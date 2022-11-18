Read full article on original website
Visit the Magical Christmas Tree Forest in Upstate New YorkTravel MavenHamburg, NY
Western New York received nearly 6 feet of snow the weekend before Thanksgiving, causing road closuresZoran BogdanovicBuffalo, NY
Student gets shoes for bullied classmate: "It was upsetting him"Amy ChristieBuffalo, NY
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in New York StateKristen WaltersBuffalo, NY
State of Emergency Issued Ahead of Sizeable Expected SnowfallJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
TODAY: Cleveland MetroHealth turkey giveaway for those in need
The annual MetroHealth turkey giveaway in Cleveland begins today!
What’s the best grocery store in Akron?
I am new to this city. I used to work in Chicago for a long time and the grocery stores I frequented were Woodman's and Publix. Is there anything comparable in Akron? Forget size and range, what's your favorite grocery store here?
Brr! Saturday starts chilly. Get ready for more snow — here’s when
More winter weather is headed our way. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for a large portion of Northeast Ohio.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Frigid temps Sunday evening; some counties still under lake effect warning
CLEVELAND (WJW) — Lake and Ashtabula counties are under a Lake Effect Snow Warning through 7 p.m. Sunday, according to the National Weather Service. Heavy snow is possible with snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches in some areas. Here’s how much snow we had accumulated by this morning:...
Winter Storm Watch issued in several Northeast Ohio counties for accumulating snow this weekend: See the impacted areas
CLEVELAND — Update: The Winter Storm Watch has been upgraded to a Lake Effect Storm Warning on Saturday. All of the details can be found HERE. A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for a handful of counties in Northeast Ohio as accumulating snow is expected this weekend. The...
Driver of stolen car smashes into Cleveland homes, residents say
Kimberly Lopez says 9 o’clock on a Friday night on Worthington Avenue is almost always peaceful.
Man shot in Cleveland's Steelyard Commons
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating a shooting that took place on Thursday afternoon at Steelyard Commons. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. A 28-year-old man was shot in the leg in...
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Weather timing: Lake Effect Snow Warning issued
CLEVELAND (WJW) — It’s cold this weekend. Plus, we’re tracking a lake effect snow. But hey, it could be worse, have you seen Buffalo’s snow totals? Never the less, Sunday we could see some rough travel especially early thanks to Lake Effect Snow. Cuyahoga, Lake, Geauga...
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Canton Area
Photo by LauriPatterson from Getty Images Signature. Are you looking for a delicious way to start your morning?. If the answer is yes and you're in Greater Canton, you should check out these restaurants, which all offer great breakfasts.
Firefighter killed on I-90 identified; arrest made
A firefighter was struck and killed by a car on Saturday, Nov. 19, near Interstate 90 and MLK Jr. Drive in Cleveland.
Report: Man found in Ohio with missing teen girl
A Girard man is facing charges after being found with a 14-year-old girl reported missing from Cleveland.
How much snow is going to hit your neighborhood?
Quiet periods early Wednesday with highs in the mid to upper 30s before lake effect snow sets up Wednesday late afternoon, evening and into early Thursday.
cleveland19.com
East Cleveland woman missing since Nov. 4 found safe, police say
EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 39-year-old woman. Rachell Denise Harris was last seen on Nov. 4. East Cleveland police said Harris was driving a red Mercury Mountaineer, which was recovered by Cleveland police Wednesday evening. According to police,...
WKYC
Cleveland man arrested after veteran firefighter dies in hit-and-run on I-90 East
CLEVELAND — A 40-year-old Cleveland man has been arrested after allegedly striking and killing a Cleveland firefighter with his car on I-90 East at Martin Luther King Jr. Drive on Saturday night. The City of Cleveland identified the firefighter as Cleveland Division of Fire veteran Johnny Tetrick, who served...
Ohio concertgoer’s death ruled a homicide; Body was in a landfill after a Jason Aldean concert
CLEVELAND (AP) — The death of a concertgoer who fell to his death through a garbage chute at Progressive Field more than seven years ago has now been ruled a homicide. Cory Barron, 22, disappeared during a July 2014 concert featuring country music acts such as Jason Aldean. A worker at a landfill found his […]
cleveland19.com
$1M bond for driver Cleveland police say ‘intentionally’ ran over man
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 49-year-old man accused of hitting and killing a man by running him over with his pick-up truck earlier this month, is being held on a $1 million dollar bond at the Cuyahoga County Jail. Marlon Hale was taken into custody by Middleburg Heights police on...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland man missing for nearly a month found dead in Hough neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland man missing since Oct. 18 was found dead late Sunday morning in the city’s Hough neighborhood. Cleveland police said homicide detectives found the body of Anthony Mays, 31, buried in a field located in the 1600 block of East 85th Street. Investigators have...
Safety concerns over bridge blocking river in Flats: I-Team
The FOX 8 I-Team has uncovered a showdown over delays on the water in the Flats with the US Coast Guard taking action that could lead to very big fines.
Police searching for suspect after Cleveland firefighter hit, killed by vehicle on I-90
The FOX 8 I-Team is tracking a developing story after a Cleveland firefighter was hit by a vehicle on the highway and rushed to the hospital.
cleveland19.com
27-year-old Cleveland man shot to death outside supermarket, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner, a 27-year-old Cleveland man died from a shooting Thursday. Cleveland police arrived at 28 Street Supermarket & Liquor located at 2747 Cedar Ave. around 5:15 p.m. for a shooting. According to police, Dontae Malone exited the supermarket when he...
