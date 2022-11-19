Read full article on original website
Marcus Jones Grounds Jets With Punt Return, Patriots Win 10-3: WATCH
FOXBORO — In Week 11 of the 2022 NFL Season, rookie cornerback and return specialist Marcus Jones became a New England Patriot. Locked in a 3-3 tie deep into the fourth quarter of what had been an ugly divisional matchup between the two rivals, Jones readied himself to return a punt from Jets punter Braden Mann. The ex-Houston Cougar fielded the punt and returned it 84-yards to break the tie and seal the 10-3 victory for New England at Gillette Stadium on Sunday.
Cowboys vs. Giants on Thanksgiving: Odds Have a Heavy Favorite
FRISCO - As the Dallas Cowboys readied to go to Minnesota to face the 8-1 Vikings, the oddsmakers made "America's Team'' a two-point favorite. Even after the failure at Green Bay. On the road. Against a winning foe. And the Cowboys won 40-3. Did the oddsmakers know something? Do they...
Four Winners, Three Losers From Steelers Fall to Bengals
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers played one of the best halves of their season and one of their worst in the same game. It resulted in a 37-30 loss to their division rival, the Cincinnati Bengals, but did provide some tangible evidence of steps forward. The offense put up more...
Updating Packers’ Spot in NFC North, Playoff Chase, Draft Race
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers are perilously close to last place in the NFC North. With the NFC North portion of the Week 11 schedule complete, here’s an updated look at the division standings:. The Minnesota Vikings are 8-2 and hold a commanding four-game lead...
Bengals’ La’el Collins Rips Steelers’ TJ Watt After Head-to-Head Matchup
TJ Watt is one pass-rusher that no NFL quarterback wants to face during any week of an NFL season. The Steelers All-Pro is known to wreak havoc and create problems for opposing offenses. In Pittsburgh’s battle against the AFC North-rival Bengals, Watt posted six tackles and a half sack and deflected two passes.
Kirk Herbstreit absolutely slammed Tennessee by picking Vanderbilt to beat them this weekend
ESPN college football personality Kirk Herbstreit didn’t offer Tennessee Vols fans much confidence in their big bowl chances. While Tennessee has been knocked out of College Football Playoff contention, it’s still possible the Vols can snag a prime bowl game around the New Year’s holiday. Herbstreit didn’t exactly give the Vols a ringing endorsement for how the rest of their season will go, saying that they will lose to Vanderbilt this weekend to close their standout 2022 season.
Florida withdraws scholarship offer to QB Marcus Stokes after video surfaces of him rapping racial slur
The University of Florida withdrew a scholarship offer for Nease High School (Fla.) quarterback Marcus Stokes on Sunday after he posted a video on social media of him rapping along to a song using a racial slur. Sports Illustrated reported that Stokes can be seen in the car in the now deleted video saying "welcome back" followed by the slur.
Matt Rhule breaks silence to discuss Panthers’ roster, his firing and football future
Former Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule has re-emerged following his October firing. After six weeks of silence, Rhule took part in a 31-minute interview with The 33rd Team’s Vic Carruci, which was released on Monday. In the interview, Rhule — who went 11-27 during his more than two seasons in Charlotte — spoke about his Panthers tenure, his eventual dismissal and his gratitude for the opportunity.
NFL Power Rankings, Week 12: Vikings Crash Back Down After Ugly Cowboys Loss
Things change quickly in the NFL. Last week was about the Vikings proving themselves as a legitimate Super Bowl contender. To come back the way they did, on the road, against an elite Bills team, was incredibly impressive. Even with their seven straight wins all coming by one score, it was much harder for people to question if the 8-1 Vikings were "for real" after that win in Orchard Park.
Is It Over for the Steelers?
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers find themselves staring at the worst question you can be asked about an NFL franchise, is this season over?. With a 3-7 record and no consistent spark, it's hard to find the light to bring a positive answer to the question. That being said, there's no need to sit around gloomy because the Pittsburgh Steelers aren't Super Bowl Champions.
How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of Panthers vs Ravens
Carolina Panthers (3-7) vs Baltimore Ravens (6-3) TV: CBS (Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez, Laura Okmin) Listen: 99.7 The Fox (Anish Shroff, Jake Delhomme, Jim Szoke, Kristen Balboni) Live updates: Follow @AllPanthers_ or @Callihan_ on Twitter. You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us...
‘I Felt Like Myself’: Falcons CB A.J. Terrell Makes Return vs. Bears
The Atlanta Falcons' 27-24 victory over the Chicago Bears this past Sunday came with mixed results for some if its young building blocks. A pair of second-year pros, star tight end Kyle Pitts and emerging defensive lineman Ta'Quon Graham, both departed with lower-body injuries that ultimately led to their placement on injured reserve.
Giants at Cowboys: ‘Eye Injury’ Rules Out Key Player for Thanksgiving
FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys have their "injury'' issues, but many of them come in the form of an illness bug that is making its way through The Star. But the New York Giants as they prep for their Thanksgiving Day visit to AT&T Stadium?. They have an "eye'' issue.
Bryce Perkins Time vs. Chiefs? Rams Lost Season Signals Key Growing Period for Young QB
Los Angeles Rams second-year quarterback Bryce Perkins has shown fans what he's capable of in the past, though preseason success should be taken with a grain of salt. But as he received his first real NFL action in Sunday’s 27-20 loss to the New Orleans Saints, he showed more notable flashes in wake of starting quarterback Matthew Stafford suffering another concussion.
Saints OT Ryan Ramczyk Nominated for NFL Award
New Orleans Saints offensive tackle Ryan Ramczyk is a nominee for the 2022 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award. Established in 2015, the award goes to the NFL player who shows the best sportsmanship on the field. Each team has one player nominated annually by an 8-member committee of former NFL players.
Broncos Sign RB Tyreik McAllister to PS, Place Edmonds on IR
The Denver Broncos continued to tweak the running back position in the wake of Melvin Gordon's departure, adding Tyreik McAllister to the practice and placing Chase Edmonds on injured reserve, the team announced Tuesday. What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a...
Cowboys vs. Giants: Micah Parsons On Injury List - And Needs a Haircut
FRISCO - Dallas Cowboys "Lion-backer'' Micah Parsons said after Sunday’s 40-3 win at Minnesota that he experienced some unusual "pain'' in his leg on one particular play but that he's otherwise fine for this week's Thanksgiving visit from the New York Giants. And on Monday here at The Star,...
Cowboys ‘Pissed-Off Gut-Check’ Leads to Vikings Blowout, Says CeeDee Lamb
The Dallas Cowboys got back in the winner's circle with a 40-3 victory over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at US Bank Stadium. The Cowboys needed a response after an embarrassing loss to the Green Bay Packers last Sunday. They got it. ... almost "perfectly.''. Dallas now moves to 7-3...
Bills Stefon Diggs’ Sideline Huddle with Coach McDermott: What’d They Say?
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs is seldom, if ever, mentioned in the same breath as the word “mediocrity.’. After all, the prolific wideout is among the NFL’s leaders in receptions (76), receiving yards (1,033) and touchdowns (8) through 10 games in 2022. Therefore, when the 28-year-old got...
Jaguars’ Legend Fred Taylor Named Semifinalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame’s 2023 Class
Jacksonville Jaguars legend Fred Taylor is getting another chance at the Pro Football Hall of Fame. A semifinalist for the last three years, Taylor was announced as a fourth-time finalist on Tuesday. The Jaguars selected with the No. 9 overall pick out of the University of Florida in the 1998 NFL Draft and went on to shatter franchise records in a career that spanned over a decade.
