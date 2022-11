PRESCOTT – That’s how to kick off the Christmas season. An estimated 9,000 to 10,000 spectators lined Edward and King streets in Prescott on a cool-but-not-cold Friday evening to watch the return of the regular Light Up the Night event. The annual Santa Claus parade presented by the town’s volunteer firefighters had been limited to a much shorter pop-up procession in 2020 and 2021 because of COVID-19.

