It was high time we spent an overnighter with the grandkids. My son and his wife, Amy, were celebrating their 15th wedding anniversary. They were going on a five-day getaway to Oregon. Both of them truly enjoyed the spectacular scenery, the clean, crisp fresh air and a ride on a hovering helicopter and more. And what fun ~ they raved about the electric bike trip that eventually led to a steep mountain hike. There were so many highlights to be had but the most important one was their one-on-one time…just the two of them together alone! (They said it was sublime!) To make this possible some close friends and we grandparents signed up to take turns entertaining the kidlets. Actually, they can be the ones who are pretty entertaining! Or they can be rascally little pips!

OREGON STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO