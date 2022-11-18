Read full article on original website
Crash! Plane hits radio antenna as pilot does stunts at airshow — see the shocking video
A plane crashed into a metal radio antenna while the pilot was performing stunts for spectators at a festival in Buenos Aires, Argentina — see the video of the hit.
Fire Truck Strikes LATAM A320-200 In Lima, Killing Two
A freak accident in Lima, Peru that saw a fire truck collide with a LATAM Airbus A320-200 on an active runway has resulted in the death of two firemen, although all passengers and crewmembers onboard survived. Fire Truck Strikes LATAM A320-200, Killing Two. Let’s first breakdown what happened on Friday...
Passenger jet bursts into flames after hitting vehicle crossing runway in Peru
LIMA, Peru — At least two people have died after an A320neo passenger jet operated by LATAM Airlines collided with a vehicle on the runway at Jorge Chávez International Airport in Peru. Flight LA2213 had 102 passengers and six crew members aboard when it collided with a firetruck...
Peru: Plane catches fire after crashing into fire truck on Lima runway
A LATAM Airlines jet taking off from Lima’s international airport caught fire after it collided with a fire truck on the runway on Friday, 18 November.Flight LA2213 was on route from the capital to Juliaca, in the San Román province.Footage shows large plumes of smoke coming from the plane on the runway.Authorities said that the 102 passengers and six crew members on the plane were safe but two firefighters in the truck were killed and one was injured.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Florida man walks unscathed from plane crash after emergency landing on beachZara Aleena: Sexual predator admits murdering law graduate‘Increasingly likely’ Trump will be indicted on criminal charges, says Bill Barr
2 firefighters killed after passenger jet collides with firetruck at Lima airport
A LATAM Airlines plane taking off from Lima's international airport struck a firetruck on the runway and caught fire Friday. Authorities said the plane's passengers and crew were all safe, but two firefighters in the truck were killed. Lima Airport Partners, the company that operates Jorge Chávez International Airport, said...
Airplane passenger yells, demands water from flight attendant, all caught on video
An angry traveler on board a flight was caught on video arguing and mocking a flight attendant — and complaining that he had not received water during the short flight. Here's what happened next.
Grieving woman ‘kicked out’ of plane seat for family with baby
An Australian woman has described being left in tears after being moved on a flight shortly after her father died.Nama Winston said she was holidaying on the country’s Gold Coast when she received a shocking call saying her father had been killed in a tragic car crash.She and her five-year-old rushed to the airport to be booked on to the next flight home to Adelaide, where Qantas staff were understanding about the sad situation.“Normally I’m such a careful planner, always selecting seats ahead of time, but that day we needed whatever we could get,” Ms Winston told Kidspot.com.au.“I explained...
A British passenger, 66, has put his hand up a Jet2 flight attendant’s skirt, resulting in emergency landing
British passenger, 66, puts his hand up stewardess’s skirt and sexually assaults her on Jet2 flight from Leeds to Alicante – forcing an emergency landing in France. A British man faces trial in France for putting his hand up a stewardess’s skirt and sexually assaulting her on a Jet2 flight from Leeds to Alicante.
Hidden in plain sight: A historic plane sat abandoned for years at Gulfport airport
A Twitter thread claims the the Martin 4-0-4, built in the 1950s, was one of the last of its kind in existence before it was disassembled in 2017. Here’s what we found out about the plane.
An American man tried to bring a live alligator onto a flight in his suitcase, but he was caught before boarding in Munich Airport
The three-foot-long albino alligator was discovered through the airport security's X-ray scanner, German media reported.
Virgin plane is forced to circle Perth for hours trying to make an emergency landing after suffering a technical problem
A flight loaded with FIFO workers has spent nearly two hours circling the coast off Perth after suffering a technical difficulty. Virgin flight VA9081 left Perth Airport at 7.15am AWST (9.15am AEST) on Thursday and was headed for Boolgeeda Airport in the Pilbara mining region in the north of Western Australia.
World's largest plane flies with a hypersonic vehicle for the first time
For the first time on Friday, October 28, Stratolaunch's Roc, the world's largest plane, flew a prototype of the Talon-A separation test vehicle, TA-0, its air-launched hypersonic vehicle. The flight, which was Roc's eighth, lasted for five hours and six minutes over the Mojave Desert, reaching an altitude of 23,000...
Latam Airlines plane crashes on runway, kills two firefighters
A Latam airlines jet collided with a firetruck on its runway as it was taking off, killing two firefighters in Lima, Peru on Friday.Angel Torres and Nicolas Santa Gadea lost their lives as the Latam flight, LA2213, smashed into a fire truck.Peru’s health ministry said that two passengers were in serious condition and 20 were receiving treatment. No crew members or passengers were dead, the official statement said.The authorities are now investigating the accident as potential manslaughter. It remains unclear why the fire truck was on the runway, local reports said.The collision took place at about 3:30pm local time...
Passenger sets plane bathroom alight with sneaky cigarette
A passenger on a flight from Tel Aviv to Bangkok caused a stir last week when they accidentally set the plane’s bathroom on fire.The passenger was having a forbidden cigarette in the toilet of El Al flight LY81 on Friday, when the plane’s smoke alarm went off, the airline confirmed.In a panic, the customer tried to stuff the smoking butt into the bin; however, being full of paper towels, the bin quickly set alight.In a statement, El Al reported that crew were prompted to burst in with fire extinguishers and put out the small blaze partway through the 11-hour flight.The...
Passenger's reclined plane seat seen in TikTok video reawakens debate: 'Bane of my existence'
TikTok users are divided on whether reclining seats on a plane is rude after a video shared by The Pointer Brothers shows a leaned-back seat hovering over a meal tray.
Tanzania plane crash: 19 dead as Precision Air flight goes down in lake
Nineteen people were killed when a passenger plane crashed into a lake in Tanazania.The Precision Air flight landed in Lake Victoria during treacherous weather conditions as it approached an airport in Bukoba, Tanzania, the country’s state broadcaster reported.Prime minister Kassim Majaliwa gave the new death toll, up from three. Earlier, local authorities said 26 passengers were rescued and taken to a hospital. It was not clear if any of those who were rescued died at the hospital.A spokesperson for Precision Air said flight number PW 494 from Tanzanian capital Dar es Salaam to Bukoba was involved in an accident...
United Airlines has invested in 200 four-passenger flying taxis that will begin service in 2026
In recent news, United Airlines announced a $15 million purchase agreement to purchase 200 four-seater electric flying taxis. This is in the hopes of ushering in a more revolutionary mode of commuting between cities around the world.
Plane passenger’s phone returned through cockpit window
A video released this week by Southwest Airlines shows a lost and found case that goes above and beyond. With the help of of operations agents and a captain, a phone made it through a cockpit window.
The US Government's Secret Airline That Flies To Area 51
The story of the US Government’s secret airline begins in a location known for transparency: Area 51. That’s not a joke. A passenger plane shuttles employees to a government facility (commonly known as Area 51) from Las Vegas International Airport on a private flight.
