Four Cardinals Upgraded in Friday Injury Report vs. 49ers

The Arizona Cardinals have released their injury report for Friday ahead of their primetime clash with the San Francisco 49ers, and the team saw some big names take a step forward in their hopes of being available on Monday night.

Limited- Budda Baker, DeAndre Hopkins, Max Garcia, Kyler Murray

Today, Kliff Kingsbury said Murray was progressing in a good manner. The extra day between Sunday and Monday could make the difference in Murray being available or not.

Both Baker and Hopkins made their first appearance on the practice field after being DNP's Thursday.

Full- Markus Golden, Colt McCoy, Matt Prater

The emergence of McCoy to full status is key for Arizona, as there was a small possibility the Cardinals would have missed both him and Murray due to injury. However, McCoy's participation is a good sign that he'll be available again in Mexico City.

Prater was been full on both days, a sign that his hip injury finally may be behind him.

DNP- Zach Ertz, D.J. Humphries, Byron Murphy Jr.

The Cardinals have already ruled out Ertz for the remainder of the season, confirming he would need surgery on his knee. Humphries was just recently ruled out by Kingsbury today, and the status of Murphy appears to be fully up in the air. His future participation on Saturday will be key in helping mold opinions on if he'll play or not.

