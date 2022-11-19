Tempe, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Tempe.
The Mesa High School football team will have a game with Corona del Sol High School on November 18, 2022, 17:55:00.
Mesa High School
Corona del Sol High School
November 18, 2022
17:55:00
2022 Football Playoffs
The Thunderbird High School football team will have a game with Marcos de Niza High School on November 18, 2022, 18:00:00.
Thunderbird High School
Marcos de Niza High School
November 18, 2022
18:00:00
2022 AIA 4A Football Championship - 1st Round Playoffs
Comments / 0