Carrollton, TX

Carrollton, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice

 4 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Carrollton.

The Terrell High School football team will have a game with Everman High School on November 18, 2022, 17:30:00.

Terrell High School
Everman High School
November 18, 2022
17:30:00
2022 Football Playoffs

2022 UIL Football Playoffs

The Community News

Bearcats to face unbeaten old nemesis

Defensively, we’ll have to play fundamental football. It’s a simple plan, but it’s not easy to do; tackle when you’ve got to tackle. Sounds easy, but you still have to do it when you’re in that situation. Offensively, we have to be able to spread the ball around, utilize all of our weapons.”
ALEDO, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Argyle coach, teacher dies

Steve Stinson, a coach and teacher at Argyle Middle and Argyle High School, died Friday night, according to Argyle ISD. Stinson, 62, a public educator for almost 40 years, died after a medical emergency after returning from Argyle High School’s playoff football game. Stinson joined Argyle ISD in 2013, serving as a social studies teacher and coach at Argyle Middle School and an assistant varsity baseball coach at Argyle High School. Before joining Argyle, Stinson was the varsity baseball head coach at Flower Mound High School, among other schools.
ARGYLE, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

New principal named at Justin-area elementary school

Northwest ISD has named Aaron McAdams as the new principal at Clara Love Elementary School south of Justin. McAdams currently serves as an assistant principal at Haslet Elementary School, and he previously served in the same capacity at Schluter Elementary School. Both schools reside among the fastest-growing areas of Northwest ISD, which will assist Mr. McAdams as the Love attendance zone currently sees similar fast growth. He replaces Dr. Lisa Crosslin, who has taken extended family medical leave, according to a district news release. His first day will be on Nov. 28, the first day back from the Thanksgiving break.
JUSTIN, TX
WFAA

Retiring Grapevine-Colleyville ISD superintendent reflects on district accomplishments, political battles in education

GRAPEVINE, Texas — Watch the interview tonight on WFAA at 10. Recently, Grapevine-Colleyville ISD has gained attention for fierce school board debates over book policies and the treatments of LGBTQ students. The tension often overshadows district successes like STEM programs and personalized learning. The district’s latest development, though, is...
GRAPEVINE, TX
Wichita Eagle

TCU Fans During the 2022 Baylor Game (Feat. Baylor Fans)

Frogs are 11 and 0 (12 and 0 if you count BYE). If you want to see raw emotion, then watch the fans and players at the end of the 2022 TCU @ Baylor game. It's already gone down in history as one of TCU Football's most memorable moments: TCU's Walk-off Field Goal in the last seconds of the game. All Glory to the Hypnotoad!
FORT WORTH, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Jake’s Gameday offering burgers, pizza, beer in Plano

Jake's Gameday opened a new location in Plano on Nov. 16. (Courtesy Jake's Gameday) Jake’s Gameday opened in Plano on Nov. 16, according to Kendra Shier, the company’s vice president of operations. The restaurant is located at 3303 W. Parker Road, Ste. 109. Jake’s Gameday is a neighborhood sports bar that offers burgers, pizza, chicken wings, salads and more. The sports bar is a new concept from Jake’s Burgers and Beer, which has eight locations in the Dallas area. The first Jake’s Gameday location opened in October in Lake Highlands, with the Plano location being the second. 972-867-3400.
PLANO, TX
101.5 KNUE

Don’t Fall For the Same Rent Scam as This McKinney, Texas Family

Scammers are the absolute worst. They have a plethora of ways to steal your money or your personal information. They will disguise it as a fancy giveaway or some sob story to pull at your heart strings to get your money or, in this case, are able to disguise themselves as a rental company to get you into a house. This happened to a McKinney, Texas family of five who lost a lot of money are now looking for a new place to live.
MCKINNEY, TX
The Community News

For starters, let’s try setting better examples

On Nov. 4 the Aledo Ladycats’ volleyball team traveled to Bridgeport for the area championship game against Argyle. Aside from the match itself, there was one troubling incident that has been on my mind lately as we leave one set of elections and brace for another presidential election in two years.
ALEDO, TX
blackchronicle.com

Native American heritage felt at Fort Worth restaurant

FORT WORTH, Texas — North Texas is a mix of cultures and traditions. And on a hill on the west aspect of the Fort Worth Stockyards, a restaurant proprietor will gladly share her heritage whereas, over a scrumptious meal, looking for the recipe of what all of us have in frequent.
FORT WORTH, TX
