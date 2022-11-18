ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cass County, IN

Comments / 0

casscountyonline.com

Ivy Tech ‘Tuesday@TheTech’ to focus on Agriculture programs Nov. 29, 2022

KOKOMO, Ind. – Prospective students interested in a career in everything between agribusiness to food science to traditional farming can learn about the many options offered by the Agriculture program at Ivy Tech Community College during the next “Tuesday@TheTech” open house at Ivy Tech’s Kokomo Campus.
KOKOMO, IN
casscountyonline.com

Ivy Crimson Guarantee sets up pathway to IU Kokomo

KOKOMO, Ind. — A new partnership between Indiana University Kokomo and Ivy Tech Community College Kokomo Service Area creates a guided path for students to earn an associate degree and then continue immediately to complete a four-year degree. The Ivy Crimson Guarantee program provides guidance from IU Kokomo staff,...
KOKOMO, IN
casscountyonline.com

Holiday fundraisers in Cass County

Schools and organizations do some really cool fundraisers, but sometimes it’s tough to know about them if you don’t have a personal connection. We thought we’d try starting a list of fundraisers we’ve see on social media (because sometimes it can be hard to find that post you saw again).
CASS COUNTY, IN
Current Publishing

Hamilton Southeastern school board elects new K-12 director

The Hamilton Southeastern Board of School Trustees voted Nov. 9 to approve Steve Loser as Director of K-12 Initiatives. The position will be funded through an Indiana Dept. of Education Explore, Engage, and Experience (3E) Grant. Loser will oversee the implementation of the district’s Portrait of a Graduate, a community...
FISHERS, IN
casscountyonline.com

Janne M. (Kussmaul) Hollibaugh

Janne M. Hollibaugh, age 87, Logansport, passed away on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, in WoodBridge Health Campus. Born in Gary, Indiana on August 4, 1935, she was the daughter of William M. and Dorothy (Boger) Kussmaul. On June 13, 1959, she was married to James P. Hollibaugh in St. Vincent...
LOGANSPORT, IN
casscountyonline.com

Thanksgiving activities and closings

Thanksgiving is Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022. This list may be updated as additional information is received. TRASH PICKUP: Republic Services will be operating the normal schedules on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday but there will be no trash & recycling pick up on Thursday, Nov. 24. The Republic Services schedule shows that Thursday routes for City of Logansport residents will be collected on Friday and Friday routes will be collected on Saturday. For questions please call Republic Services at 800-989-2539.
LOGANSPORT, IN
FOX59

Central Indiana sees multiple school arrests, threats this week

ANDERSON, Ind. — Some parents are on edge after threats or weapons were found in several Central Indiana schools this week. On Tuesday, a 17-year-old Southport High School student was arrested for having a gun and knife in school. Brownsburg parents were concerned Friday when a text appearing to be from the school system started […]
ANDERSON, IN
casscountyonline.com

Betty Lou Krutz

Betty Lou Krutz, 80, Logansport, passed away early Saturday, November 19, 2022 in the Ascension St. Vincent hospital, Kokomo, following a massive stroke on Thursday. Born December 4, 1941, in Logansport, she was the daughter of the late Victor and Helen (Boatman) Fitzer. On July 2, 1976, in Chalmers, she...
LOGANSPORT, IN
fox32chicago.com

Indiana police officer and wife adopt baby girl left at baby box

MISHAWAKA, Ind. - A northern Indiana police officer and his wife have adopted a baby months after she was surrendered at a baby box where people can anonymously leave newborns at firehouses. Mishawaka police officer Bruce Faltynski and his wife, Shelby, added Myah to their family on Friday, which was...
MISHAWAKA, IN
abc57.com

Silver alert for three missing children in Indiana

SOUTH BEND, Ind. --The South Bend Police need your help finding three missing children, believed to be in extreme danger. 13-year-old Delmonte Campbell who is a 5-foot-tall black male with black hair and brown eyes, 9-year-old Zamarion Campbell who is a 4-foot 6-inch-tall black male with black hair and brown eyes weighing 64 pounds, and 6-year-old Jamarinna Campbell who is a 6-year-old 3 foot 2-inch-tall black female with black hair with beads in it and brown eyes.
SOUTH BEND, IN
Travel Maven

This Indiana Christmas Market is a Must Visit

The Hoosier State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas market in Carmel, you might just want to visit.
CARMEL, IN
wfft.com

Huntington Coroner identifies two teens killed in SR 124 crash

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WFFT) - The Huntington County Coroner's Office has identified the two teens who died in a Saturday morning crash on SR 124. 16-year-old Landon Eden and 15-year-old Braydan Noland of Anderson, Indiana died when their car crashed into a grain trailer on SR 124 at CR 300 West in Jefferson Township.
HUNTINGTON COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Indiana man gets 100 years in fatal beating of stepson, 4

GOSHEN, Ind. (AP) — A northern Indiana man has been sentenced to 100 years in prison for beating his 4-year-old stepson to death. An Elkhart County judge sentenced Christian Maradiaga, 20, of Elkhart on Thursday in Romeo Pineda Duran’s June 2021 death. A jury had convicted Maradiaga in September of murder, neglect of a dependent […]
ELKHART, IN
FOX59

Student detained after being found with gun at Anderson High School

ANDERSON, Ind. – Police detained a 15-year-old male student who was found with a gun at Anderson High School Thursday. According to the school district, Anderson police took the student into custody. All students and staff were safe. The Anderson Police Department said Anderson High School has been secured and officers were assisting with dismissal, […]
ANDERSON, IN
FOX59

15-year-old arrested with loaded handgun in Anderson High School

ANDERSON, Ind. — Anderson High School and the D26 Career Center will be closed Friday after a 15-year-old student was arrested for a having a loaded handgun in the building. ”It was a loaded weapon, we don’t know if it was chambered or not, but there were bullets in the gun,” said Dr. Joe Cronk, […]
ANDERSON, IN

