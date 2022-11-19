Folsom, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Folsom.
The Central Catholic High School football team will have a game with Folsom High School on November 18, 2022, 18:30:00.
Central Catholic High School
Folsom High School
November 18, 2022
18:30:00
2022 CIFSJS D-I Football Semifinal
The Central Catholic High School football team will have a game with Folsom High School on November 18, 2022, 19:00:00.
Central Catholic High School
Folsom High School
November 18, 2022
19:00:00
Varsity Boys Football
Comments / 0