Read full article on original website
Related
People are only just realising why women's buttons are on the left hand side
People are only just realising why women’s buttons are on the left hand side when men’s are on the right, joking: “Haven’t they suffered enough?!”. You may have noticed that buttons on women’s clothing tend to be on the left hand side, and the holes on the right, while it’s the other way round for men.
Phys.org
A study discovers a surprising relationship between the teeth and the evolution of pregnancy
Humans have the highest prenatal growth rate of all extant primates, but how this exceptional rate came about has been a mystery up to now. Leslea Hlusko, a scientist at the Centro Nacional de Investigación sobre la Evolución Humana (CENIEH), has participated in a study led by Tesla Monson, a paleoanthropologist at Western Washington University (WWU) in the United States), looking at teeth, prenatal growth rates, and the evolution of pregnancy. This research has uncovered a key piece of this jigsaw in an unexpected place: the relative sizes of fossilized molars.
What Will Humans Look Like 1,000 Years From Now?
Humans are trying to unlock more of our cerebellum capacityImage by Stefan Kleine Wolter from Pixabay. Humanity has been evolving for thousands of years and as technology advances, our evolution seems to accelerate. According to current researchers on this subject, nanobots will be present in every cell of the human body within a thousand years, protecting it against harmful chemicals and diseases.
Woman with the 'world's biggest lips' plans to undergo more beauty treatments despite doctor's warnings
A woman with the ‘world’s biggest lips’ is planning to undergo more beauty treatments even after her doctor warned her that she could die. Andrea Ivanova who has the world’s biggest lips is on a mission to break another record - to have the world’s most pointed and elongated chin. This 25-year-old has undergone 32 surgeries so far on her pout and spent almost $9000 to look like a Bratz doll.
The Golden Blood Type: The Rarest Blood Type in the World
In the blood types of the ABO system, Type O is the most common blood type in the world, occurring in about 38% of people. However, there’s also another type of blood that has been known to be extremely rare and can only be found in an estimated 7% of people worldwide. It’s called golden blood, and while it may look similar to Type O+, it has quite a few differences that make it significantly rarer than its counterpart. Here are some quick facts about golden blood and how to recognize someone who has this type of blood.
The cancer symptom you can hear – and 6 other signs you must never ignore
EACH year around 12,300 cases of brain cancer are diagnosed in the UK, Cancer Research UK states. This presents in the form of a brain tumour, which can cause a host of different symptoms, depending on their position. Common signs include headaches, feeling sick or seizures. But experts at Cancer...
Scientists found the most common habit could cause Alzheimer's and dementia.
this habit could increase the risk of Alzheimer's and dementia.cottonbro studio/Pexels. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only. As per the new research, the most common habit could increase the risk of Alzheimer's and dementia. Many people might find nose picking as a disgusting or gross habit, but no one thought it could be life-threatening.
Your Breath Could Tell Doctors How Close You Are to Dying
Whether it’s minty fresh or foul as hell, your breath is distinctively yours—composed of a batch of chemical compounds that can’t be emulated by another’s body. But scientists are only just starting to wrap their heads around the small features that make one breath different from another. That work has culminated now into a new study that shows how your exhalations during respiratory distress can help doctors discover the cause—and save your life by treating it quickly.In the new study, published on Wednesday in the journal Science Translational Medicine, a team of U.K. researchers took breath samples from 277 participants,...
Hospice nurse shares 'most comforting' fact about death which people don't realise
The subject of death is never much fun, but hospice nurse Julie McFadden is trying to make the topic a little less taboo with her informative TikTok videos. In one of her recent posts, the 39-year-old speaks about a phenomenon known as ‘visioning’ — something she describes as ‘a normal part of death and dying’.
People with blue eyes have a single common ancestor
New research done at the University of Copenhagen found that all the blue-eyed people in this world can be traced back to a single common ancestor. Researchers from the university tracked down the 6,000-10,000-year-old genetic mutation responsible for the blue eye color and found many interesting results.
Doctors were surprised to find a tree 'growing' in a man's lungs
Doctors have removed various objects from people's bodies, but a tree is unheard of. What happened to this man was something only told in stories. A 28 year old Russian man, Sidorkin, was scheduled for a surgery to remove a cancerous tumor. He told the doctors that he had excruciating chest pain and had been coughing up blood. The doctors came to the conclusio One of the doctors on staff at the time of the surgery, Vladimir Kamashev, began operations as normal.
