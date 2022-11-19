Read full article on original website
NBC Los Angeles
‘Every Child Deserves a Nice Christmas': How to Help Children of Farmworkers
Farmworkers and their families in Oxnard are feeling the squeeze of inflation like many across the nation, and a nonprofit in California is trying to ease the burden by gathering donations ahead of Christmas, which otherwise might be very bleak. “Families are in great need,” said Magybet Mendez, one of...
NBC Los Angeles
10 Magical Holiday Light Displays in Southern California
We've all been awaiting the holidays with great anticipation, and what better way to begin this holiday season than to enjoy some festive holiday light displays? Take a look at the most anticipated holiday light displays in Southern California. 'Lightscape' at The Arboretum. Lightscape will be transforming the Arboretum into...
foxla.com
This is how much money you need to make to buy a home in LA
LOS ANGELES - If you're not making six figures, you can kiss your dream of buying a home in Los Angeles - or most other California cities, for that matter - goodbye. That's because you apparently need to earn at least $200,000 or more to become a homeowner in Los Angeles or really any other major city in California, according to a new analysis by real estate company Redfin.
marketplace.org
A Southern California town reckons with its disappearing beaches
On a sunny fall morning, waves crashed against a slope made up of huge boulders, or riprap, sending spray over the adjacent railroad tracks. These tracks, south of San Clemente State Beach in Southern California, are part of the only freight rail line that connects the Port of San Diego with the rest of the country. This is also the route of the popular Amtrak Surfliner that hugs the coast all the way up to San Luis Obispo in Central California.
The legendary In-N-Out smack dab in the middle of California
Is this In-N-Out in the middle of California the chain's most popular?
NBC Los Angeles
California Catholic Deacon Faces Backlash Over Anti-LGBTQ Tweet Posted Hours After Colorado Mass Shooting
A California Catholic deacon is under fire for insulting the LGBTQ+ community just hours after the Club Q mass shooting in Colorado late Saturday night. Deacon Robert Federle is part of Saint Michael's parish in Livermore. On Sunday night, he responded to a tweet that said “being LGBT hurts.”
NBC Los Angeles
Small Landlords Say LA Eviction Moratorium Limbo is a Financial Disaster
Last month the Los Angeles City Council voted to end the eviction moratorium put in place during the pandemic. But the council seems to be stalling on making it official, because it still hasn’t been signed into ordinance. This is frustrating small landlords, who tell the I-Team that the city has been ignoring them throughout the pandemic, pushing them to financial disaster. All while, they say, some tenants are using the moratorium as a ticket to free housing.
NBC Los Angeles
Child Dies of RSV in Riverside County
Health officials in Riverside County reported Monday a child under the age of 4 years old died after contracting RSV, or Respiratory Syncytial Virus. “The loss of a child is devastating and all of Public Health sends it heartfelt condolences to the family, loved ones and anyone impacted by this tragic event,” said Dr. Geoffrey Leung, public health officer for Riverside County.
NBC Los Angeles
A Bright Bounty of Beautiful Bulbs Will Illuminate The Mission Inn
WE MAY COUNT... the number of delicious peppermint meltaways occupying our plate, and the wee marshmallows in our cocoa, and the gifts under the tree, and the reindeer that lead Santa's sleigh, but attempting to add up the lights that line the turrets, loggias, balustrades, and stairways of the Mission Inn Hotel & Spa? We'd never dare, perhaps because, first and foremost, there isn't time enough, not even during a holiday season that stretches over several weeks. For the history-laden landmark is absolutely awash in illumination, and all of that twinkle emits from millions — yes, we typed "millions" and firmly meant it — of bulbs covering all sorts of spaces around the spectacular Riverside hotel. So the best plan is to leave your counting proclivities to marshmallows and reindeer, and simply arrive at the annual Festival of Lights with one glorious goal in mind: bask in the big, big glow.
foxla.com
LAPD officer, his wife both diagnosed with stage-4 cancer; Help needed for their 2 young kids
LOS ANGELES - A Los Angeles Police Department officer and his wife are both battling stage-4 cancer, and both were diagnosed with the disease just weeks apart. Motor Officer Michael Tomelloso and his wife, Laura, were both diagnosed in February 2022. The couple has two young children, Mike Jr., 14, and Matthew, 10.
KTLA.com
3 arrested for series of follow-home robberies in Los Angeles
Authorities with the Los Angeles Police Department on Sunday announced the arrest of three suspects in connection with a series of follow-home robberies throughout Los Angeles. The three suspects, 46-year-old Rudolph Flowers, 43-year-old Laron Bundley and 35-year-old Taniqueka Harris, were taken into custody on Nov. 17. During their arrests and...
pasadenanow.com
Kardashian Jenner Family Comes to the Rescue After Local Nonprofit Puts Out Distress Call for Food Donations
After Pasadena-based Union Station Homeless Services said it was in dire straits trying to collect enough frozen turkeys to prepare thousands of meals to serve at its annual Thanksgiving Day dinner for those in need, the celebrities of the Kardashian Jenner family took immediate action. “They saw our need for...
iebusinessdaily.com
Shopping center sells for $8.4 million
A 20,600-square-foot neighborhood retail center in Chino has been sold. Chino Village sold recently for $8.4 million, along with 2.5 acres of open space next door that is ripe for development, according to Progressive Real Estate Partners in Rancho Cucamonga. Progressive marketed the property at 4103 Riverside Drive and represented...
Opinion: Karen Bass’ Victory as LA’s New Mayor Was a Referendum on Division
The Los Angeles mayoral race this year contrasted two different viewpoints and, most importantly, two different approaches on what the future of LA should be. It garnered national attention compared to past elections, and the angst across the city was palpable as Election Day loomed. Angelenos were exposed to a barrage of political ads on TV, social media – everywhere you can imagine. They were dominated by candidate Rick Caruso, a wealthy real estate developer who tried to buy his way into City Hall, spending $100 million of his own money.
Mountain lion keeps coming back to one Corona neighborhood, resident says
Imagine walking outside of your home to a mountain lion roaming through your neighborhood. This apparently has happened several times near one Corona home.
Woman Shot While in Vehicle in Los Angeles Neighborhood
Boyle Heights, Los Angeles, CA: A woman was shot while in a vehicle and taken to a local area hospital in unknown condition Sunday night. The shooting, reported at 9:37 p.m., Nov. 20, occurred in the area of Mission and 1st Street in the Boyle Heights neighborhood of Los Angeles.
Sheriff-elect Robert Luna announces transition team
Newly elected as the next sheriff of Los Angeles County, Robert Luna on Friday announced the leaders he has appointed to his transition team.
signalscv.com
Brush fire breaks out near Canyon Country
A half-acre brush fire broke out near the 26500 block of Carl Boyer Drive in Canyon Country on Saturday. Firefighters from the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to the call at approximately 10:15 a.m. and left the scene close to noon. The fire broke out on a steep slope...
Here's why the cost of lettuce is skyrocketing in California
The price of lettuce is skyrocketing, and we're even seeing a shortage of the vegetable in California. The problem can be traced back to the Salinas Valley.
orangecountytribune.com
3 fires, winds, kept OCFA busy
Three fires in the same area kept fighters busy Saturday morning and early afternoon in Garden Grove. According to the Orange County Fire Authority, 80 firefighters responded to the blazes, one a fire in a recreational vehicle in the 7500 block of Chapman Avenue, near Western Avenue. Propane tanks were reported exploding, and RVs on fire.
