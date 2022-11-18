ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Fire Truck Strikes LATAM A320-200 In Lima, Killing Two

A freak accident in Lima, Peru that saw a fire truck collide with a LATAM Airbus A320-200 on an active runway has resulted in the death of two firemen, although all passengers and crewmembers onboard survived. Fire Truck Strikes LATAM A320-200, Killing Two. Let’s first breakdown what happened on Friday...
A LATAM Airlines jet taking off from Lima's international airport caught fire after it collided with a fire truck on the runway on Friday, 18 November.Flight LA2213 was on route from the capital to Juliaca, in the San Román province.Footage shows large plumes of smoke coming from the plane on the runway.Authorities said that the 102 passengers and six crew members on the plane were safe but two firefighters in the truck were killed and one was injured.
Grieving woman ‘kicked out’ of plane seat for family with baby

An Australian woman has described being left in tears after being moved on a flight shortly after her father died.Nama Winston said she was holidaying on the country’s Gold Coast when she received a shocking call saying her father had been killed in a tragic car crash.She and her five-year-old rushed to the airport to be booked on to the next flight home to Adelaide, where Qantas staff were understanding about the sad situation.“Normally I’m such a careful planner, always selecting seats ahead of time, but that day we needed whatever we could get,” Ms Winston told Kidspot.com.au.“I explained...
A Latam airlines jet collided with a firetruck on its runway as it was taking off, killing two firefighters in Lima, Peru on Friday.Angel Torres and Nicolas Santa Gadea lost their lives as the Latam flight, LA2213, smashed into a fire truck.Peru’s health ministry said that two passengers were in serious condition and 20 were receiving treatment. No crew members or passengers were dead, the official statement said.The authorities are now investigating the accident as potential manslaughter. It remains unclear why the fire truck was on the runway, local reports said.The collision took place at about 3:30pm local time...
Passenger sets plane bathroom alight with sneaky cigarette

A passenger on a flight from Tel Aviv to Bangkok caused a stir last week when they accidentally set the plane’s bathroom on fire.The passenger was having a forbidden cigarette in the toilet of El Al flight LY81 on Friday, when the plane’s smoke alarm went off, the airline confirmed.In a panic, the customer tried to stuff the smoking butt into the bin; however, being full of paper towels, the bin quickly set alight.In a statement, El Al reported that crew were prompted to burst in with fire extinguishers and put out the small blaze partway through the 11-hour flight.The...
Tanzania plane crash: 19 dead as Precision Air flight goes down in lake

Nineteen people were killed when a passenger plane crashed into a lake in Tanazania.The Precision Air flight landed in Lake Victoria during treacherous weather conditions as it approached an airport in Bukoba, Tanzania, the country’s state broadcaster reported.Prime minister Kassim Majaliwa gave the new death toll, up from three. Earlier, local authorities said 26 passengers were rescued and taken to a hospital. It was not clear if any of those who were rescued died at the hospital.A spokesperson for Precision Air said flight number PW 494 from Tanzanian capital Dar es Salaam to Bukoba was involved in an accident...

