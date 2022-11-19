Anniston, November 19 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Anniston.
The Ragland High School basketball team will have a game with Faith Christian School on November 18, 2022, 17:30:00.
Ragland High School
Faith Christian School
November 18, 2022
17:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball
The Woodlawn High School basketball team will have a game with Anniston High School on November 19, 2022, 14:30:00.
Woodlawn High School
Anniston High School
November 19, 2022
14:30:00
Varsity Girls Basketball
