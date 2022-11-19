Phoenix, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏈 games in Phoenix.
The Valley Vista High School football team will have a game with Pinnacle High School on November 18, 2022, 18:00:00.
Valley Vista High School
Pinnacle High School
November 18, 2022
18:00:00
2022 AIA 6A Football Championship - 1st Round Playoffs
The Mountain Ridge High School football team will have a game with Mountain Pointe High School on November 18, 2022, 18:00:00.
Mountain Ridge High School
Mountain Pointe High School
November 18, 2022
18:00:00
AZPreps365 Game of the Week presented by Raising Cane's:
The Pusch Ridge Christian Academy football team will have a game with Eastmark High School on November 19, 2022, 13:00:00.
Pusch Ridge Christian Academy
Eastmark High School
November 19, 2022
13:00:00
2022 AIA 3A Football Semifinals #1
Comments / 0