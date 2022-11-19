ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fox4beaumont.com

Whole Foods to stop selling Gulf of Maine lobster after certification losses

PORTLAND, Maine (WGME) — Whole Foods Market says it will stop selling Gulf of Maine lobster after the fishery lost two environmental certifications. The Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) suspended the certification of sustainability for the fishery last week, citing a failure to comply with laws meant to protect the North Atlantic right whale.
