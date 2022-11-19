Read full article on original website
Montana to Host First Round FCS Playoff Game on Saturday
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The 7-4 University of Montana Grizzlies, who were crushed 55-21 in Bozeman on Saturday, were granted new life by the FCS Selection Committee with a first-round home game this Saturday against 9-2 Southeast Missouri State. The game will start at 8:00 p.m. inside Washington-Grizzly Stadium....
ND Yellowstone Fans: Did You See This Gameday Poster?
While North Dakotans across the state, heck across the nation were either in attendance or watching the Harvest Bowl NDSU vs UND game, Saturday, November 20th, 2022. ESPN + viewers were being given more than just the excitement of watching the Bison beat the Fighting Sioux, they were also being given glimpses of other big college games going on across the nation.
montanasports.com
Thousands show up in Bozeman for coldest ESPN College GameDay ever
BOZEMAN — Saturday was a historic morning in Bozeman as thousands of fans showed up to watch - and be part of - ESPN's College Gameday, the first time the iconic college football pregame show has come to Montana. The 3-hour broadcast started at 7:00 a.m. locally, just as...
406mtsports.com
Recap: ESPN's College GameDay's first trip to Montana
Roundup of coverage of ESPN's college pregame show's first trip to Montana and a Big Sky school. College GameDay lives up to the hype to open Brawl of the Wild action. Both Griz and Bobcat fans were revved up by ESPN's College GameDay on Saturday morning. Updated 3 hrs ago.
Bobcats Bury Grizzlies in Most Lopsided Montana Football Brawl
A couple early mistakes and the inability to stop, frankly, anything, contributed to one of the most embarrassing losses in the history of the rivalry. And things never got better, as the Montana State Bobcats saved their best game of the year for the annual Griz-Cat Brawl of the Wild, and crushed the University of Montana Grizzlies 55 - 21 Saturday afternoon in Bozeman.
ESPN College GameDay Week 12 live stream: Watch Montana vs. Montana State
College GameDay has decided to veer away from the norm this season. Usually, the show goes to the best FBS game of the week but this season, the crew has headed to an FCS game at Jackson State and is now headed to its second such contest in Bozeman, Mont., in Week 12.
montanarightnow.com
Live coverage: No. 3 Montana State Bobcats host No. 13 Montana Grizzlies in 121st Brawl of the Wild
BOZEMAN — The No. 3-ranked Montana State Bobcats (9-1, 7-0) host the No. 13 Montana Grizzlies (7-3, 4-3) in the 121st Brawl of the Wild, which kicks off at noon Saturday at Bobcat Stadium. Pregame. Montana starting quarterback Lucas Johnson, who exited last week's 63-7 home win over Eastern...
Fairfield Sun Times
WATCH: Montana Grizzlies Postgame Press Conference
Hear from head coach Bobby Hauck as well as senior safety Robby Hauck following the Grizzlies 55-21 rivalry loss to Montana State. Montana State wins 121st Brawl of the Wild, defeats Montana 55-21 The No. 3 Montana State Bobcats defeated the No. 13 Montana Grizzlies 55-21 in the Brawl of...
montanarightnow.com
Montana State wins 121st Brawl of the Wild, defeats Montana 55-21
The No. 3 Montana State Bobcats defeated the No. 13 Montana Grizzlies 55-21 in the Brawl of the Wild at Bobcat Stadium. A powerful Cats rushing attack and numerous Griz miscues allowed MSU defeat its rival from Missoula for the fifth time in the last six matchups. The Bobcat offense...
montanarightnow.com
Coldest 'GameDay' ever: ESPN producers explain why show came to Montana for first time
BOZEMAN — On Sept. 10, ESPN’s “College GameDay” traveled to Austin, Texas, for the Texas Longhorns’ home football game against Alabama. Austin’s temperature got as high as 93 degrees that day, and it didn’t dip below 70. Just over two months later, GameDay...
montanarightnow.com
Big Sky football predictions: Missoulian sports staffers picking Griz to upset the Cats
The last time the Montana football team played in Bozeman in 2019, it was a disaster for the Grizzlies. Same goes for Montana State last year when the Cats played in Missoula. One common denominator is the team that scored first kept the lead for the duration. You might say it was like golf — chili dip a chip on the first hole and it ruins your whole round.
merrimackathletics.com
Men's Basketball Downed By Montana
MISSOULA, MT. – The Merrimack College men's basketball team suffered its second loss of the week to the host team, the University of Montana 62-51. Ziggy Reid led the way for the Warriors with 15 points. Jordan Derkack was one rebound away from a double-double after scoring 13 points and pulling down nine rebounds. Jordan McKoy chipped in with eight points, including two threes.
4 Great Seafood Places in Montana
If you live in Montana or you wish to travel there, here is a list of four amazing seafood spots in Montana that you should definitely visit if you want to see what great seafood should really taste like.
Montana State wins annual Can the Griz food drive
Can the Griz — and the corresponding Can the Cats food drive in Missoula — is an off-field competition between MSU and U of M to see which can collect the most donations for its local food bank.
College football world reacts to Kirk Herbstreit’s outfit
It has been a wild scene in Bozeman, Montana on Saturday for ESPN’s College GameDay crew. Given that the temperatures are in the negative, it appears that this truly is the coldest GameDay ever. And there’s no surer sign of that than what some of the hosts are wearing, especially Kirk Herbstreit. Kirk Herbstreit's outfit Read more... The post College football world reacts to Kirk Herbstreit’s outfit appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
montanasports.com
Live Blog: Helena Capital knocks off Bozeman for first title since 2011, 35-14
The Helena Capital Bruins are able to finish off the victory to maintain their undefeated season and the team's 12th state title. The championship title is the team's first since 2011 when Bruins head coach Kyle Mihelish was an assistant coach. The Bozeman Hawks end their season as the Class AA runner-up at 9-3 overall, after turning in nine straight victories after starting the year 0-2 in non-conference play.
Florence, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
z100missoula.com
What’s Happening In Missoula After The “Brawl Of The Wild”
This weekend all anyone can talk about is the "Brawl of the Wild". The Griz vs. Cats! ESPN College Game Day in Montana! We all know that this is going to be an epic weekend regardless of who wins or loses with 121 years of tradition continuing. This year the "Brawl of the Wild" is in Bozeman. So after the game what are you going to do? There will be a lot happening this weekend in Downtown Missoula, so much to choose from, live music, DJs, scotch tasting, plays and more. So here is a quick list of some of what's happening in Missoula this weekend after the game for you to enjoy.
4 Perfect Spots To Snow Sled In Montana
When I was a kid, my dad used to drag me and my brother in a sled behind the lawn mower to go sledding on the farm, or we'd hit up Bynum Reservoir for some sledding. When we came to Great Falls, we'd see kids sledding down Flag Hill. My parents would never let us do it, and it turns out we can't do that anymore in Great Falls.
My Connection to Montana’s Most Notorious Serial Killer
In late 1995, when I worked for KDXT-FM in Missoula, our company moved to a new location. We were very excited to have more space and it was a great location. Not long after moving in, I was told that Wayne Nance used to work in that building too. For those that don't know, Wayne Nance is considered the most prolific serial killer in Montana. I have heard many stories told about him over the years. There was a book written about him by John Coston titled "To Kill and Kill Again: The True Story of Montana's Baby Faced Serial Sex Murderer". Wayne Nance was killed on September 4th 1986. After his death, he was linked by physical evidence to several other crimes in Missoula. He is considered by many to be the most infamous serial killer in Montana.
