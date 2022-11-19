Read full article on original website
Preliminary numbers for gun deer opener
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources announces the preliminary deer harvest totals for opening weekend of the 2022 gun deer season. In total, 102,347 deer were registered statewide. This is a 15% increase over 2021, but DNR officials say registration numbers are actually returning to normal for a five-year average. Conditions for opening weekend included some snow cover and high winds, but hunters in the area still saw good deer movement.
Hunting is legal in Wisconsin state parks
RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WSAW) - In Wisconsin, even close to a well-populated urban area, it’s legal to hunt in a state park if you have the permits. State parks were opened to hunting with the Sporting Heritage Act in 2013. Each piece of state property has its own rules and regulations depending on location and how it’s classified.
Hunters bagged more deer in 2022 opening weekend than previous gun deer hunt
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Despite fewer hunters in the fields and woods, more than 100,000 deer were registered in the first weekend of Wisconsin’s 2022 nine-day gun deer hunt, up 15% from last year. Hunters registered 103,623 on opening weekend (updated figure), compared to 85,860 registered for the...
Shoppers urged to look for ‘Something Special from Wisconsin’ seal while holiday shopping
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - With the holiday season just around the corner, many consumers are in search of gifts and ingredients to make their holidays special. The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture Trade and Consumer Protection encourages people to keep an eye out for the Something Special from Wisconsin™ logo.
Wis. DATCP: Holiday decorations may contain invasive species
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - You may want to do a check on your trees and garlands before you deck the halls this holiday season, the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) offered. The DATCP is warning that invasive pests may still be in trees and other live...
Attorney General Kaul Announces $328,000 Settlement with American Tax Solutions
MADISON, Wis. (WISCONSIN DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE PRESS RELEASE) - Attorney General Josh Kaul today announced a settlement with Los Angeles-based American Tax Solutions requiring the company to pay more than $328,000 in consumer restitution and forfeitures. The Consent Judgment resolves allegations that American Tax sent tens of thousands of illegal mailers to Wisconsin consumers and operated as a debt adjustment service company in the state without a proper license.
Statewide alert issued for fraud suspect who hit eastern Wisconsin banks
MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A state alert has been issued for a bank fraud suspect who recently struck in eastern Wisconsin. On Nov. 21, Kimberly A. Maine, 51, attempted to cash a check worth $3,640 at Bank First National, 202 N Hickory Street in Whitelaw. Investigators say she used the name Kelly E. Sutherland and provided a debit card and Wisconsin driver’s license with the name Kelly Sutherland.
Thanksgiving holiday travelers asked to plan ahead, eliminate distractions
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - If you’re traveling this week to celebrate Thanksgiving, you won’t be alone. This year, AAA predicts 54.6 million people will travel for Thanksgiving – it’s expected to be the third busiest for Thanksgiving travel since AAA started tracking in 2000. The Wisconsin...
Gov. Evers orders flags to half-staff on the anniversary of Waukesha Christmas Parade Tragedy
WAUKESHA, Wis. (WSAW) - Monday marks one year since the Waukesha parade tragedy. On Nov. 21, 2021 Darrell Brooks drove his red Ford Escape through the parade in downtown Waukesha after getting into a fight with his ex-girlfriend. Virginia Sorenson, 79; Leanna Owen, 71; Tamara Durand, 52; Jane Kulich, 52; Wilhelm Hospel, 81, and Jackson Sparks, 8, were killed as result of their injuries.
Gas prices down in most areas of the state
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Those traveling for Thanksgiving this week will notice a little relief at the pump. The average price for a gallon of regular gas as of Monday was $3.36. That’s down from $3.67 a month ago. However, the price is up from one year ago. During Thanksgiving week in 2021 drivers paid roughly $3.12.
RSV patients fill Minnesota hospitals ahead of holiday get-togethers
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) -- Ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, a group of leading doctors in pediatrics gathered Monday to speak on the current status of RSV and other viruses currently weighing down Minnesota hospitals. “We have RSV, influenza, COVID at the same time, mostly influenza and RSV,” said...
Telemarketer reaches settlement with Wisconsin DOJ over banned calls
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A New Jersey company that markets extended vehicle service plans agreed not to make any more prohibited calls to Wisconsin and to take steps to prevent its third-party partners from doing the same, state law enforcement officials announce. The company, N.C.W.C. Inc., was accused of making...
Former Durand Fire Chief remembered
DURAND, Wis. (WEAU) -The Durand community is honoring the life and legacy of its former fire chief. Larry “Pit” Plumer led the department for more than three decades. “Pit was a lifelong member of the Durand Fire Department,” said Jamey King, the current fire chief for the Durand Fire Department. “He had 56 years of service. 32 years of those were chief.....He helped found the ambulance and get that started. He was the ambulance director for many years.”
Wisconsin DOJ sues Didion corn mill, site of fatal 2017 explosion, for multiple violations
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Attorney General Josh Kaul has filed a lawsuit against a milling company for multiple violations at a plant that was the scene of a fatal explosion five years ago. Kaul filed the lawsuit Monday against Didion Milling Inc. in Columbia County. The filing alleges the state...
SportScene 13 for Tuesday, November 22nd
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - It’s a double header at Zorn Arena as the UW-Eau Claire women’s basketball team hosts St. Norbert, and the men’s basketball team faces Northland. Plus, the UW-Stout men’s hockey team battles Gustavus, while the UW-Eau Claire women’s hockey team takes on Hamline....
Chippewa Valley Museum holiday happenings
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa Valley Museum is offering events to help celebrate the holidays. Now in its 5th year, the Chippewa Valley Museum’s annual Gingerbread Contest and Display celebrates the holidays and Eau Claire history. Fans will be able vote to for their favorites entries when the virtual and in-person displays open December 3rd, There will also be a special fan-favorite prize awarded to the top-voted entry featuring an Eau Claire structure from either “Then” or “Now.” You can register through November 23.
No one hurt after semi trailer catches on fire on I-94 near Eau Claire Monday
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - No one is hurt after a semi trailer caught on fire on Interstate 94 near Eau Claire Monday morning. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation said that the right lane of I-94 westbound just south of the exit to Highway 12/County Highway EE on Eau Claire’s west side was closed for over three and a half hours Monday.
DATCP provides consumer tips for the holidays
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - With the holiday season fast approaching, the Wisconsin DATCP encourages consumers to shop wisely. Black Friday remains one of the most popular occasions for sales and shopping in the United States, but holiday sales have already begun. Consumers should be mindful of at least some of...
Last five plaques of historical information installed at Phoenix Park
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - One park in downtown Eau Claire gives people strolling by more information about the City’s history. An installment of 7 plaques is now complete at Phoenix Park. “I think it was idea that came out of the parks department as a way of adding...
Mayo Clinic: Seasonal illness cases continue to rise
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - With the holiday season upon us, staying healthy is at the top of many people’s minds. Mayo Clinic is warning respiratory viruses are circulating across Wis. They say cases of the flu, COVID-19 and RSV have continued to increase over the last few weeks.
