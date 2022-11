JIM WELLS COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a crash in Jim Wells County that killed one person on Sunday, Nov. 20. A statement from the DPS said the driver of a black Ford F-150 was going east on FM 624 in Jim Wells County when they swerved into oncoming traffic and hit a tractor-trailer head on.

JIM WELLS COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO