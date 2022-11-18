Read full article on original website
Illinois Higher Education in Prison Task Force Adopts Recommendations for Governor, General Assembly
Final report encourages State to take action on legislative plan. Illinois is one step closer to implementing a legislative action plan that will significantly improve Higher Education in Prison (HEP) following the completion of an assessment and analysis by the Illinois Higher Education in Prison Task Force. The task force...
The Case for Universal Kindergarten
The country’s education system received a tough blow with the release of the National Assessment of Educational Progress’s Nation’s Report Card, the first one released since 2019. The report showed exactly how much the pandemic has impacted education, with the results being large declines in math scores and dips in reading scores among students across the country.
UC student-workers strike enters second week: 'Our needs are not being met'
The strike involving thousands of University of California student researchers, teaching assistants and postdoctoral scholars has entered its second week with no end in sight.
Millions of Voters Are Disenfranchised Ahead of Midterm Elections
Researchers pointed out that the number amounts to one in every 50 adults, with three out of four disenfranchised living in their communities, having completed their sentences or remaining supervised while on probation or parole. NNPA Newswire Senior National Correspondent. @StacyBrownMedia. With the midterm election just days away, the District...
DPSCD chronic absentee rates worst in the U.S.
Detroit Public Schools Community District Students Gets Failing Grade for Attendance. After the returning to the classroom for the first full regular school year since the pandemic struck in 2019, DPSCDC school officials are finding that in school absenteeism rates rival those of online attendance which was alarmingly low in January of this year. School superintendent, Nikolai Vitti presented attendance data to the DPSCD Board of directors indicating that in January of 2022 only 58 percent of virtual learners attended online classes. Attendance improved slightly, with only 62 and 70 percent of students showing up for online classes on Monday and Tuesday, respectively.
Voter’s Guide: What To Know Before Hitting The Polls
Voting can be nerve-wracking.Whether you’re voting for the first time or returning to the polls following a hiatus, the process can be overwhelming. To ensure you’re ready to go out and fulfill your 26th amendment right, BIN has put together a checklist of items to prepare you to hit the polls with confidence, whether for the first time or once again.
Montana former tribal elected official sentenced for bribery
A former Tribal official from the MHA Nation was sentenced to six years and three months for accepting bribes and kickbacks totaling more than $260,000.
A brief history of Georgia’s runoff voting – and how this year’s contest between two Black men is a sign of progress
In the U.S., all elections are administered by the states. But not all states use the same rules. Georgia uses a version of runoff voting, which entails two rounds of voting. Typically, if a candidate wins more than 50% of the votes in the first round, that candidate is declared the winner. If not, the two candidates with the most first-round votes face off in a second round of voting.
Ketanji Brown Jackson Sides With Death Row Inmate In First SCOTUS Opinion
Ketanji Brown Jackson issued her first Supreme Court opinion since taking office over the summer, siding with an Ohio death row inmate’s claim. On Monday (November 7), Justice Jackson joined fellow liberal Justice Sonia Sotomayor in dissent to the Supreme Court’s decision to reject the appeal of Davel Chinn, who was convicted of a 1989 murder in Dayton during a robbery, NBC News reports.
DPSCD Safety is a Community Health Issue
For the past three years, in-school safety concerns took a back seat to implementing health initiatives and district plans to protect students from COVID-19. But as students resume in person learning, school safety issues are emerging and rising to the forefront again as schools and students get back to class.
Here’s Where Black Candidates Could Make History in November
And Black voters are the key to ensuring candidates who care about people of color, women, and people born into poverty are elected. In U.S. history, only 11 Black people have served in the U.S. Senate, and only two Black men (and no Black women) have been governors. But this underrepresentation could change in November because a record 13 Black Democrats and three Black Republicans are running for these offices.
This Week In Black History November 16 – 22, 2022
1780—Paul Cuffee organizes a demonstration by free Blacks protesting the fact that they were being taxed but were not allowed to vote. Cuffee was a prominent whaling captain and businessman who organized the first integrated school in Massachusetts. In his later years he became frustrated with American racism and advocated the establishment of a free Black colony in the West African nation of Sierra Leone which was then controlled by the British.
