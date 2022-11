In Hunt County, one person died as a result of an early Sunday one-vehicle accident not far from Union Valley. A Texas Department of Public Safety statement says the accident occurred at about 3:30 a.m. Sunday in the 4800 block of State Highway 276. Officials say a 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes and struck a concrete barrier. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The identity of the victim was not released.

HUNT COUNTY, TX ・ 18 HOURS AGO