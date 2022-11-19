ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Tan Valley, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice

High School Football PRO
 4 days ago

The Lake Havasu High School football team will have a game with Poston Butte High School on November 18, 2022, 18:00:00.

Lake Havasu High School
Poston Butte High School
November 18, 2022
18:00:00
2022 AIA Football Playoffs

KTAR.com

Maricopa County votes to expand Tres Rios Golf Course in Goodyear

PHOENIX — The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors last week voted to expand the Tres Rios Golf Course in Goodyear. The course, located near Estrella Parkway and Vineyard Avenue, will get a new 18-hole junior national championship golf course. Other parts of the $24 million expansion include a 5,000-square-foot...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Mesa pool builder’s license revoked following On Your Side investigation

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Gabrielle Shirk is happy regarding the latest action taken against a man named Jack Vinson Smith III. “We’re elated. It’s the best news we ever could have gotten,” Gabrielle told On Your Side. “The more we’re doing and digging, we’re finding out he just took money from a lot of consumers and didn’t do anything he said he was going to do.”
MESA, AZ
Greyson F

Popular Seafood Chain Opens New Location in Town

A local seafood restaurant chain has opened another location.Photo bySunira Moses/Unsplash. Whether it is a low country boil, a steaming plate of crab legs, or just a mound of shrimp, topped off with corn and potatoes, sometimes there’s nothing better than diving into a plate of seafood with your fingers, the perfect seasoning mixed with butter dripping down your hands. It makes you feel like a kid again. The ability to ditch the silverware and instead pick up goodies with your fingers. However, unlike your childhood, there are no adults standing around to scold you for doing so (although your significant other might not be a big fan of it). So, if you’re a lover of seafood and the fun eating with your hands brings, you’re going to love the newest addition to a popular seafood and crab joint in metro Phoenix.
TEMPE, AZ
queencreeksuntimes.com

EHS Firebirds move on to state football championship

Excitement is in the air as the Eastmark High School football team is headed to the state championship, representing the Queen Creek Unified School District, after the No. 2 seeded Firebirds beat the No. 3 seeded Lions from Pusch Ridge Christian Academy, 45 to 10, in the 3A semifinal playoffs yesterday, Nov. 19, at Mountain Pointe High School in Ahwatukee.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Pinal County searching for murder suspect

American Airlines adds more Phoenix flights ahead of Super Bowl LVII. American Airlines announced it has added 91 flights between Phoenix and 22 U.S. cities from Feb. 9 and Feb. 14. Ford comes through with $20K donation to The Salvation Army!. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. While Tess Rafols was...
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
fabulousarizona.com

Restaurant of the Week: Anhelo

Anhelo restaurant provides an elevated escape from the typical—with an expansive wine program, a world-class menu of exquisitely flavorful dishes and a fresh reimagining of what the typical fine dining experience should look (and feel) like, all of which has helped to put Downtown Phoenix on the map as a culinary haven.
PHOENIX, AZ
azbex.com

New Phoenix Rising Temp Stadium Approved

Plans for a new temporary soccer stadium for Phoenix Rising FC have advanced with the Phoenix City Council’s 8-0 vote to approve an approximately 10-acre site at 38th and Washington Street. The plan calls for the construction of a new stadium and associated facilities on Phoenix Sky Harbor International...
PHOENIX, AZ
santansun.com

Ferguson opens giant automated warehouse in Chandler

Chandler is welcoming another business heavyweight to the city after Ferguson, North America’s leading distributor of plumbing and HVAC supplies, opened a new market distribution center on Queen Creek Road Nov. 15. The facility is one of the ways the company with 37,000 suppliers hopes to improve supply-chain slowdowns...
CHANDLER, AZ
Gizmodo

Hundreds of Arizona Households Set to Be Without Water by End of Year

More than 500 households in the rural Arizona desert are set to be without running water starting January, 1 2023, as first reported by NBC News. The homes, located in Rio Verde Foothills—an affluent, unincorporated community in the state’s Maricopa County, were built without complying to Arizona’s usual 100-year water supply requirement. Rio Verde Foothills doesn’t have its own water system. Instead, people living in the arid locale rely on private wells or water trucked up from the nearby city of Scottsdale.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
12 News

Man shot to death in Mesa during road rage fight, police say

MESA, Ariz. — A man in Mesa was shot and killed Sunday afternoon during a road rage incident near Dobson Road and Southern Avenue, the city's police department said. Felipe Cisneros, 49, was found lying in a parking lot around 12:30 p.m. suffering from gunshot wounds, police said. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Woman dead, son hospitalized after shooting outside Mesa shopping center

MESA, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) — A woman is dead and her adult son is hospitalized after a shooting Monday morning in the parking lot of a Mesa shopping center. Police responded to the report of a shooting near Greenfield and Baseline roads around 9:30 a.m. Monday. There, they found a 61-year-old woman with gunshot wounds who was pronounced dead at the scene. Her 27-year-old son was also wounded in the shooting and taken to a nearby hospital.
MESA, AZ
KTAR.com

Northbound Loop 101 Agua Fria Freeway at Northern closed after crash

PHOENIX — The Loop 101 Agua Fria Freeway at Northern Avenue in the West Valley was closed Saturday afternoon due to a crash, authorities said. The multi-vehicle wreck happened around 11:30 a.m., the Arizona Department of Transportation said. Northbound traffic was able to exit and reenter the freeway at...
PHOENIX, AZ
KOLD-TV

Crews respond to Marana crash on I-10 involving 3-vehicles

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Northwest Fire District, Arizona Department of Public Safety and Marana Police Department responded to a motor vehicle collision Saturday night involving three cars on Interstate-10 westbound at Twin Peaks. Northwest Fire told KOLD News 13 those involved refused medical transport. Traffic was delayed for...
MARANA, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Fire crews battle fire at Phoenix adult boutique; man arrested by police

PHOENIX - Authorities say a man has been arrested following a fire at an adult boutique store in Phoenix. The fire is burning in the area of 3rd Street and Camelback. According to police, officers responded to a call in the area at around 3:30 p.m. of a man lighting things on fire inside a business. Employees and customers were evacuated from the store, and officers later tried to get the man out of the building, to no avail.
PHOENIX, AZ
247Sports

Arizona State Sun Devils Coaching Hot Board 6.0

Arizona State is in the process of searching for its next head football coach following the dismissal of Herm Edwards after just three games in his fifth season in Tempe. Ray Anderson, the school's vice president for athletics, said that the Sun Devils could consider different types of candidates than in the past in order to keep pace with the rapidly evolving world of college football.
TEMPE, AZ
