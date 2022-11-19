Longwood defeats VMI 90-58

FARMVILLE, Va. (AP) — Nate Lliteras’ 21 points helped Longwood defeat VMI 90-58 on Friday night.

Lliteras added five rebounds for the Lancers (2-2). DeShaun Wade scored 18 points, shooting 6 for 10, including 6 for 9 from beyond the arc. Isaiah Wilkins shot 4 for 9 (0 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free throw line to finish with 12 points.

The Keydets (1-3) were led by Tyler Houser, who recorded 10 points. Tony Felder added 10 points and Sean Conway had nine points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.