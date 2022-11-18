Greetings from Mexico City aka Ciudad de Mexico aka CDMX!. This weekend I am attending the second annual Casa 1910 Experience. It’s a mini celebration/festival-like weekend hosted by Casa 1910 cigars. Casa 1910 cigars is based in Mexico City. The company ties a lot of what it does in terms of its branding to the history of Mexico circa the Mexican Revolution. While today Mexican tobacco is a staple to the cigars we consume, the cigar and tobacco industry in Mexico is still somewhat an unknown. The purpose of this trip was not so much to look at the Mexican cigar industry, but to get a better look at Mexico’s (and in particular Mexico City’s) cigar culture. Today I recap observations from my first day in Mexico City. This is not meant to be a primer on Mexico City, but in a true blog-like fashion capture some thoughts of my first day in the Mexican capital.

