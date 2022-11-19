Read full article on original website
North Korea’s Launch of a Suspected ICBM Backfires
North Korea’s Thursday morning launch of a suspected intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) looks to have failed, according to South Korean officials. The new type of ICBM, which was launched from the suburbs of Pyongyang, appears to have failed in flight after the propellant and warhead sections separated, defense sources told South Korean media. “North Korea’s ICBM launch is presumed to have ended in failure,” the South Korean military said, according to the Yonhap news agency. Japanese defense minister Yasukazu Hamada said the long-range missile flew for around 460 miles before it “disappeared” from radar over the Sea of Japan around 680 miles from the Japanese coast. The missiles sparked emergency shelter warnings in Japan, with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida calling the launches “outrageous and absolutely intolerable.”Read it at The Guardian
Kim Jong Un's daughter makes first public appearance at new missile launch
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversaw the launch of "a new type" of intercontinental ballistic missile Friday, alongside his young daughter, whose existence had not previously been confirmed.
North Korea says U.S.-South Korea drills 'can no longer be tolerated'
North Korea on Tuesday again demanded that the United States and South Korea halt joint military exercises, saying such "rashness and provocation can be no longer tolerated," while the White House said concern remains high about the potential for a North Korean nuclear test. Recasts with new North Korea warning...
North Korea launches ICBM that could reach entire U.S. mainland, Japan says
North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic missile that landed near Japanese waters Friday in its second major weapons test this month, South Korea and Japan said. The missile had the potential to reach all of the U.S. mainland, Japan's defense minister said. The United States quickly condemned the launch and...
North Korea tests missile with range to hit anywhere in U.S., Japan says
North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic missile that landed near Japanese waters Friday in its second major weapons test this month, South Korea and Japan said. The missile had the potential to reach all of the U.S. mainland, according to Japan's defense minister.The United States quickly condemned the launch and vowed to take "all necessary measures" to guarantee the safety of its own mainland and of allies South Korea and Japan.At the regional APEC summit in Bangkok, Thailand, Vice President Kamala Harris called Friday's launch a "brazen violation of multiple U.N. Security resolutions" that "destabilizes security in the region, and...
Exclusive-U.S. says China and Russia have leverage to stop North Korea nuclear test
WASHINGTON, Nov 3 (Reuters) - The United States believes China and Russia have leverage they can use to persuade North Korea not to resume nuclear bomb testing, a senior U.S. administration official said on Thursday.
North Korea insists it has never had arms dealings with Russia
North Korea’s military has denied American claims that it exported artillery shells and ammunition to Russia for use in the war against Ukraine, accusing Washington of spreading “groundless” rumours to “tarnish” its image. The White House said last week that Russia is secretly supplying a...
N Korea fires missiles toward sea as US warns over nukes
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles toward the sea on Friday in its first ballistic weapons launches in two weeks, as the U.S. military warned the North that the use of nuclear weapons “will result in the end of that regime.” South Korea’s military detected the two launches from the North’s eastern coastal Tongchon area around midday on Friday, Seoul’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement. It said both missiles flew about 230 kilometers (140 miles) at a maximum altitude of 24 kilometers (15 miles). The statement said South Korea strongly condemns the launches, calling them “a grave provocation” that undermines regional peace and violates U.N. Security Council resolutions banning any ballistic activities by North Korea. The U.S. Indo Pacific Command said the launches highlighted the “destabilizing impact” of North Korea’s illicit nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs. The Japanese Defense Ministry said it also detected the launches and that the type of missiles used and their flight information were still being analyzed.
North Korea: U.S. and South Korea air drills terrible mistake
SEOUL (Reuters) – North Korea said on Thursday that the United States and South Korea have made a very risky and wrong decision by extending air force drills, and that the two countries will come to know what a terrible mistake they have made, the North’s KCNA news agency said.
North Korea calls UN's Guterres 'puppet of US' after launch
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea’s foreign minister called U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres “a puppet of the United States” as she slammed the U.N. chief for joining U.S.-led condemnation of the North’s recent intercontinental ballistic missile test. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres earlier issued a statement strongly condemning North Korea’s ICBM launch on Friday and reiterating his call on the North to “to immediately desist from taking any further provocative actions.” Guterres’s statement came after the United States and other countries issued similar criticism of the North’s ICBM test that showed an potential to strike anywhere in the continental U.S....
Biden says U.S., Japan, S.Korea are 'more aligned than ever' on North Korea
PHNOM PENH, Nov 13 (Reuters) - The United States, Japan and South Korea are "more aligned than ever" on North Korea's "provocative behaviour," U.S. President Joe Biden said on Sunday, as his national security adviser promised a joint response if Pyongyang carries out a seventh nuclear test.
US Condemns Apparent Failed ICBM Test by North Korea
(Bloomberg) -- The US condemned what it said was the test-launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile by North Korea on Thursday, as Pyongyang continued a barrage of weapons tests to protest allied military drills. Most Read from Bloomberg. The US urged North Korea to halt further “destabilizing” tests and return...
North Korea fires new ballistic missile off east coast, ignoring summit warnings from Biden
North Korea launched a short-range ballistic missile into the eastern waters on Thursday, South Korea’s military said, hinting Pyongyang’s refusal to bow down under international pressure and warnings issued during the high-profile Asean summit in Asia.Firing the first ballistic missile in eight days, North Korea test-fired the projectile from the eastern coastal Wonsan area in KangwÅn Province at 10.48am local time, the South’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement.In response to the test, South Korea ramped up its surveillance of North Korea while maintaining military readiness with close coordination with the US, it added.The launch was conducted...
Harris condemns North Korea ICBM test, convenes sideline meeting at APEC
Vice President Kamala Harris has convened a meeting of world leaders on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation in Bangkok, Thailand, to discuss North Korea's launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile into Japanese waters.
North Korea test-fires missile with range to strike U.S. mainland
North Korea's military fired an intercontinental ballistic missile on Friday morning local time that landed in Japan's exclusive economic zone, Japanese officials said. Why it matters: The missile that can carry nuclear warheads had a range that could hit the U.S. mainland, Japan's defense minister said, per the BBC. The...
North Korea Fires Ballistic Missile Toward Sea After Threatening 'Fiercer' Step
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea launched a short-range ballistic missile toward its eastern waters Thursday, hours after the North threatened to launch “fiercer” military responses to the U.S. bolstering its security commitment to its allies South Korea and Japan. The missile fired from the North’s...
N. Korea fires more missiles as U.S. flies bombers over South
The North has test-fired more than 30 missiles this week, including an intercontinental ballistic missile.
White House condemns North Korea's launch of an ICBM with potential to reach continental U.S.
U.S. officials on Friday condemned that the Japanese defense minister said has the potential to reach the entire continental United States. Speaking on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Bangkok, Thailand, called the launch a “brazen violation” of multiple United Nations Security Council resolutions. Vice...
WRAPUP 5-APEC summit disrupted by North Korean ICBM test
(Updates with comment from French president) North Korea tests missile as leaders gather for summit. BANGKOK, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Several Asia-Pacific leaders gathered for an economic summit in the Thai capital broke away from their meeting on Friday to condemn North Korea after it test fired an intercontinental ballistic missile.
U.N. Security Council to Discuss North Korea on Monday After ICBM Launch
(Reuters) -The United Nations Security Council will discuss North Korea in a meeting on Monday at the request of the United States after Pyongyang tested an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) capable of reaching the U.S. mainland. A statement from the U.S. mission to the United Nations said the 15-member Security...
