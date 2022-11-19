ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merced, CA

Merced, November 19 High School 🏀 Game Notice

 4 days ago

There are 4 high school 🏀 games in Merced.

The Orestimba High School basketball team will have a game with Merced High School on November 18, 2022, 17:45:00.

Orestimba High School
Merced High School
November 18, 2022
17:45:00
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball

The Orestimba High School basketball team will have a game with Merced High School on November 18, 2022, 19:15:00.

Orestimba High School
Merced High School
November 18, 2022
19:15:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

The Pitman High School basketball team will have a game with Golden Valley High School - Merced on November 19, 2022, 09:00:00.

Pitman High School
Golden Valley High School - Merced
November 19, 2022
09:00:00
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball

The Pitman High School basketball team will have a game with Golden Valley High School - Merced on November 19, 2022, 10:30:00.

Pitman High School
Golden Valley High School - Merced
November 19, 2022
10:30:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

