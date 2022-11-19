Scottsdale, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏈 games in Scottsdale.
The Verrado High School football team will have a game with Desert Mountain High School on November 18, 2022, 17:55:00.
Verrado High School
Desert Mountain High School
November 18, 2022
17:55:00
2022 Football Playoffs
The Gilbert High School football team will have a game with Horizon High School on November 18, 2022, 17:55:00.
Gilbert High School
Horizon High School
November 18, 2022
17:55:00
2022 Football Playoffs
The Paradise Valley High School football team will have a game with Notre Dame Preparatory on November 18, 2022, 18:00:00.
Paradise Valley High School
Notre Dame Preparatory
November 18, 2022
18:00:00
2022 AIA Football Playoffs
