Josh Downs' case to be a Biletnikoff semifinalist

There's been a lot of talk about Drake Maye for Heisman, but junior receiver Josh Downs is another award-worthy player on the UNC roster.

Downs made the Biletnikoff Award watchlist in July and has done nothing but prove why since then.

The award's semifinalists will be announced on Monday, Nov. 21. Despite missing two early games in the season, Downs has put himself in a position to make the cut, exploding to the top of receiving stat lists and helping his quarterback build his own case for national honors.

When compared with the nation's other top receivers, Downs has a strong case to be a semifinalist.

For starters, he has the numbers.

As of Thursday, Downs is third in receiving touchdowns (11), second in receptions per game (9.2) and fifth in receiving yards per game (105.9).

These stats are impressive, considering he's done that in eight games with all players ahead of him in each category playing at least once more.

Downs is also not far from leading these categories and is one explosive game from rising in the lists. In fact, he's on a tear with ridiculous stat lines, recording 10 or more receptions and over 150 receiving yards in the last two games.

Against one of the worst defenses in the ACC in Georgia Tech, Downs has a huge opportunity to beef up his resume.

Another thing that strengthens his semifinalist case is the talent around him.

UNC has the third best passing offense in the FBS and an elite receiving corps of Antoine Green and tight ends Kamari Morales, Bryson Nesbit and John Copenhaver.

The three tight ends have accumulated 806 receiving yards and seven touchdowns, with Morales being the program leader in receiving touchdowns by his position. Green has only played seven games, but has recorded over 100 yards three times, including 180 against Pitt which stands as the highest single-game total in the ACC this season.

Despite his teammates' successes, Downs is still a national leader in receiver production, highlighting his consistency and reliability. Maye has plenty of options to throw the ball to, but it's been seen time and time again that eleven is always open and ready to make a play.

With games like the one against Wake Forest when Downs had 11 receptions, 154 yards and three touchdowns, it's easy to wonder what this team would be without him. He's done all he could to keep the Tar Heels in the winning column, and he deserves to be rewarded for it.