rv-pro.com
Camping World’s COO Resigns After 34 Years, Replacement Named
Camping World Holdings said that Tamara Ward will retire from her position as chief operating officer effective Dec. 31. Matthew Wagner, executive vice president, will be promoted into the COO role on Jan. 1 as part of a planned leadership succession. Ward joined Camping World in 1989 as a marketing...
rv-pro.com
Horizon Global Names New Interim President and CEO
Horizon Global announced today that the company’s board of directors appointed John C. Kennedy as interim president and CEO. Kennedy will continue to serve as chair of the board. This appointment follows the board’s acceptance of Terrence G. Gohl’s resignation from his executive positions and as a director.
rv-pro.com
Ultra-Fab Brings Padgett in to Lead New Internal Sales Team
Due to sales growth at Ultra-Fab over the past several years, the company said it has reached a point where it feels the need to establish an internal sales team. To begin with, it has brought in Raymond Padgett to come and run that group, which will be established over the coming next year.
