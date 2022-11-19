ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Members of Bethel AME Church continue working on deal to recover land

By Talia Kirkland, WPXI-TV
 4 days ago
PITTSBURGH — Bethel AME Church once sat on Wylie Avenue and Elm Street in the Lower Hill District, encompassing almost the entire block. Unfortunately for its congregation, the church was taken and destroyed through a process known as eminent domain to create the Civic Arena in the 1950s.

Now Dr. Dale Snyder, the pastor of Bethel AME Church, and his congregation want their land back.

“It’s painful because you have to remember they bought this back in 1874. Can you imagine the conditions for Black people back then?” Snyder said.

Once the church was demolished in the 1950s, the congregation relocated to a smaller location in the Upper Hill District on Webster Avenue, which could only house roughly half of the congregation. To make matters worse, the property wasn’t owned like the former location was, according to the pastor.

Now, after decades of trying to reclaim the land, Pastor Snyder said an agreement was finally on the table to right those wrongs — or so he thought.

“The sports exhibition was there; they agreed. The Penguins’ representative was there; they agreed. Jake Wheatly was there; he negotiated,” explained Snyder.

But he said following those conversations and a signed memorandum, he’s heard nothing from the Penguins for months.

“We had an agreement on Sept. 30 that if in 30 days our land wasn’t under a road or a highway, we would get our development rights and our land back,” Snyder said.

The church said it paid out of pocket to have the land surveyed to show that roughly 13,000 square feet directly across from the PPG Paints Arena on Wylie Avenue can be developed and given back.

“We had to pay $5,500 to get the survey. Our land is not under a road,” Snyder said. “Once the survey came out, the Penguins went silent.”

We asked the pastor what he plans to do next, and he said he will continue to fight.

“My congregation gave me one order and one order only: Get our land back and our development rights back,” Snyder said.

Snyder shared that another location was offered across from Freedom Corner.

The Penguins provided the following statement through Kevin Acklin, the Penguins’ president of business operations, in response to Friday’s press conference regarding the future of Bethel AME Church:

“While the Penguins came into existence over a decade after Bethel AME was relocated in the 1950s, we have been working, in good faith, with Bethel AME, the Mayor’s office, and the public authorities to pursue a historic and restorative development opportunity together. It was one of 9 churches and synagogues that were demolished in the Lower Hill. The original location of the former church has been confirmed, which is partially under the rebuilt road and unable to be developed. The Bethel community has asked that we find another parcel suitable for collaborative development, and we have additional meetings being scheduled with him and the Mayor’s office to discuss.”

