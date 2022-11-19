Forreston, November 19 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏀 games in Forreston.
The Rochelle Township High School basketball team will have a game with Forreston High School on November 18, 2022, 18:00:00.
Rochelle Township High School
Forreston High School
November 18, 2022
18:00:00
Varsity Girls Basketball - Part 2
The Winnebago High School basketball team will have a game with Forreston High School on November 19, 2022, 07:00:00.
Winnebago High School
Forreston High School
November 19, 2022
07:00:00
Varsity Girls Basketball
The Eastland High School basketball team will have a game with Forreston High School on November 19, 2022, 07:00:00.
Eastland High School
Forreston High School
November 19, 2022
07:00:00
Varsity Girls Basketball
Comments / 0