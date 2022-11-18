Read full article on original website
Cigar News: Lampert Cigars Updates Packaging on Ocean Breeze
Lampert Cigars has updated the packaging on its Ocean Breeze line. The company says while the packaging has changed, the blend and cigar ring remain the same. The Ocean Breeze comes in one size – a 5 x 54 Robusto Grande. As for the blend, it features a Ecuadorian Habano 2000 wrapper over an Ecuadorian binder and a combination of fillers from Peru, Nicaragua, and an undisclosed country. Production for the Ocean Breeze comes from Tabacos de Costa Rica in Costa Rica. Pricing is set at $12.00 MSRP.
Cigar News: Casa 1910 to Launch Soldadera Edition
At the second annual Casa 1910 Experience event held in Mexico City, Casa 1910 Cigars announced its third collection of cigars, the Soldadera Edition. It’s a cigar line of three distinct blends that pays homage to the women of the Mexican Revolution. Soldaderas were an important part of the...
Mario Oliver Dies: Prominent L.A. Nightclub Owner And Restaurateur Found Dead In Dominican Republic At 71
Mario Oliver, one of the kings of the Los Angeles nightlife scene when he ran the clubs Vertigo and The Gate and elegant restaurants like Tryst, Le Petit Four, and Linq, has died at age 71. On Wednesday, authorities found his body inside a villa in Las Terrenas, Samaná in the Dominican Republic. Initial reports indicate he was choked to death and gagged when criminals broke into his home and took a safe-deposit box, several watches Rolex, and other valuables. A report in Dominican Today indicates the National Police, the DICRIM, certified that the death was brought on by head...
Shakira and Pique have put up their luxurious Barcelona mansion for sale
Shakira prepares to make her move to the United States, she and Gerard Pique have put their Barcelona home for sale. According to Marca, their Barcelona home measures 380 square meters and is likely to sell for 12 to 16 million euros. The photos of the place were shared by...
Huge Ancient Mayan town complete with temples and a market found under jungle floor
RESEARCHERS who conducted a recent expedition in Mexico have found former Mayan structures underneath the jungle floor. Using laser imaging technology, the group identified several houses, terraces, temples, and even canals beneath a jungle in the state of Campeche, reported Mirror. The Mayan settlement was under the Calakmul archaeological site.
Inside Cher’s Eclectic Real Estate Portfolio
Cher’s decades-long career has been defined by her ability to repeatedly shed her skin and reinvent herself, a characteristic that is also evident in the singer’s expansive and eclectic real estate portfolio. No two properties are exactly the same, and this is intentionally so. “I don’t know where people go to get that rule, ‘Thou shalt be one thing and one thing only for thy entire life,’” she told Architectural Digest in 1989.
Cigar News: Davidoff Releases Second Year of the Rabbit Vitola as Flagship Exclusive
Davidoff has announced that is adding a limited edition 6 x 56 Gran Toro size of the Year of the Rabbit that will be exclusively sold at Davidoff Flagship stores and on its online store. The Gran Toro size joins the perfecto size that just hit Davidoff appointed merchants. Davidoff...
Cigar News: Undercrown Dogma 10th Anniversary Announced; Undercrown Sun Grown Dogma to Return
On the November 18, 2022 edition of Cigar Dojo’s Smoke Night Live, Drew Estate’s Jack Heyer announced two Cigar Dojo releases from Drew Estate. First up, it was announced there will be a new Undercrown Maduro to commemorate the Cigar Dojo’s 10th anniversary. Second, the Undercrown Sun Grown Dogma is making what could be a last return for some time.
Agile Cigar Review: Padrón Family Reserve No. 95 Maduro
Agile Cigar Reviews are cigar assessments where we use a lightweight, shorter format. These will never take the place of our comprehensive reviews. They are only used on blends we have previously assessed. This might be a blend we are re-scoring or giving a score for the first time. It might be a blend we are looking at in a different size. Today we look at the Padrón Family Reserve No. 95 Maduro. This is a cigar line that has been previously assessed back in December 2014 with the Padron Family Reserve No. 85 Maduro.
The Blog: Mexico City – In My Mind’s Eye (Casa 1910 Experience Pre-Game)
Greetings from Mexico City aka Ciudad de Mexico aka CDMX!. This weekend I am attending the second annual Casa 1910 Experience. It’s a mini celebration/festival-like weekend hosted by Casa 1910 cigars. Casa 1910 cigars is based in Mexico City. The company ties a lot of what it does in terms of its branding to the history of Mexico circa the Mexican Revolution. While today Mexican tobacco is a staple to the cigars we consume, the cigar and tobacco industry in Mexico is still somewhat an unknown. The purpose of this trip was not so much to look at the Mexican cigar industry, but to get a better look at Mexico’s (and in particular Mexico City’s) cigar culture. Today I recap observations from my first day in Mexico City. This is not meant to be a primer on Mexico City, but in a true blog-like fashion capture some thoughts of my first day in the Mexican capital.
