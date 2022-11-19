ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Folsom, CA

Folsom, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice

High School Football PRO
High School Football PRO
 4 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Folsom.

The Central Catholic High School football team will have a game with Folsom High School on November 18, 2022, 18:30:00.

Central Catholic High School
Folsom High School
November 18, 2022
18:30:00
2022 CIFSJS D-I Football Semifinal

The Central Catholic High School football team will have a game with Folsom High School on November 18, 2022, 19:00:00.

Central Catholic High School
Folsom High School
November 18, 2022
19:00:00
Varsity Boys Football

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sacramento

Stockton police: 14-year-old boy led officers on chase in stolen car

STOCKTON — A 14-year-old boy led Stockton officers on a chase in a stolen car on Sunday, police say.The incident happened just before 4 p.m. near Plymouth Road and Country Club Boulevard. According to the Stockton Police Department, officers spotted a vehicle in the area that had been reported stolen. Officers tried to pull it over, but police say the suspect wouldn't yield. A short chase then followed. Police say the suspect eventually bailed and tried to run, but was soon caught. The suspect turned out to be a 14-year-old boy. He was arrested and is now facing charges of evading, possession of a stolen vehicle, and resisting arrest. 
STOCKTON, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

DUI Accident Body Found on Highway 50

Body Recovered Days after Alleged DUI Accident on Highway 50. A body was found along Highway 50 following a recent alleged DUI accident after officers with the CHP were notified of a deceased person on the opposite side of a guardrail in the bushes. The accident involved a Mercedes and Toyota Prius in the westbound lanes of the highway on November 11. California Highway Patrol (CHP) officers placed the driver of the Mercedes under arrest for suspected drunk driving.
PLACERVILLE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Deadly crash slows Highway 4 commute in Pittsburg

PITTSBURG -- A deadly multiple vehicle crash early Wednesday blocked all lanes of Highway 4, backing up the morning commute for miles.The California Highway Patrol reported at 5:06 a.m. that the Contra Costa County coroner had been called to the scene.There was no immediate word on the number of victims involved in the collision or if there were any injuries.The crash on the highway near Bailey Road was reported at around 4 a.m. in the westbound lanes, according to the CHP.  Fire rescue crews and CHP officers quickly responded to the scene.Traffic was diverted off the highway at Bailey Road as officers investigate the cause of the crash. The lanes were reopened at 6:47 a.m.The CHP advised Pittsburg area commuters of lingering delays and to seek alternate routes including Willow Pass Road.At the height of the backup, the commute time between Highway 4 and  Highway 160 to I-80 was more than an hour and half.
PITTSBURG, CA
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Costco Announces Opening of New Store

Photo byBy ZidaneHartono - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: SacBee, and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
ROSEVILLE, CA
CBS News

Arrest made in deadly broad daylight car-to-car shooting in South Sacramento

SACRAMENTO — An arrest has been made in an October car-to-car shooting that killed one person in south Sacramento, authorities said Thursday. The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said Sacramento resident Peter Van Phan, 26, is being held without bail in the county Main Jail on a single count of homicide for the shooting death of Andy The Van, 20.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

'She didn't deserve to die the way she died': Family of Stockton woman stabbed asks for answers

STOCKTON, Calif. — The Stockton Police Department is investigating a homicide where a woman with multiple stab wounds was found in the backseat of a vehicle. Officers went to Sikh Temple Street and Fourth Street Thursday morning after police said they were called about a stabbing. When officers arrived, they found the woman who was declared dead at the scene.
STOCKTON, CA
High School Football PRO

High School Football PRO

Mountain View, CA
31K+
Followers
14K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

High school football game info.

Comments / 0

Community Policy