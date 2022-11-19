ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Thanksgiving Travel Guide: Peak times, weather forecast and more

By Shaun Towne
WPRI 12 News
 4 days ago

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Thanksgiving week is always one of the busiest times of year for travel, and this year is no exception.

AAA predicts that roughly 49 million Americans will hit the road and another 4.5 million will take to the skies, which would be just shy of pre-pandemic levels. Of those travelers, about 2.5 million will be in New England, according to AAA.

Black Friday: When do local stores and malls open?

Below are some resources and information to help ease your trip:

Weather Forecast

The week starts off unseasonably chilly, but 12 News meteorologists say it’s expected to warm up a bit as we get closer to Thanksgiving and remain dry.

Detailed 7-Day Forecast »

Interactive Radar Map »

Be sure to download the free Pinpoint Weather App to get customized weather reports and alert wherever you travel for Thanksgiving.

Road Travel

With millions of people expected to head for their Thanksgiving destination by car, here are the best and worst travel times, according to AAA :

Date Worst Travel Time Best Travel Time
11/23 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. Before 8 a.m., After 8 p.m.
11/24 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Before 11 a.m., After 6 p.m.
11/25 4 a.m. – 8 p.m. Before 11 a.m., After 8 p.m.
11/26 4 a.m. – 8 p.m. Before 2 p.m., After 8 p.m.
11/27 4 a.m. – 8 p.m. Before 11 a.m., After 8 p.m.
Pinpoint Traffic Map »

Live Traffic Cams »

Air Travel

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) says the three busiest days for air travel are the Tuesday and Wednesday before Thanksgiving and the Sunday after. Fliers are urged to arrive at least two hours early for domestic flights and anticipate long lines at the TSA checkpoints.

To make your experience at the airport go as smoothly as possible, the TSA offered a number of travel tips , which include:

  1. Pack Smart: Make sure you don’t have any prohibited items and any liquids are in a checked bag.
  2. Bring Your ID: Make sure you have an acceptable form of identification ready to show.
  3. Ask TSA: Get your questions answered ahead of time by calling 866-289-9673 or contacting @TSA on Facebook Messenger or Twitter.

More air travel tips from the TSA »

Flight Tracker:

Providence Arrivals & Departures »

Boston Arrivals & Departures »

