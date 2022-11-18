In the U.S., all elections are administered by the states. But not all states use the same rules. Georgia uses a version of runoff voting, which entails two rounds of voting. Typically, if a candidate wins more than 50% of the votes in the first round, that candidate is declared the winner. If not, the two candidates with the most first-round votes face off in a second round of voting.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO