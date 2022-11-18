A LATAM Airlines jet taking off from Lima’s international airport caught fire after it collided with a fire truck on the runway on Friday, 18 November.Flight LA2213 was on route from the capital to Juliaca, in the San Román province.Footage shows large plumes of smoke coming from the plane on the runway.Authorities said that the 102 passengers and six crew members on the plane were safe but two firefighters in the truck were killed and one was injured.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Florida man walks unscathed from plane crash after emergency landing on beachZara Aleena: Sexual predator admits murdering law graduate‘Increasingly likely’ Trump will be indicted on criminal charges, says Bill Barr

2 DAYS AGO