Marion, IA

cbs2iowa.com

North Liberty releases Beat the Bitter schedule

NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Organizers of North Liberty’s Beat the Bitter are on a mission to turn Iowans into winter lovers, and announced the post-holiday festival’s schedule with both free and paid events. The full schedule and registration for events, which offers a bright...
NORTH LIBERTY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Groundbreaking on new downtown Cedar Rapids apartment building

Ground breaks on Monday on a new apartment building in downtown Cedar Rapids and some of the units will be for teens that are aging out of the foster care system. That complex is at 510 Seventh Avenue SE. Cedar Rapids Hatch Development and Foundation 2 Crisis Services were there...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Iowa City offers tips for winter curbside collection

Iowa City has a list of tips to ensure your curbside materials are collected safely and successfully throughout the winter season:. Place carts or containers on a solid surface for pickup, such as the end of your driveway or the edge of the right-of-way. Do not place carts on a snowbank or in the street.
IOWA CITY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

UI basketball teams help Meals on Wheels deliver for holiday season

Coralville — As the college basketball season is underway, the University of Iowa basketball teams are helping Meals on Wheels deliver holiday meals through Iowa Swarm Collective. The Women’s basketball student-athletes helped with delivering routes on Tuesday. It's very special. Our coaching staff and our whole team really...
CORALVILLE, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Iowa Giving Crew kicks off their Sixth Annual Operation Give Birds

Cedar Rapids — Sunday morning, the Iowa Giving Crew kicked off their Sixth Annual Operation Give Birds event at the Van Meter Distribution Center. Meal distributions kicked off at 8 a.m.. In 2021, the crew provided expanded operation to waterloo. This event provides Thanksgiving meals to families in need.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Caught on camera: porch thefts starting already

MARION, Iowa - (Iowa's News Now) — What happened outside his Marion home still has Jonathan Schmidt in disbelief. He says he's never had something like this happen before. "No, never," he says of Monday's incident. "I was kind of shocked, actually." That night his doorbell didn't chime when...
MARION, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Ellis, Twin Pines, and Mini Pines closed for the season in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Ellis Golf Course, Twin Pines Golf Course, and Mini Pines Miniature Golf Course have closed for the season, as of November 15th. The Ellis Pro Shop will remain open through December 23 for holiday shopping. Holiday hours are Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., and Saturday, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Iowa City vigil held for victims of Colorado shooting

IOWA CITY, Iowa — On the 23rd annual Transgender Day of Remembrance,many communities had events planned today, including managers at Club Q in Colorado Springs, which were supposed to hold a brunch Sunday morning. Instead, they held a vigil Sunday night honoring the dozens shot at the club, including five who lost their lives. Police say patrons of the club managed to subdue the gunman and help police bring him into custody.
IOWA CITY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Holiday lights can be recycled in the Iowa City area through Jan. 9

IOWA CITY, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — As we begin our holiday decorating for the season, you can recycle holiday lights in the Iowa City and Coralville area. Recycle your burnt-out holiday lights at the following locations from Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, through Monday, Jan. 9, 2023:. Iowa City...
IOWA CITY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

10-year old Dysart boy is Kid Captain for Iowa/Nebraska game

IOWA CITY, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — 10-year old Dylan McGivern from Dysart is Kid Captain Nov. 25 when Hawkeyes take on Nebraska at home. When Dylan McGivern didn’t meet early developmental milestones, he was referred to University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital, where he was diagnosed with Duchenne muscular dystrophy.
DYSART, IA

