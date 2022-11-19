ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

Moscow, November 19 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
 4 days ago

There are 3 high school 🏀 games in Moscow.

The Coeur d'Alene High School basketball team will have a game with Moscow High School on November 18, 2022, 17:30:00.

Coeur d'Alene High School
Moscow High School
November 18, 2022
17:30:00
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball

The Clearwater Valley High School basketball team will have a game with Logos School on November 18, 2022, 19:00:00.

Clearwater Valley High School
Logos School
November 18, 2022
19:00:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

The Coeur d'Alene High School basketball team will have a game with Moscow High School on November 18, 2022, 19:00:00.

Coeur d'Alene High School
Moscow High School
November 18, 2022
19:00:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

Highschool Basketball Pro

