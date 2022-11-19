ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

College Station, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice

High School Football PRO
High School Football PRO
 4 days ago

The Rouse High School football team will have a game with Lake Creek High School on November 18, 2022, 17:30:00.

Rouse High School
Lake Creek High School
November 18, 2022
17:30:00
2022 UIL Football Playoffs

Comments / 0

Related
East Texas News

Lovell headed to Aggieland

LOVELADY — Texas A&M softball head coach Trisha Ford turned to Lovelady High School to bolster the Aggies' roster in the upcoming years. Senior Scout Lovell signed a National Letter of Intent on Wednesday, Nov. 9 during a ceremony in the old high school gym. Lovell was one of...
LOVELADY, TX
Nationwide Report

1 Person Dead, 2 Others Injured After Fatal Accident In College Station (College Station, TX)

The College Station Police Department is in the process of investigating a fatal crash that occurred in the northbound lanes of Highway 6 north of Harvey Mitchell Parkway. A preliminary investigation into the multi-vehicle accident determined that the incident took place a little after midnight on Sunday. Police added that an SUV that was traveling in the southbound feeder lanes crossed onto the highway, over the median and collided with the bus. The impact resulted in a blaze that consumed both vehicles.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Businesses team up ahead of Thanksgiving for 5th annual turkey giveaway

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -For the 5th year in a row, several businesses have partnered for what has now become an annual Thanksgiving tradition in Brazos County. This year’s event hosted by the Reserve at Cottonwood Creek in Bryan was bigger than ever as 1,000 turkeys were given away to area families.
BRYAN, TX
kwhi.com

SOMERVILLE MAN ARRESTED SATURDAY

A Somerville man was arrested Saturday after running from Police. Brenham Police report that Saturday afternoon at 3:45, Ofc. Connor Caskey responded to the 2100 block of Highway 290 West in reference to a subject soliciting without a permit. Ofc. Caskey made contact with Justin James Rogers, 37 of Somerville, who fled on foot, but was captured shortly thereafter without incident. Rogers was taken into custody for Evading Arrest or Detention with a Previous Conviction and transported to the Washington County Jail.
SOMERVILLE, TX
KWTX

Two injured in plane crash north of Houston

CYPRESS, Texas (KWTX) - Two people are reportedly injured after a plane crashed in Harris County Sunday afternoon. The crashed occurred on Fritsche Cemetery Road in Cypress as reported by the Texas Department of Public Safety. According to the Cy-Fair Fire Department, the two victims have been evaluated by EMS...
CYPRESS, TX
KBTX.com

Trio arrested for murder of Madisonville man near Dallas

ROYSE CITY, Texas (KBTX) - Three people have been arrested on charges linked to the murder of a Madisonville in North Texas. The victim, Larry Baker, 43, was found deceased with gunshot wounds on Sunday morning outside a home in Royse City. Police have arrested the suspected gunman, Eric O’Bryant....
ROYSE CITY, TX
KBTX.com

Teen shot during domestic dispute in Cameron

CAMERON, Texas (KBTX) - The Cameron Police Department is investigating a family dispute that ended with a 16-year-old with a gunshot wound. Police say around 3:20 a.m. Sunday officers were notified of the shooting and they met the victim in the parking lot of the Milam County Sheriff’s Office.
CAMERON, TX
kwhi.com

WARRANT ARREST MADE BY BRENHAM POLICE SUNDAY

A warrant arrest was made by Brenham Police Sunday night. Brenham Police report that Sunday night at 9:35, Cpl. Jimmy Ha effected a traffic stop in the 2400 block of Highway 290 East on a vehicle for a license plate violation. Contact was made with the driver and passenger, who identified herself as Evangelette Danielle Smith, 22 of Waller. A checks for warrants were performed on both through Communications and Smith showed to have an active warrant out of Brazos County for Motion to Revoke for Theft of Property between $100 and $750. Smith was taken into custody on the warrant and transported to the Washington County Jail where she was booked in.
BRENHAM, TX
fox44news.com

Teen wounded, arrest made in road rage incident

CAMERON, Texas (FOX 44) – An arrest has been made after a teenager was wounded in a Milam County shooting. Cameron Police Department Sergeant Zack Burks says the department received 9-1-1 calls around 3:20 a.m. Sunday. These callers said a shooting just happened. Officers met with the injured party...
CAMERON, TX
KBTX.com

Duo accused of stealing $1,100+ worth of beer from HEB store

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Two College Station men are accused of stealing more than one thousand dollars worth of beer from a grocery store. According to probable cause affidavits filed by College Station police, Harold Collins, 19, and Bryce Otis, 19, took the alcohol on two separate occasions. The...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
kwhi.com

BRENHAM WOMAN ARRESTED AFTER THEFT AT WALMART

A Brenham woman was arrested Thursday after a theft at the local Walmart store. Brenham Police report that Thursday afternoon at 12:50, Cpl. Jose Perez was notified of Theft at the local Walmart store at 203 Highway 290 West and was provided with a Suspect vehicle description. Cpl. Perez was able to locate the Suspect vehicle in the 2300 block of Highway 290 West and made contact with Erika Olea Ramirez, 34 of Brenham. Cpl. Perez was able to locate and recover over $400 worth of Walmart merchandise and took Ramirez into custody for Theft of Property between $100 and $750. Ramirez was also found to have a Municipal warrant for No Driver’s License. Ramirez was transported to the Washington County Jail where she was booked in for Theft and the warrant.
BRENHAM, TX
KBTX.com

Concerns regarding payroll disruption at St. Joseph Health

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - St. Joseph Health and its parent company CommonSpirit Health have responded to complaints of payroll issues that began flooding into KBTX last week. Multiple St. Joseph Health staff, including hourly employees and contractors, claim their paychecks were incorrect. Those employees shared concerns about a lack of pay and few answers from managers. They also say it is possible funds will be pulled from a handful of future paychecks.
BRYAN, TX
kwhi.com

ELGIN WOMAN ARRESTED AFTER TRAFFIC STOP

An Elgin woman was arrested on drug charges Friday after a traffic stop. Brenham Police report that Friday night at 9:30, Cpl. Jimmy Ha effected a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 800 block of Highway 290 East for failing to maintain a single lane of traffic as well as a license plate violation. Due to the odor of burnt marijuana a probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted. Cpl. Ha located marijuana as well as drug paraphernalia, which contained suspected methamphetamine. Maranda Joellen Patton, 39 of Elgin, was taken into custody for Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of Marijuana less than 2 Oz. and was transported to the Washington County Jail.
ELGIN, TX
High School Football PRO

High School Football PRO

Mountain View, CA
31K+
Followers
14K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

High school football game info.

Comments / 0

Community Policy