A woman thought her swollen armpit and tiredness were caused by pregnancy hormones, but she had stage 4 cancer
Doctors didn't catch Erin Basinger's growing mass at any perinatal appointment. She thinks weight stigma contributed to her delayed cancer diagnosis.
Giant Mystery 'Alien' Growth Blocking Toilet Baffles Experts
"I replaced a toilet because it wasn't flushing properly. Now I know why," said the plumber who got called about the problem.
3 Supplements Every Woman Over 40 Should Be Taking For A Longer Life, According To Doctors
Living a long, happy life is all about making health decisions throughout it. Whether it’s taking a short walk after dinner every night, cutting out processed foods, or even getting enough sleep at night, the little choices we make can add years to your life—or shave years off. One of the best things you can do for your overall health is make sure you’re consuming all of the vitamins and nutrients your body needs to function properly and stay protected against health risks like heart disease, diabetes, and more. Luckily, if you’re worried that your diet is light on certain nutrients, supplements can always save the day.
Urgent warning as ‘just one alcoholic drink a day increases risk of sudden but silent killer’
MOST people enjoy a glass of wine or a pint of beer now and again. But experts have warned that just one alcoholic drink a day could increase your risk of a sudden but silent killer. Medics in Japan found that people in their 20s and 30s who drink 'moderate...
2 Fruits That Can Actually Damage Your Gut Health, Experts Say
When you think of healthy foods, fruits are probably some of the very first things that come to mind. But while it’s true that fruit is an essential part of any healthy diet thanks to the fact that they’re packed with nutrients (and not to mention delicious!) it’s important to note that eating certain fruits can take a toll on your body—especially when it comes to digestion.
Hospital saves 'miracle baby' with tumour double her body size
A baby girl born with a tumour double her size is being called a "miracle" by doctors. Saylor Thomson was born at Mater Mothers’ Hospital in Brisbane, Australia in August weighing only 1,025 grams (2.2 lbs) at three months premature. Attached to Thomson's tailbone was a two-kilogram (four lb) sacrococcygeal teratoma tumour. Minutes after being born, Thomson was rushed into surgery where a team of 25 people worked to successfully remove the tumour for six hours. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter“Saylor’s tumour was extremely large and very complex. The tumor extended into her pelvis and abdomen," Professor...
2 Spices That Have Been Proven By Science To Promote A Flatter Stomach
Whether your goal is to lose weight in your midsection or relieve a bloated stomach, both of these can be accomplished by a well-balanced diet. We reached out to gut health experts for two timeless spice suggestions that contain antioxidants, promote healthier digestion and boost metabolism. Read on to learn more about the many gut health benefits (and helpful studies) of turmeric and ginger from Dr. M. Kara, digestive health, functional medicine, natural remedies and supplement expert and creator of KaraMD, Joanna Wen, health coach and founder of Spices & Greens, Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist and creator of The Candida Diet, and Trista Best, MPH, RD, LD, registered dietitian at Balance One Supplements.
The Worst Ingredients No One Should Be Putting In Their Oatmeal Anymore, According To Health Experts
When you add the right toppings to the mix, oatmeal makes for a breakfast that’s equally delicious and healthy. One of the best things about a bowl of oats is that it serves as a blank canvas—it’s probably one of the most versatile meals out there, since you can add just about anything your heart desires. However, while this leaves plenty of room for healthy toppings that can aid you on your weight loss journey, it also leaves room for tons of unhealthy ones that could please your taste buds but take a serious toll on your body. For this reason, it’s important to be aware of the risks at hand when it comes to certain ingredients. In fact, health experts agree that there are a few you should leave out of the bowl altogether if you care about your health.
Desperate father uses cardboard to try and insulate home to cut down on heating costs
A desperate single father has taken matters into his own hands by using cardboard to insulate his home.Nigel Cleall says he took the measure after his monthly bills skyrocketed to more than £1,000.The 51-year-old even considered moving himself and his 12-year-old son into the garden shed, which he said is warmer than his flat.He alleges the association that owns his apartment failed to fix the heating system or provide adequate insulation.Mr Cleall said his heating was going “straight through” the 27-year-old roof.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Elon Musk urges ‘independent-minded’ followers to vote Republican in midtermsKanye West’s Yeezy products to be sold under a different nameParalysed patients walk again after breakthrough nerve cell discovery
Comments / 0