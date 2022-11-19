Corpus Christi, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 4 high school 🏈 games in Corpus Christi.
The Vela High School football team will have a game with Veterans Memorial - Corpus Christi on November 18, 2022, 17:30:00.
Vela High School
Veterans Memorial - Corpus Christi
November 18, 2022
17:30:00
2022 UIL Football Playoffs
The Pharr-San Juan-Alamo North High School football team will have a game with Roy Miller High School on November 18, 2022, 17:30:00.
Pharr-San Juan-Alamo North High School
Roy Miller High School
November 18, 2022
17:30:00
2022 UIL Football Playoffs
The Southside High School football team will have a game with McAllen High School on November 18, 2022, 17:30:00.
Southside High School
McAllen High School
November 18, 2022
17:30:00
2022 UIL Football Playoffs
The Weslaco High School football team will have a game with John Marshall Harlan High School on November 19, 2022, 11:00:00.
Weslaco High School
John Marshall Harlan High School
November 19, 2022
11:00:00
2022 UIL Football Playoffs
