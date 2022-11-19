ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anniston, AL

Anniston, November 19 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
 4 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Anniston.

The Ragland High School basketball team will have a game with Faith Christian School on November 18, 2022, 17:30:00.

Ragland High School
Faith Christian School
November 18, 2022
17:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

The Woodlawn High School basketball team will have a game with Anniston High School on November 19, 2022, 14:30:00.

Woodlawn High School
Anniston High School
November 19, 2022
14:30:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

