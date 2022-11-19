ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silsbee, TX

Waller, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice

High School Football PRO
High School Football PRO
 4 days ago

The Silsbee High School football team will have a game with Smithville High School on November 18, 2022, 17:30:00.

Silsbee High School
Smithville High School
November 18, 2022
17:30:00
2022 UIL Football Playoffs

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
12NewsNow

Lamar University fires head football coach Blane Morgan

BEAUMONT, Texas — Lamar University is now searching for it's fourth head football coach since bringing back football in 2010. Athletics director Jeff O' Malley made the announcement in a news release Monday morning that the university was letting head football coach Blane Morgan go. The release noted that...
BEAUMONT, TX
footballscoop.com

Lamar announces head coaching change

Blane Morgan will not return as Lamar's head coach, the program announced Monday. Morgan led the program for three seasons, one of them being the covid-delayed 2020 campaign. The Cardinals went 5-23 overall and 3-16 in conference play. Finding stability has been a multi-regime challenge for the Beaumont, Texas, based...
BEAUMONT, TX
kogt.com

120 Year Old Home Honored

This beautiful home at 1713 Western Ave. in West Orange was established in 1901, long before the incorporation of the City of West Orange. This makes it one of the oldest, if not the oldest, home still in existence in the City of West Orange. Mr. and Mrs. Dean Schirmer...
WEST ORANGE, TX
newtoncountynews.net

Newton Man’s Jeep Stolen in Chase that Comes Through Newton County

Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers arrested a Vidor man, after he fled from law enforcement officers on State Hwy. 63 East, near the intersection of F.M. 776, Friday, November 18, 2022. The suspect, identified as 30-year-old Bradley Brister, was taken into custody without incident. He is facing additional charges...
NEWTON COUNTY, TX
kjas.com

Small fire in Jasper Whataburger HVAC system

The Jasper Fire Department was called to Whataburger on South Wheeler Street late Monday morning when a small fire occurred in the air conditioning system on top of the roof. Firefighters arrived to find smoke coming out of the system and also inside the restaurant, but no flames were visible.
JASPER, TX
MySanAntonio

Rex's Chicken restaurant coming to Beaumont

Transitioning to the restaurant industry, Rashid Naeem wants to provide Beaumont something a bit different in product and in job opportunities. That’s why Naeem, a real estate agent, invested in a Rex’s Chicken franchise location in Beaumont, which will be at 3635 College St. Naeem, whose family also...
BEAUMONT, TX
kjas.com

Newton County Sheriff's Report for Mon, Nov 21st, 2022

We conducted a search for the missing person, Joshua Ian Larkin on Saturday, and Sunday. We conducted a search in the areas and the location where he was last seen and parked his vehicle with negative results. We searched the entire property was his vehicle was parked, and a large, wooded area next to that location where he was last seen. A searched was initiated using a Blood Hound, Deputies from Vernon Parish, Beauregard Parish, and Newton County Sheriff’s Office along with members of the Trout Creek Volunteer Fire Department. We used searchers on foot, 4-Wheeler (ATV), and Side-by-Sides (UTV). Blood Hounds were used on both days. Other investigative search methods are being used as our investigation for the whereabouts of Mr. Larkin continues. Anyone who may have seen Joshua Ian Larkin on or before Thursday, November 18th, is asked to contact the Office at (409)379-3636 or 3637.
NEWTON COUNTY, TX
KPLC TV

CPSO searching for missing woman

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman last seen early Saturday morning at a Sulphur bar. Stephany Fong, 32, was reportedly last spotted around 5:00 a.m. Saturday leaving Wagin Cajun and heading north on Beglis Parkway, north of Cypress Street, in her vehicle, a white, Toyota RAV4, bearing Louisiana license plate 342DDV, CPSO said.
SULPHUR, LA
MySanAntonio

These Southeast Texas restaurants will be open on Thanksgiving

If you want to avoid the hassle of preparing a Thanksgiving feast this year, multiple Southeast Texas restaurants are ready to take on the cooking for you. Here’s a rundown of local eateries that’ll be serving turkey, desserts and other items on Thanksgiving:. Saltgrass Steak House. The restaurant’s...
BEAUMONT, TX
High School Football PRO

High School Football PRO

Mountain View, CA
31K+
Followers
14K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

High school football game info.

Comments / 0

Community Policy