Gilbert, AZ

Gilbert, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice

 4 days ago

There are 3 high school 🏈 games in Gilbert.

The Canyon View High School football team will have a game with Higley High School on November 18, 2022, 17:55:00.

Canyon View High School
Higley High School
November 18, 2022
17:55:00
2022 Football Playoffs

The Perry High School football team will have a game with Highland High School on November 18, 2022, 18:00:00.

Perry High School
Highland High School
November 18, 2022
18:00:00
2022 AIA 6A Football Championship - 1st Round Playoffs

The Campo Verde High School football team will have a game with Millennium High School on November 18, 2022, 18:00:00.

Campo Verde High School
Millennium High School
November 18, 2022
18:00:00
2022 AIA 5A Football Championship - 1st Round Playoffs

