ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice

High School Football PRO
High School Football PRO
 4 days ago

There are 3 high school 🏈 games in Phoenix.

The Valley Vista High School football team will have a game with Pinnacle High School on November 18, 2022, 18:00:00.

Valley Vista High School
Pinnacle High School
November 18, 2022
18:00:00
2022 AIA 6A Football Championship - 1st Round Playoffs

The Mountain Ridge High School football team will have a game with Mountain Pointe High School on November 18, 2022, 18:00:00.

Mountain Ridge High School
Mountain Pointe High School
November 18, 2022
18:00:00
AZPreps365 Game of the Week presented by Raising Cane's:

The Pusch Ridge Christian Academy football team will have a game with Eastmark High School on November 19, 2022, 13:00:00.

Pusch Ridge Christian Academy
Eastmark High School
November 19, 2022
13:00:00
2022 AIA 3A Football Semifinals #1

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Greyson F

Popular Seafood Chain Opens New Location in Town

A local seafood restaurant chain has opened another location.Photo bySunira Moses/Unsplash. Whether it is a low country boil, a steaming plate of crab legs, or just a mound of shrimp, topped off with corn and potatoes, sometimes there’s nothing better than diving into a plate of seafood with your fingers, the perfect seasoning mixed with butter dripping down your hands. It makes you feel like a kid again. The ability to ditch the silverware and instead pick up goodies with your fingers. However, unlike your childhood, there are no adults standing around to scold you for doing so (although your significant other might not be a big fan of it). So, if you’re a lover of seafood and the fun eating with your hands brings, you’re going to love the newest addition to a popular seafood and crab joint in metro Phoenix.
TEMPE, AZ
Gizmodo

Hundreds of Arizona Households Set to Be Without Water by End of Year

More than 500 households in the rural Arizona desert are set to be without running water starting January, 1 2023, as first reported by NBC News. The homes, located in Rio Verde Foothills—an affluent, unincorporated community in the state’s Maricopa County, were built without complying to Arizona’s usual 100-year water supply requirement. Rio Verde Foothills doesn’t have its own water system. Instead, people living in the arid locale rely on private wells or water trucked up from the nearby city of Scottsdale.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Pinal County searching for murder suspect

American Airlines adds more Phoenix flights ahead of Super Bowl LVII. American Airlines announced it has added 91 flights between Phoenix and 22 U.S. cities from Feb. 9 and Feb. 14. Ford comes through with $20K donation to The Salvation Army!. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. While Tess Rafols was...
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
Greyson F

Family Owned Restaurant Closing

A family owned restaurant is closing for good.Photo byLisa Luminaire/UnsplashonUnsplash. Opening a business and going at it alone is a difficult, and terrifying, ordeal. Locally owned small businesses are often the backbone of so many communities around the country, despite all the stacked-up odds against success. Despite this, there is no denying the desire to follow someone’s dream and to test merits. One local husband and wife-run restaurant, located in the heart of midtown Phoenix, decided to roll the dice and open their own restaurant a decade ago. Through ups and downs, the restaurant thrived, connected with locals, and carved a niche for itself. However, despite the extended success, the restaurant will serve its final meal and close down for good this coming Wednesday, November 23.
PHOENIX, AZ
Greyson F

Legendary Burger Chain Returning to The Valley

Grab yourself a few slider burgers.Niklas Rhöse/Upslash. There are all kinds of fast-food chains out there. While there is a handful that has made it nationally, a good number of popular restaurant chains remain regional, focusing on one specific area of the country. It is these regional chains that often receive the most attention. They are the restaurants that are missed when people move. They are the burgers and fries snowbirds crave or families from the southeast desire when traveling out west. It is this craving that helps craft an almost cult-like following for some restaurant brands. One particular burger chain, which has become part of American pop culture years ago, not to mention its inclusion in multiple comedic films, is now opening a new location in the heart of metro Phoenix.
TEMPE, AZ
iheart.com

This Arizona City Is One Of The Best To Live Without A Car

We live in a world where seemingly everyone drives cars to get around. But in some cities, it makes more sense to walk or take public transportation. LawnStarter compiled a list of the best cities to live without a car. The website states, "We compared the 200 biggest U.S. cities based on 19 indicators of car-free-friendliness. We measured each city’s walkability, transit ridership, climate, and pedestrian safety, among other factors."
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Popular Arizona resort among places cited for numerous health code violations

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
citysuntimes.com

Desert Ridge Marketplace continues to grow this fall

Desert Ridge Marketplace has signed five new tenants that are set to open this fall – just in time for a festive, fun-filled season. The new additions and more on the way, total over 50,000 square feet and a 98% leased shopping center. The lineup includes trendy new eateries, an innovative beauty studio and an exciting new spot to shop.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Arizona school district approves 4-day school week

A school district west of Phoenix has agreed to move to a four-day school week after months of research and community feedback. In a news release from Liberty Elementary School District (LESD) on Nov. 14, it was announced the district that serves more than 4,500 students in Buckeye and Goodyear will shorten its school week.
GOODYEAR, AZ
AZFamily

Woman dead, son hospitalized after shooting outside Mesa shopping center

MESA, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) — A woman is dead and her adult son is hospitalized after a shooting Monday morning in the parking lot of a Mesa shopping center. Police responded to the report of a shooting near Greenfield and Baseline roads around 9:30 a.m. Monday. There, they found a 61-year-old woman with gunshot wounds who was pronounced dead at the scene. Her 27-year-old son was also wounded in the shooting and taken to a nearby hospital.
MESA, AZ
roselawgroupreporter.com

New report documents $80 million in taxpayer savings through municipal fleet electrification

Ten of Arizona’s largest municipalities could save a combined total of $80 million by replacing retiring light-duty cars and trucks with electric vehicles (EVs) over the next decade, according to new research by the Arizona PIRG Education Fund and Frontier Group. Each of the 10 municipalities surveyed – from the West to the East Valley and Phoenix and Tucson – would save money over the lifetime of light-duty vehicles by “going electric.”
ARIZONA STATE
High School Football PRO

High School Football PRO

Mountain View, CA
31K+
Followers
14K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

High school football game info.

Comments / 0

Community Policy