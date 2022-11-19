Read full article on original website
Judith Bayer Eismont
Judith Bayer Eismont, 72, passed away on Saturday, November 5, 2022 at her home in Oil City, her daughter by her side. Born on November 21, 1949, Judy was the daughter of the late Wm. K. and Charlotte Gray Bayer, Jr., of Oil City. She graduated from VCHS in 1968,...
Patricia “Patty” M. Cotton-Hoden
Patricia “Patty” M. Cotton-Hoden, 64, of Titusville, passed away at UPMC Hamot in Erie following a lengthy illness. Patty was born on February 26, 1958 in Lawton, OK, a daughter of the late Gale and Gloria Taarvig Cotton. She had been married to John M. Hoden for the...
David C. “Herbie” Elliott
David C. “Herbie” Elliott, 78, of Perry Twp., Parker, Pa, passed away Friday morning (11-18-2022) at his residence of natural causes. Born in Perry Twp. on December 21, 1943, he was the son of the late Carl “Doc” and Cora Belle Jordan Elliott. He was a...
Bernard M. “Butch” Foster
Bernard M. “Butch” Foster, 85, of Oil City, PA, passed away Nov. 16, 2022 at UPMC-Hamot in Erie. Born Oct. 19, 1937 in Oil City, PA, he was the son of the late Barney M & Laura M. Sterling Foster. Bernard was a graduate of Oil City High...
Carol Ossesia
Carol Ossesia, age 87, of Sligo, passed away on November 17, 2022 at The Caring Place in Franklin, PA. She was born on January 6, 1935 in Pittsburgh, Pa. Carol was the daughter of the late William and Dorothy (Wickard) Green. She was a homemaker and formerly worked as a...
Charles D. Rhoades
Charles D. Rhoades, 95, of Franklin, passed away at 7:50 P.M. on Friday, November 18, 2022 at Sugar Creek Station. Born Charles Dempsey Rhoades, On September 23, 1927, In Coraopolis, Pa, the son of Nelson R. Rhoades & Nora M. Latchaw Rhoades Donaldson. He started School at the ‘Old Fee...
All American Awards and Engraving Soldier Spotlight: Korean War Veteran Tucker Myers
Tucker Myers served our country in the United States Army. Name: Thomas F. Myers (Tucker) Tucker Myers was a sergeant in the United States Army serving during the Korean War. He also served the community through his memberships with St. Stephen’s Church and the Knights of Columbus. He was...
Franklin Lights Up the Night with Holiday Spirit
Franklin, Pa. (EYT)— The city of Franklin was dressed in holiday cheer on Saturday with the return of its annual Light Up Night. (Photos courtesy of Richard Sayer, Eight & 322) Crowds returned downtown on Saturday evening for family friendly fun and entertainment. The festivities started at 4:00 p.m....
SPONSORED: West Park Rehab Spotlights Neubie – the NeuFit Method
SENECA, Pa. (EYT) – West Park Rehab is using new technology in a treatment called The NeuFit Method. If you have numbness, tingling, or nerve-type pain, this method may be an option for you. Why is the NeuFit Method – NEUBIE (short for Neuro-Bio-Electric Stimulator) different from traditional e-stim?...
Venango planning commission hears home rehab update
Venango County Regional Planning Commission members heard an update on the county’s home rehabilitation program, among other matters, during the panel’s monthly meeting this week. Josh Sterling, the planning commission’s community development planner, gave an overview of what the home rehab program has accomplished since 2021. The...
20-year old Pitt student owns and runs Vocelli Pizza in Hampton Township
Dylan Mitchell, a 20-year-old full time sophomore law, criminal justice and society and politics and philosophy major, began working at Vocelli Pizza in Hampton Township at 15 and became a shift lead a year later. At 17, his family purchased the store, and now he spends 40 to 60 hours a week running the pizzeria.
Police Investigating Theft by Deception in Cranberry Township
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin are investigating a theft by deception that occurred in Cranberry Township. Troopers from the PSP Franklin station responded to a residence on State Route 257 in Cranberry Township, Venango County, for the report of a theft by deception that happened around 5:01 p.m. on November 2, 2022.
Authorities Continue Investigation into Armstrong County Burglary
Authorities are continuing their investigation into a burglary that occurred last week at a church building in neighboring Armstrong County. According to State Police, authorities were called to a building on North Pennsylvania Avenue that is owned by First Evangelical Lutheran Church of Apollo around 2:30am on Thursday (November 17th).
Venango County Photo of the Day
Ribbon-cutting ceremonies were held at both Woods & River Coffee and Core Goods! Ashley Sheffer, owner of Core Goods, and Marcy Hall and Erin Wanninger, owners of Woods & River Coffee, each led various committees and projects within the Oil City Main Street Program. Both businesses celebrated their public grand openings on Saturday, November 19th!
SPONSORED: UFP Parker, LLC Is Looking for an Afternoon Maintenance Technician
PARKER, Pa. (EYT) – UFP Parker, LLC is looking for an afternoon maintenance technician. Are you a “jack of all trades”? Have you been told you “think outside the box”? Then, you already have two of the qualifications to become a new team member at UFP.
HOLIDAY PARADE, FESTIVAL A SUCCESS ON FRIDAY
Last night was the kickoff of the holiday season in Indiana County with the It’s A Wonderful Life Holiday Parade and Festival in Downtown Indiana. (The Christmas Tree in IRMC Park lights up to kick off the holiday season. Photo by Kris Mellinger) The parade was one of the...
BREAKING NEWS: Butler Health System and Excela Health Enter Into Definitive Agreement to Merge
BUTLER, Pa. – Officials at Butler Health System and Excela Health today announced that after a period of due diligence the parties have entered into a definitive agreement to combine the two organizations into a new health system. Following a Letter of Intent that was announced in early June,...
Driver strikes bear in McKean County
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A driver recently struck a bear while driving in McKean County. The incident was just before 8 p.m. on Nov. 7 on Route 46 in Keating Township. According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, the driver was traveling in a 2022 Chevrolet Silverado headed north on Route 46 when he hit the bear […]
Excela, Butler health systems agree to merge
GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - The boards of Excela Health and Butler Health System have agreed to merge into a new health system. The two organizations announced their intention to merge in the summer. The definitive agreement announced Friday now legally binds them.When finalized, the new health system will have about 7,300 employees and more than 1,000 physicians and practitioners to serve 750,000 people. The agreement includes Butler Memorial, Clarion, Frick, Latrobe and Westmoreland hospitals. "Today's announcement represents a major step forward in the process to redefine locally-controlled, community-based care," said Butler Health System President and CEO Ken DeFurio in a press release. "Our commitment to our patients in providing high-quality, low-cost sophisticated care in our region will be the cornerstone of the new entity." The health systems can now move forward with state and federal regulatory approvals, which are expected to be done by the end of the year. A new name for the organization hasn't been announced yet.
Area Man Identified as Suspect in Homicide
SLIPPERY ROCK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police have identified a suspect in the homicide of a Meadville man whose body was found in Slippery Rock Township on November 3. According to Mercer-based State Police, 31-year-old Johnny Frank Henry Jr., of Meadville, is accused of killing 40-year-old Joseph Detello, whose body was discovered by a passerby in Lawrence County.