A Taste of Cuba: Cuban native, Valley wife entertain with flavors of Latin America
DONNA – Bongos and claves cast their hot spells into a home filled with San Miguel de Allende colors. Spirals of steam whirl like tiny imps from a pot of shredded beef and sweet peppers, casting mischievous glances at guests who grow restless and enamored with wonder. “Ay candela,...
Los 7 Ángeles' Cristalino Tequila is Made With 100% Blue Agave
Fast rising Tequila brand Los 7 Ángeles all started when actor, musician, and director, Jaycee Chan and his friends took a trip to Centinela in Jalisco, Mexico with the desire of enjoying the best and smoothest tequilas. Hoping to bring that joy to everyone one day, the team took 3 years from picking the best formula to designing the bottles to launch their debut product, the L7Á Cristalino.
Cigar Industry Report: Edition 512 (11/19/22)
The Cigar Industry Report is a one-stop place to catch up on the activity here at Cigar Coop. It is a combination of the news reports, cigar reviews, and assessment updates we do throughout the week. In addition, each week we will look back at Cigar Coop history. Look for this report every Saturday morning at 8am Eastern Time.
Tomfoolery’s 2022 Art Ring Exhibit Is Packed With Showstopping Jewels
In Muswell Hill there is a gallery that’s been called “London’s hidden gem,” but inside Tomfoolery, there’s nothing hidden about the incredible gems it showcases. That’s exponentially true with the boutique’s annual Art Ring exhibition, a celebration of bold design and craftsmanship exemplified by the works of 28 featured designers.
Foodie Culture Infuses New Condos
Calling downstairs for room service dinner means something a little different when you’re ordering your meal from Daniel Boulud, named “Best Restaurateur in the World” in November 2021 by Les Grandes Tables du Monde and owner of more than a dozen renowned restaurants. Residents at the Mandarin Oriental Residences Fifth Avenue in Manhattan will have exclusive dining privileges at Daniel Boulud’s Prive restaurant, which will be in a private rooftop setting.
Evan Funke Partners With Real Estate Mogul for Mega Three-Level Beverly Hills Restaurant
Eater has learned that pasta maestro Evan Funke of Felix and Mother Wolf fame is planning an eponymous Beverly Hills restaurant in 2023: Funke will be a partnership with real estate magnate Kurt Rappaport and will serve regional Italian fare. The 180-seat, three-level restaurant clocks in under Mother Wolf’s 200-plus seats but offers much more space than Venice’s cozy Felix. Located at 9388 Santa Monica Boulevard, Funke will be smack-dab in the middle of Beverly Hills’s dining epicenter near hotspots like modern Mexican restaurant Mírame and stalwarts like Wally’s Wine Bar.
How to Spend a Quick Trip in San Pancho, Mexico
Already spent your fair share of time in Mexico’s most popular beach locales? Get off the beaten path and discover a new favorite destination in Mexico: San Francisco, also called San Pancho. San Pancho is easily accessible from Licenciado Gustavo Díaz Ordaz International Airport (PVR) in Puerto Vallarta, so...
Holiday Drink Recipe - "Jingle Bell Rock-a-Rita"
As much as I love Christmastime, I'm a summer girl at heart, and I always feel a pang of loss when the leaves start turning, the rooftop bars start closing for the season, and the margarita mix is put away until Cinco de Mayo.
Don Julio’s Latest Bottling Is Its Best Yet
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.Remember the first time you had tequila? No, of course not, because we don’t talk about that night. To most people, tequila is either a love affair or a bitter break-up where even hearing the name is enough to make you gag. But me personally? Love it. Can’t get enough of the stuff…. until I’ve had too much of it. Recently, I was able to taste the new bottling of a special tequila from Don Julio and I want you to know that it...
These Cigars Were Designed to Pair Perfectly With Scotch, Bourbon, and Cognac
People often ask, “What whiskey goes best with cigars?” Well, there are a host of aged spirits touted as the perfect cigar pairing. Some producers even go so far as to create special “cigar blends.” The Dalmore has a Scotch, Joseph Magnus a bourbon, and Frapin a cognac. Until now, there hadn’t been much movement […]
