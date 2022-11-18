ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Ask Akron

What’s the best grocery store in Akron?

I am new to this city. I used to work in Chicago for a long time and the grocery stores I frequented were Woodman's and Publix. Is there anything comparable in Akron? Forget size and range, what's your favorite grocery store here?
Man shot in Cleveland's Steelyard Commons

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating a shooting that took place on Thursday afternoon at Steelyard Commons. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. A 28-year-old man was shot in the leg in...
Weather timing: Lake Effect Snow Warning issued

CLEVELAND (WJW) — It’s cold this weekend. Plus, we’re tracking a lake effect snow. But hey, it could be worse, have you seen Buffalo’s snow totals? Never the less, Sunday we could see some rough travel especially early thanks to Lake Effect Snow. Cuyahoga, Lake, Geauga...
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Canton Area

Photo by LauriPatterson from Getty Images Signature. Are you looking for a delicious way to start your morning?. If the answer is yes and you're in Greater Canton, you should check out these restaurants, which all offer great breakfasts.
East Cleveland woman missing since Nov. 4 found safe, police say

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 39-year-old woman. Rachell Denise Harris was last seen on Nov. 4. East Cleveland police said Harris was driving a red Mercury Mountaineer, which was recovered by Cleveland police Wednesday evening. According to police,...
27-year-old Cleveland man shot to death outside supermarket, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner, a 27-year-old Cleveland man died from a shooting Thursday. Cleveland police arrived at 28 Street Supermarket & Liquor located at 2747 Cedar Ave. around 5:15 p.m. for a shooting. According to police, Dontae Malone exited the supermarket when he...
