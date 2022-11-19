ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Tucson, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice

High School Football PRO
High School Football PRO
 4 days ago

The Williams Field High School football team will have a game with Salpointe Catholic High School on November 18, 2022, 18:00:00.

Williams Field High School
Salpointe Catholic High School
November 18, 2022
18:00:00
2022 AIA 6A Football Championship - 1st Round Playoffs

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
allsportstucson.com

Tubelis, Ballo: Arizona’s one-two punch too much for Bearcats, now on to the Aztecs

Arizona’s one-two punch was too much for Cincinnati. The three-four-and-five punches weren’t bad either. And not to bring any boxing analogies into the mix – but Tommy Lloyd did in his opening remarks after Arizona defeated Cincinnati 101-93 in the first round of the Maui Classic. It was Arizona’s aggressive play inside with one and two that was the difference. Arizona is now 4-0.
TUCSON, AZ
allsportstucson.com

Legendary coach, mentor, teacher and friend Mary Hines passed away at the age of 93

Legendary coach, mentor, teacher and friend Mary Hines passed away Sunday at the age of 93. Hines was a standout swimmer who captured several youth championships, setting a Southern Arizona record in the 100 Freestyle at age 17, beating University of Arizona swimmers along the way. She also helped lead the Rec Center Girls softball team to a City Championship in 1944 over the Convair Queens, hitting five home runs in the series, when she was 16. Oh, and she took second place in a 4th of July bicycle race at the age of 13. Even better, Hines won a Halloween Costume contest at age 12 dressed as a witch in the Tucson Mardi Gras Parade.
TUCSON, AZ
franchising.com

Mountain Mike’s Pizza Proudly Expands In Arizona With New Restaurant In Tucson

Family-Style Pizza Chain Now Serving Pizza the Way it Oughta Be!® In Third Arizona Location. November 22, 2022 // Franchising.com // NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. - Mountain Mike’s Pizza is excited to announce its new location in Tucson is now open, marking the brand’s third location in Arizona. The restaurant is owned and operated by Pelican Food Concepts, LLC, which has exclusive rights to Tucson, Mesa, and parts of Phoenix as part of a multi-unit development deal with the fast-growing pizza chain. Joining Pelican Food Concepts’ existing Mountain Mike’s Pizza locations in Chandler and Mesa, the Tucson restaurant is located within a bustling shopping center and vibrant residential community, making it even easier for locals and visitors to enjoy the brand’s signature experience of “Pizza the Way it Oughta Be!®”
TUCSON, AZ
Arizona Daily Wildcat

The Loop is Tucson’s hidden gem for bikers, walkers

After a long, hot summer, the weather in Tucson is starting to cool off and people are wanting to get outside to enjoy it. If you’re into walking, jogging, running, biking or horseback riding, think about checking out the Chuck Huckelberry Loop. The Loop, as it’s most commonly known,...
TUCSON, AZ
azdesertswarm.com

What to watch for from Arizona men’s basketball at the Maui Invitational

The easy games are over, for now at least. After three walkover victories at home, Arizona is about to see a major uptick in competition when it plays in the Maui Invitational in Hawaii. The 14th-ranked Wildcats (3-0) open against Cincinnati (3-1) on Monday night but could face ranked opponents...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Tucson’s outdoor ice rink is officially open for the season

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson Holiday Ice opened up Sunday morning at 10:00 a.m. Skaters can now enjoy the outdoor ice rink downtown near the Tucson Convention Center along Church Avenue. The rink will stay open through January 8th. Tickets can be purchased online (skates included), and there...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Water restrictions coming to Tucson “sooner rather than later”

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As the Colorado River continues to deplete, cities, towns and states are looking for ways to conserve without being too harsh. Thirty communities and water districts from Arizona, California and beyond have signed a memorandum of understanding calling for cuts to water use, some more drastic than others.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Hit-and-run injures man on Tucson’s south side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One man has been seriously injured after he was hit by a vehicle on Tucson’s south side on Monday, Nov. 21. According to officers, the collision took place at the intersection of East Irvington Road and South Mountain Avenue. The vehicle involved reportedly left the scene.
TUCSON, AZ
12 News

Missing father and son found dead in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. — A father and son reported missing last week have been found deceased in Tucson. John Euber, 67, and Jeffrey Euber, 34, were last seen alive on Nov. 18 after the father and son left to go on a drive and failed to return. The Pima County...
TUCSON, AZ
SignalsAZ

Tucson Holiday Ice Outdoor Skating Rink Opens Tomorrow

Pima Pain Center, the City of Tucson, and Rio Nuevo invite you to enjoy the annual Tucson Holiday Ice! Skate on Tucson’s outdoor ice rink over the holidays, Sunday, Nov. 20, through Sunday, Jan. 8. Tucson Holiday Ice will be located at 260 S. Church Ave., in front of the Tucson Convention Center. Tickets can be purchased online.
TUCSON, AZ
iheart.com

This Arizona City Is One Of The Best To Live Without A Car

We live in a world where seemingly everyone drives cars to get around. But in some cities, it makes more sense to walk or take public transportation. LawnStarter compiled a list of the best cities to live without a car. The website states, "We compared the 200 biggest U.S. cities based on 19 indicators of car-free-friendliness. We measured each city’s walkability, transit ridership, climate, and pedestrian safety, among other factors."
ARIZONA STATE
KOLD-TV

Authorities respond to call on Pima Community College campus

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are responding to a call on the Pima Community College El Pueblo Campus on Friday afternoon, Nov. 18. The public was urged to avoid the area, but authorities gave the “all clear” at around 4:45 p.m. This is a developing...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

One killed in shooting at park in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are investigating after a man was shot and killed at a local park on Friday, Nov. 18. Officers said they were called around to Rudy Garcia Park, located at 5001 South Nogales Highway. in response to a shooting. When they arrived, they...
TUCSON, AZ
High School Football PRO

High School Football PRO

Mountain View, CA
31K+
Followers
14K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

High school football game info.

Comments / 0

Community Policy