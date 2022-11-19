Read full article on original website
Tacoma, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Tacoma. The Bellevue High School football team will have a game with Lincoln High School on November 19, 2022, 14:00:00. The Bellevue High School football team will have a game with Lincoln High School on November 19, 2022, 13:45:00.
Brighton School in Mountlake Terrace celebrates 40th anniversary
Brighton School in Mountlake Terrace celebrated its 40th anniversary earlier this month with a party for current students and school alumni. The celebration featured activities for all ages, as well as a memory board, photo booth and coloring pages. Y. Brighton School, formerly known as Bright and Early Preschool, was...
The smell of bacon .. and the Class 2A semifinals for opportunistic North Kitsap
POULSBO, Wash. - Never mind that Alex Hitchings played the greatest game of his life in North Kitsap's most important showdown this fall. All the cornerback could do was smell the food at a certain restaurant right down the road from the high school. "I am going to Denny's after this," he said. ...
O'Dea, Eastside Catholic come out of Memorial Stadium doubleheader with wins to advance to Class 3A semifinals
SEATTLE - With a dinged-up hamstring, there may have been a bit of doubt of how effective O’Dea running back Jason Brown Jr. was going to be in the Fighting Irish’s quarterfinal matchup against Stanwood. But Brown put all that doubt to bed by the end of the first half. Brown’s five touchdown runs ...
Where to see holiday lights, concerts and more in the Seattle area this 2022 holiday season
Happy holidays! If you’re looking for some holiday fun this season, consult this list of in-person and virtual events happening in the Greater Seattle area. Click below or scroll down to navigate through different categories to learn about local holiday happenings. Lights | Festivals | Markets | Music |...
Rat City Roller Derby returns to a rink they used to call 'home'
Seattle’s oldest roller derby league is making its return after a two-and-a-half-year hiatus this Saturday. Rat City Roller Derby started almost two decades ago in 2004 and is a league for women and nonbinary folks. The league drew thousands of fans to their games or as they call them in derby – bouts – at Key Arena. But at the end of 2019, they lost their home rink and struggled to find a new place before the pandemic shut everything down.
Jayden Limar, Lake Stevens keep truckin' through the Class 4A bracket with 42-17 win over Gonzaga Prep
LAKE STEVENS, Wash. - Quite simply, there was no stopping Jayden Limar on Saturday night. Lake Stevens shook off a wobbly game-opening drive defensively, Limar and company took over almost immediately thereafter, and the second-seeded Vikings ran away from Gonzaga Prep, 42-17, in a Class 4A ...
Martha Lake Elementary presentation, public works contract on Nov. 22 school board agenda
The Edmonds School District Board of Directors at its Tuesday, Nov. 22, meeting is set to receive a student presentation and school improvement plan from Martha Lake Elementary School as well as the district’s August and September budget reports. In addition, the board is scheduled to approve Resolution #22-22,...
Playtime: Holiday activities for families, plus junior hockey and Move 60! options
Lately, I’ve had a pretty exaggerated sense of nostalgia. It could be kids barreling towards young adulthood, trying to manage the incredibly early pitch black or the news or social media or the news about social media, but either way, I have a real hankering for what feels cozy. Whether it be familiarity or simplicity, enough fleece to keep feeling my fingers, or trying to (sort of) keep Christmas out of Thanksgiving while still feeling festive, I am mostly into the elements of Hallmark/Lifetime movies right now.
Traditional MLT Tree Lighting returns Dec. 2 — with a twist
The 38th annual City of Mountlake Terrace Tree Lighting is set for Friday, Dec. 2, at the Jerry Smith Town Center Plaza next to City Hall. Festivities start at 6:30 p.m. with the Mountlake Terrace High School Jazz Band, followed by a choral concert by Terrace Park Elementary students, a visit from Santa, and the traditional lighting of the tree. Volunteers will welcome guests with cookies and cocoa.
Scene in Lynnwood: Harris Ford construction coming along
Construction is coming along at the Harris Ford dealership in Lynnwood. Since last August, what was once a road cutting through the dealership (64th Avenue West) has been permanently closed to bridge the gap between Harris Ford’s main building and a new lot, Harris Lincoln. Harris Ford is located...
The Seattle Neighborhood Reclaiming Its Black Heritage
The city’s Central District is undergoing a cultural revival with a selection of new restaurants, public spaces, and artistic initiatives. Seattle is famous for its distinct neighborhoods. There’s eccentric Fremont, rebellious Capitol Hill, and historic Pioneer Square, not to mention the iconic Space Needle and perennially popular Pike Place Market. Yet, arguably, one of the most intriguing locales to visit in the city of late is the recently reinvigorated Central District (CD), a diverse residential area wedged between Downtown and Lake Washington that nurtures a rich African American heritage.
Washington vs. Colorado updates: Live NCAA Football game scores, results for Saturday
This Saturday, the Colorado Buffaloes are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 41.7 points per contest. Colorado and the Washington Huskies will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 9 p.m. ET on Saturday at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Washington will be strutting in after a win while the Buffaloes will be stumbling in from a defeat.
Southbound Stadium Way, between 705 and Broadway, fully closed as early as Nov. 21
Sound Transit announcement. Construction occurring throughout the Hilltop Tacoma Link Extension project area includes crews working on the roadway restoration and station finishes, adjusting utilities, paint striping on the street, systems testing, installing crosswalks and cutting decorative sidewalks in various locations along the Hilltop Tacoma Link project area. As the...
Snoop Dogg adds second 'Holidaze of Blaze' show to Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. — Back by popular demand, Snoop Dogg is bringing a second show to Tacoma Dome. Tickets will go on sale Friday at 3 p.m. for another "Holidaze of Blaze" show on Saturday, Dec. 17. "He is now back out to bring a very special holiday show where...
Meet The Owner – White Buffalo Saloon
Editor’s note: MyEverettNews.com is working to introduce our readers to more independent business owners here in Everett, Washington. We want to highlight their businesses, tell their stories and invite you to shop locally and help move Everett forward. If you know of a business we should feature, send us a suggestion via email: news@myeverettnews.com. Leland Dart – Publisher.
Big news from WSF, just not about the San Juans
||| FROM PATTY RUBSTELLO for WASHINGTON STATE FERRIES |||. After five years of construction, we’re rolling out the welcome mat tomorrow at our new flagship terminal building on the Seattle waterfront. Built in stages as the old terminal was torn down, the first one-third of the new building opened in September 2019. When the rest of it opens tomorrow, there will be much more space than the past three years – 20,000 square feet – roughly the same size as the old structure. In addition to striking views, the finished terminal building will provide a lot more seating, twice as many turnstiles, additional restrooms, spaces for future food/retail vendors, improved passenger circulation and queuing, as well as a safer facility that meets current seismic standards.
A Friday Night Sunset With Fountain Of Lights At Port Of Everett
My Everett News is a hyperlocal news website featuring breaking news and events in Everett, WA. We also cover City of Everett information and items of interest to those who live and work in Everett. It's written by Leland Dart a former Snohomish County based radio reporter born and raised in Everett.
Time announced for Apple Cup in Pullman
PULLMAN, Wash. — The annual Apple Cup is coming to Washington State University (WSU) on Saturday, November 26, 2022. The Cougars will be facing off against their rivals, the University of Washington, with hopes to win the Apple Cup for two consecutive years in a row. The Cougars will be hosting the 121-year-old tradition at Gesa Field in Martin Stadium on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Pacific time.
More Puget Sound marine areas open to crabbing
Crabbing season is finally underway in Seattle, Bremerton, Tacoma and Vashon Island. The state says crabbing should remain open in these areas through the end of the year.
