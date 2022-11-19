ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loudoun County, VA

Ex-BF Admits To Killing Pregnant Girlfriend Carrying His Child In Virginia

By Zak Failla
 4 days ago
Ronald Roldan Photo Credit: Loudoun County Sheriff

A man admitted to killing a pregnant woman who has been missing out of Loudoun County in Virginia for more than a decade.

Ronald Roldan, 42, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for his role in the well-documented disappearance of Bethany Decker in 2011, according to the Loudoun County Commonwealth’s Attorney.

Roldan, formerly of Loudoun County, was the father of Decker’s unborn baby who lived with her at the time she went missing almost 12 years ago while her husband, Emile Decker, was away at military training.

Decker was 21 years old at the time she disappeared in January 2011. She was last seen with her killer at their apartment in Ashburn. Her remains were never located.

“On behalf of Loudoun County and our office, I extend my deepest condolences to the family of Bethany Decker. We appreciate their patience and support,” Commonwealth’s Attorney Buta Biberaj stated. “We are grateful for the efforts of Detective Mark Bush and our partnership with the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office.

"Our offices spent thousands of hours, including nights and weekends, to build the best case possible, which led to this resolution,” Biberaj continued. “We are proud to bring justice for Bethany.”

Roldan is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 21, 2023.

Comments / 32

Truth Hurts
4d ago

so she knocked boots with this trash while her husband was away at training?.. sorry, no sympathy here

Reply(7)
11
Sco73
4d ago

Sooooo....where is she? I feel for her family, and would think that finding her would close the case, not spending nights and weekends working to not do so

Reply(2)
2
