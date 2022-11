Police are looking for a 17-year-old Mississippi girl last seen on Friday. Greenville Police posted on social media requesting help locating Shakiyah Selmon. Selmon, 17, who was last seen on Friday, Nov. 18. Selmon weighs approximately 190 pounds and is 5-foot, 5-inches in height. She has medium-length dark-colored braids and...

GREENVILLE, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO