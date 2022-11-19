ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewisville, TX

Bastrop, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice

High School Football PRO
High School Football PRO
 4 days ago

The Lewisville High School football team will have a game with Smithson Valley High School on November 18, 2022, 17:30:00.

Lewisville High School
Smithson Valley High School
November 18, 2022
17:30:00
2022 UIL Football Playoffs

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Cross Timbers Gazette

New principal named at Justin-area elementary school

Northwest ISD has named Aaron McAdams as the new principal at Clara Love Elementary School south of Justin. McAdams currently serves as an assistant principal at Haslet Elementary School, and he previously served in the same capacity at Schluter Elementary School. Both schools reside among the fastest-growing areas of Northwest ISD, which will assist Mr. McAdams as the Love attendance zone currently sees similar fast growth. He replaces Dr. Lisa Crosslin, who has taken extended family medical leave, according to a district news release. His first day will be on Nov. 28, the first day back from the Thanksgiving break.
JUSTIN, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Argyle coach, teacher dies

Steve Stinson, a coach and teacher at Argyle Middle and Argyle High School, died Friday night, according to Argyle ISD. Stinson, 62, a public educator for almost 40 years, died after a medical emergency after returning from Argyle High School’s playoff football game. Stinson joined Argyle ISD in 2013, serving as a social studies teacher and coach at Argyle Middle School and an assistant varsity baseball coach at Argyle High School. Before joining Argyle, Stinson was the varsity baseball head coach at Flower Mound High School, among other schools.
ARGYLE, TX
The Community News

Bearcats to face unbeaten old nemesis

Defensively, we’ll have to play fundamental football. It’s a simple plan, but it’s not easy to do; tackle when you’ve got to tackle. Sounds easy, but you still have to do it when you’re in that situation. Offensively, we have to be able to spread the ball around, utilize all of our weapons.”
ALEDO, TX
foxsportstexarkana.com

Plesant Grove Hawks Soar to Area Championship win

FRISCO, TEXAS-The Pleasant Grove Hawks soared to a 55-21 area championship win over the Caddo Mills Foxes at the Star in Frisco Saturday night. Pleasant Grove exploded to a 7-0 lead on the first play from scrimmage when junior running back Jaylen Boardly popped off a 75-yard touch down run. Boardley followed his blockers to daylight. Once he was in the open field, Boardley turned on the afterburners and scored.
FRISCO, TX
101.5 KNUE

Don’t Fall For the Same Rent Scam as This McKinney, Texas Family

Scammers are the absolute worst. They have a plethora of ways to steal your money or your personal information. They will disguise it as a fancy giveaway or some sob story to pull at your heart strings to get your money or, in this case, are able to disguise themselves as a rental company to get you into a house. This happened to a McKinney, Texas family of five who lost a lot of money are now looking for a new place to live.
MCKINNEY, TX
fox4news.com

Chase across North Texas ends in Dallas neighborhood

DALLAS - A driver in a Mercedes with fake paper tags led authorities on a high-speed, multi-city, hour-and-a-half-long chase Monday afternoon. It ended with the driver on top of a stranger's car after he was cornered by a police K9. The chase started near Forney but weaved along parts of...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Son of Dallas Roofing Contractor Allegedly Sends Threats to Dallas Express

Additional information concerning the person suspected to be behind a string of violent threats recently received by The Dallas Express suggests that the threats came from the son of a well-connected Dallas business owner with extensive left-wing political donations. Last week, The Dallas Express and figures associated with the publication...
DALLAS, TX
heartlandcollegesports.com

TCU Leads Three Big 12 Teams Ranked in Week 13 AP Poll

The Week 13 AP Poll was released on Sunday with three Big 12 teams ranked. TCU led the way at No. 4 after a stunning comeback win over Baylor on Saturday. Kansas State rolled over West Virginia to reach No. 15, while Texas re-entered the Top 25 after a huge win against Kansas.
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

PHOTOS: Newborns dress up for first Thanksgiving at North Texas hospitals

Newborns at hospitals across North Texas took part in an exciting Thanksgiving tradition. Texas Health locations in Arlington, Allen, Frisco, Hurst-Euless-Beford and Southwest Fort Worth dressed up their tiniest patients for Turkey Day. The newborns wore turkey hats, onsies proclaiming their love for pumpkin pie and other clothes representing the...
ARLINGTON, TX
High School Football PRO

High School Football PRO

Mountain View, CA
31K+
Followers
14K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

High school football game info.

Comments / 0

Community Policy