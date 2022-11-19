ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

everythinglubbock.com

Here’s what Lubbock families should remember before traveling, according to LPD

LUBBOCK, Texas — As residents prepare for the holidays, the Lubbock Police Department wants to remind families of things they should prepare before they go. “As you’re preparing to leave if you’re leaving town, just check your car, check your air pressure in your tires, make sure you have a spare and make sure it’s ready to go,” said Lt. Brady Cross.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

2 injured in stabbing in East Lubbock County

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two people were injured after a stabbing in East Lubbock County Tuesday morning. Around 8:40 a.m., Lubbock County Sheriffs deputies were called to the 5200 block of East FM 40 and East CR 6600. Deputies found two people with what appeared to be stab wounds. Both...
LUBBOCK COUNTY, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Two injured in stabbing incident Tuesday morning near Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Tuesday morning around 8:40 a.m., two people were stabbed in the 5200 block of East FM 40, according to the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff’s deputies said that both people were taken to University Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. Check back for...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

‘Keep him in the family:’ Lubbock single mom highlights area adoption needs

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock single mom has adopted her 13-year-old nephew, highlighting two of Lubbock’s greatest adoption and foster care needs - kinship care families and older youth adoption. Last week, several Lubbock families celebrated the finalization of their adoption journey on National Adoption Day. Hundreds of...
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Candlelight Memorial In Lubbock For The Victims Of Club Q

5 people were killed in Colorado Springs Saturday night. In an act of hate, a gunman opened fire inside a club in Colorado Springs this past Saturday night. The club was known as an LGBTQ+ hangout. Five people were killed and at least 25 were injured, some critically, before people in the club took the gunman down. Reportedly, this same gunman had threatened to blow the place up before.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

To All the Lubbock Ex-Pats Coming Home for the Holidays

So you've escaped the "black hole" that's Lubbock for what I am assuming is either Austin, San Antonio, or someplace in Colorado. You've seen a bigger slice of the world, you've gained some wisdom, and now you think you're going to come home to our little town and teach us something we didn't already know. Honestly, I can't wait to hear it.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Lubbock teens selling ‘Bless You Bags’ to keep in your car, give to people in need

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - This holiday season, three Lubbock teenagers want to make sure everyone on the South Plains feels seen and loved. They’re selling ‘Bless You Bags,’ filled with toiletries, snacks, a water bottle, gloves, a beanie, a bible verse, and a handwritten note. The idea is to keep one or several bags in the car, so that when families see someone in need, they can give one to them.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

The Farmhouse is locally owned and operated

LUBBOCK, Texas—You may think big pancakes with you think of The Farmhouse restaurant; but they offer full menu for breakfast and lunch. It feels like home when you sit down to eat at The Farmhouse. Plus, they are part of our Lubbock Dining for Charities. Find out more at diningforcharitieslub.com. You can find the hours and two locations at farmhouselbk.com.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Sunday morning top stories: Lea Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating death

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Sunday morning brief,. The Lea County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman was found dead in a vehicle in Hobbs. Deputies were called to the 200 block of E Carter Lane. They found 29-year-old Vanessa Najera dead. More information here: Lea County Sheriff’s...
HOBBS, NM
KCBD

Monday morning top stories: 5 injured in carbon monoxide exposure

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. A gas leak at the Hoff Garden Apartments near 34th and Ave. T sent five people to the hospital for carbon monoxide exposure. Funeral services set for Anton Head Football Coach Matthew Hoover. A rosary will be held Dec. 5 in Anton. The...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

5 taken to hospital after “faulty gas venting” in Central Lubbock apartment

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Central Lubbock apartment building was evacuated after reports of “the smell of gas” from inside one of the apartments. Lubbock Fire Rescue officials stated there was “faulty gas venting” in the unit. A natural gas heater was turned on and the occupants smelled the odor. However, there was not a leak. The heater was not set up to vent properly out of the apartment, creating the carbon monoxide exposure to the residents.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

UPDATED: Gas leak contained, 114th street re-opens

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Atmos has reportedly controlled the gas leak resulting from a cut gas line that occurred around 3 p.m. today. According to a Lubbock alert advisory, 114th Street has been reopened after being closed from Richmond Avenue to Uxbridge Avenue. According to Lubbock Fire Rescue, the gas...
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Woman, age 29, arrested for murder, LPD announces

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Friday, the Lubbock Police Department Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit said Kassandra Aguayo, 29, was arrested by Hale County Sheriff’s Deputies for the November 11 murder of Ramon Flores, 66. UPDATED STORY LINK: Warrant said woman admitted watching to make sure Lubbock man died METRO obtained an arrest warrant for Aguayo after […]
LUBBOCK, TX

