North Liberty releases Beat the Bitter schedule
NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Organizers of North Liberty’s Beat the Bitter are on a mission to turn Iowans into winter lovers, and announced the post-holiday festival’s schedule with both free and paid events. The full schedule and registration for events, which offers a bright...
Non-profits hosting 'Stuff the Truck' event November 29 to support foster care and youth
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — When young people age out of foster care, they often lack a stable support network to help them get started on their own – making it harder to secure housing, find a job, and more. The Junior League of Cedar Rapids...
Run CRANDIC races will not return in 2023 due to 'unexpected and challenging barriers'
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The marathon between Cedar Rapids and Iowa City, Run CRANDIC, will not be held in 2023. The event debuted in 2018 going from Cedar Rapids to Iowa City, in 2018 the race was held the other direction. The run went virtual for...
Groundbreaking on new downtown Cedar Rapids apartment building
Ground breaks on Monday on a new apartment building in downtown Cedar Rapids and some of the units will be for teens that are aging out of the foster care system. That complex is at 510 Seventh Avenue SE. Cedar Rapids Hatch Development and Foundation 2 Crisis Services were there...
Pitbull announced as Friday night concert at the Great Jones County Fair
MONTICELLO, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Mr. 305 is coming to the 319!. The Great Jones County Fair announced Pitbull as the concert for the Friday, July 21, 2023 show. Tickets will go on sale November 25th.
Eastern Iowa clubs hosting benefits following shooting at gay club in Colorado
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Two eastern Iowa LGBTQ+ clubs are hosting benefits for Club Q in Colorado where five people were killed over the weekend. Corridor Entertainment Group will be hosting a benefit -- one at Studio 13 in Iowa City and one at Basix in Cedar Rapids.
Iowa City offers tips for winter curbside collection
Iowa City has a list of tips to ensure your curbside materials are collected safely and successfully throughout the winter season:. Place carts or containers on a solid surface for pickup, such as the end of your driveway or the edge of the right-of-way. Do not place carts on a snowbank or in the street.
Candidate profile requirements narrowed down in the search for new CRCSD superintendent
The Cedar Rapids Community School District now has an outline of what the next superintendent should bring to the table. Monday night's school board meeting focused on putting together a profile for the next leader of Iowa's second-biggest school district. The third party consulting firm leading the search heard from...
41st annual Mike and Leona Adams Thanksgiving Dinner serves 1,400 free meals
Waterloo — Veridian Credit Union employees helped distributed 1,400 free Thanksgiving meals from the UAW Local 838 Union Hall for the 41st annual Mike and Leona Adams Thanksgiving Dinner on November 22. The event is named for the late Mike and Leona Adams. Mike was a member of the...
UI basketball teams help Meals on Wheels deliver for holiday season
Coralville — As the college basketball season is underway, the University of Iowa basketball teams are helping Meals on Wheels deliver holiday meals through Iowa Swarm Collective. The Women’s basketball student-athletes helped with delivering routes on Tuesday. It's very special. Our coaching staff and our whole team really...
Iowa Giving Crew kicks off their Sixth Annual Operation Give Birds
Cedar Rapids — Sunday morning, the Iowa Giving Crew kicked off their Sixth Annual Operation Give Birds event at the Van Meter Distribution Center. Meal distributions kicked off at 8 a.m.. In 2021, the crew provided expanded operation to waterloo. This event provides Thanksgiving meals to families in need.
CommUnity Crisis Service's Project Holiday Returns to help with rising food costs
Iowa City — The CommUnity Project Holiday event is returning for its 35th year. Project Holiday, is an annual fundraiser which provides local families with all the essential groceries to make a home-cooked holiday meal. CommUnity’s Food Bank plans to provide nearly 1,500 local families with ingredients needed to...
Caught on camera: porch thefts starting already
MARION, Iowa - (Iowa's News Now) — What happened outside his Marion home still has Jonathan Schmidt in disbelief. He says he's never had something like this happen before. "No, never," he says of Monday's incident. "I was kind of shocked, actually." That night his doorbell didn't chime when...
Ellis, Twin Pines, and Mini Pines closed for the season in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Ellis Golf Course, Twin Pines Golf Course, and Mini Pines Miniature Golf Course have closed for the season, as of November 15th. The Ellis Pro Shop will remain open through December 23 for holiday shopping. Holiday hours are Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., and Saturday, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Iowa City vigil held for victims of Colorado shooting
IOWA CITY, Iowa — On the 23rd annual Transgender Day of Remembrance,many communities had events planned today, including managers at Club Q in Colorado Springs, which were supposed to hold a brunch Sunday morning. Instead, they held a vigil Sunday night honoring the dozens shot at the club, including five who lost their lives. Police say patrons of the club managed to subdue the gunman and help police bring him into custody.
Holiday lights can be recycled in the Iowa City area through Jan. 9
IOWA CITY, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — As we begin our holiday decorating for the season, you can recycle holiday lights in the Iowa City and Coralville area. Recycle your burnt-out holiday lights at the following locations from Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, through Monday, Jan. 9, 2023:. Iowa City...
Lindale Mall Kicks off the Holiday Season with Santa's Arrival December 3
Lindale Mall has announced the upcoming arrival of Santa Claus, ushering in the holiday season. Santa will be available at Lindale Mall to greet his guests and capture photo memories during retail hours beginning December 1 and continuing through Christmas Eve. We are as excited as ever to commence the...
Road closing for Cedar Rapids Turkey Trot 5K Run on Thanksgiving Day
All Community Events will be holding the Turkey Trot 5K Run/Walk on Thursday, November 24, 2022, from 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. The following streets will be closed for the event beginning at 4:00 a.m. until 12:00 Noon:. 5th Street SE from 3rd Avenue SE to 4th Avenue SE. 4th...
CRPD seeing uptick in thefts of Kias and Hyundais, potentially due to social media trend
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Cedar Rapids Police say they've been seeing an increase in thefts of Kia and Hyundai cars, possibly linked to a trend. CRPD says there has been an uptick with 2010-2021 vehicles with standard/keyed ignitions in the last 60 days. The department says...
10-year old Dysart boy is Kid Captain for Iowa/Nebraska game
IOWA CITY, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — 10-year old Dylan McGivern from Dysart is Kid Captain Nov. 25 when Hawkeyes take on Nebraska at home. When Dylan McGivern didn’t meet early developmental milestones, he was referred to University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital, where he was diagnosed with Duchenne muscular dystrophy.
