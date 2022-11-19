ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rigby, ID

Boise, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice

High School Football PRO
High School Football PRO
 4 days ago

The Rigby High School football team will have a game with Meridian Senior High School on November 18, 2022, 18:00:00.

Rigby High School
Meridian Senior High School
November 18, 2022
18:00:00
2022 IHSAA 5A Football Championship

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Post Register

Blackfoot, Shelley players make HCC all-league teams

Blackfoot and Shelley made their presence known on the all-High Country Conference football teams. Blackfoot senior Javonte King, who’s committed to play football at Montana State, was named as the conference offensive player of the year. Skyline senior Kenyon Sadiq, a University of Oregon commit, was named the league’s overall player of the year after leading the Grizzlies to another 4A state title.
BLACKFOOT, ID
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Idaho

Steak with vegetablesPhoto byPhoto by Ashley Byrd on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Idaho and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

PE teacher named as District 25’s Employee-of-the-Month

POCATELLO — The Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25’s Employee-of-the-Month P.I.E.S. Award recognizes employees who "positively influence educational success." The award is for employees who go above and beyond in that effort. Ms. Rachel Bolin is the November P.I.E.S. Award recipient. Ms. Bolin teaches PE at Franklin Middle School and...
POCATELLO, ID
buckrail.com

Truck fire on Teton Pass, expect delays

WILSON, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Transportation is warning travelers of a vehicle fire on Teton Pass. As of 9:41 a.m., a travel lane is blocked between Jackson and the Idaho state line at milepost 11. Travelers should expect delays. Buckrail @ Toby. Toby Koekkoek is a Community...
JACKSON, WY
buckrail.com

Mountain lions on the prowl in Teton Valley

DRIGGS, IDAHO — A Driggs local snapped multiple photos yesterday of a full-sized mountain lion peeking into their home from the front porch. The Driggs resident warned locals to be aware of the big cat in the Bates road area near 2000 South. Idaho Fish and Game Wildlife Managers...
DRIGGS, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Winter Magic is Soon to be in Eastern Idaho, See Photos of the Can’t Miss Ice Palace

Do you want to check out some magical winter adventures in Idaho? There is so much to explore and see in the gem state since much of it becomes a winter wonderland. There is one particular place where it really seems like magic... The family-owned land and operation are excited to share their upcoming 5th year of creating lasting winter memories. You've got to see the photos below... wow...
IDAHO STATE
travelawaits.com

My 8 Favorite Restaurants To Experience In Idaho Falls

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. When you think of locally-sourced ingredients in Idaho, potatoes might be the first thing that comes to mind. After all, Idaho license plates have promoted its “famous potatoes” for nearly 100 years. And while you can absolutely expect to enjoy delicious baked, mashed, and French-fried versions at just about any eatery in the state, Idaho is also known for its dairy products, beef, and lamb. With the Snake River running through Idaho Falls, you can also expect to find trout on the menu in this beautiful southeastern Idaho town.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Local firefighters battle two structure fires within six-minute span

There were no injuries following two structure fires in Idaho Falls Sunday afternoon. The fires occurred within six minutes of each other but were unrelated. At 1:24 p.m., the Idaho Falls Fire Department was dispatched to the 800 block of Singletree Lane for a chimney fire. The occupants of the double-wide trailer attempted to put the flames out with water and a fire extinguisher but told dispatch that there was still a lot of smoke coming from the wood burning stove. The occupants were uncertain...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Aquatic Oasis opens second half of store in Pine Ridge Mall

POCATELLO — The Aquatic Oasis Reefing store opened its second half on Friday Nov. 18 in the Pine Ridge Mall. The owners of the store are Ross Gregersen and Brandon Brown. Gregersen said they specialize in aquatic and marine life, especially coral. “We grow, propagate and sell most of our coral,” he said. “They would be what you would call an aquaculture coral.” ...
CHUBBUCK, ID
eastidahonews.com

Three charged after police pursuit in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS — A 38-year-old Idaho Falls man was arrested and charged after allegedly driving from police in his vehicle and ditching it with two passengers inside. James Tyler Sinclair was charged with felony attempting to elude an officer. The incident happened in August. Charges were filed in court in November.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
High School Football PRO

High School Football PRO

Mountain View, CA
31K+
Followers
14K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

High school football game info.

Comments / 0

Community Policy