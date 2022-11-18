Read full article on original website
casscountyonline.com
Ivy Tech ‘Tuesday@TheTech’ to focus on Agriculture programs Nov. 29, 2022
KOKOMO, Ind. – Prospective students interested in a career in everything between agribusiness to food science to traditional farming can learn about the many options offered by the Agriculture program at Ivy Tech Community College during the next “Tuesday@TheTech” open house at Ivy Tech’s Kokomo Campus.
casscountyonline.com
Ivy Crimson Guarantee sets up pathway to IU Kokomo
KOKOMO, Ind. — A new partnership between Indiana University Kokomo and Ivy Tech Community College Kokomo Service Area creates a guided path for students to earn an associate degree and then continue immediately to complete a four-year degree. The Ivy Crimson Guarantee program provides guidance from IU Kokomo staff,...
casscountyonline.com
Holiday fundraisers in Cass County
Schools and organizations do some really cool fundraisers, but sometimes it’s tough to know about them if you don’t have a personal connection. We thought we’d try starting a list of fundraisers we’ve see on social media (because sometimes it can be hard to find that post you saw again).
Current Publishing
Hamilton Southeastern school board elects new K-12 director
The Hamilton Southeastern Board of School Trustees voted Nov. 9 to approve Steve Loser as Director of K-12 Initiatives. The position will be funded through an Indiana Dept. of Education Explore, Engage, and Experience (3E) Grant. Loser will oversee the implementation of the district’s Portrait of a Graduate, a community...
casscountyonline.com
Janne M. (Kussmaul) Hollibaugh
Janne M. Hollibaugh, age 87, Logansport, passed away on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, in WoodBridge Health Campus. Born in Gary, Indiana on August 4, 1935, she was the daughter of William M. and Dorothy (Boger) Kussmaul. On June 13, 1959, she was married to James P. Hollibaugh in St. Vincent...
casscountyonline.com
Thanksgiving activities and closings
Thanksgiving is Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022. This list may be updated as additional information is received. TRASH PICKUP: Republic Services will be operating the normal schedules on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday but there will be no trash & recycling pick up on Thursday, Nov. 24. The Republic Services schedule shows that Thursday routes for City of Logansport residents will be collected on Friday and Friday routes will be collected on Saturday. For questions please call Republic Services at 800-989-2539.
Central Indiana sees multiple school arrests, threats this week
ANDERSON, Ind. — Some parents are on edge after threats or weapons were found in several Central Indiana schools this week. On Tuesday, a 17-year-old Southport High School student was arrested for having a gun and knife in school. Brownsburg parents were concerned Friday when a text appearing to be from the school system started […]
Indianapolis trio hosting 5th annual sneaker convention in Noblesville
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — One of Indiana's biggest shoe conventions is back, but at a new location in Hamilton County. On Sunday, three young men from the west side of Indianapolis will be hosting their fifth sneaker convention, hoping to draw in hundreds of sneaker lovers from all over. Central...
casscountyonline.com
Betty Lou Krutz
Betty Lou Krutz, 80, Logansport, passed away early Saturday, November 19, 2022 in the Ascension St. Vincent hospital, Kokomo, following a massive stroke on Thursday. Born December 4, 1941, in Logansport, she was the daughter of the late Victor and Helen (Boatman) Fitzer. On July 2, 1976, in Chalmers, she...
fox32chicago.com
Indiana police officer and wife adopt baby girl left at baby box
MISHAWAKA, Ind. - A northern Indiana police officer and his wife have adopted a baby months after she was surrendered at a baby box where people can anonymously leave newborns at firehouses. Mishawaka police officer Bruce Faltynski and his wife, Shelby, added Myah to their family on Friday, which was...
abc57.com
Silver alert for three missing children in Indiana
SOUTH BEND, Ind. --The South Bend Police need your help finding three missing children, believed to be in extreme danger. 13-year-old Delmonte Campbell who is a 5-foot-tall black male with black hair and brown eyes, 9-year-old Zamarion Campbell who is a 4-foot 6-inch-tall black male with black hair and brown eyes weighing 64 pounds, and 6-year-old Jamarinna Campbell who is a 6-year-old 3 foot 2-inch-tall black female with black hair with beads in it and brown eyes.
This Indiana Christmas Market is a Must Visit
The Hoosier State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas market in Carmel, you might just want to visit.
wfft.com
Huntington Coroner identifies two teens killed in SR 124 crash
HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WFFT) - The Huntington County Coroner's Office has identified the two teens who died in a Saturday morning crash on SR 124. 16-year-old Landon Eden and 15-year-old Braydan Noland of Anderson, Indiana died when their car crashed into a grain trailer on SR 124 at CR 300 West in Jefferson Township.
Indiana man gets 100 years in fatal beating of stepson, 4
GOSHEN, Ind. (AP) — A northern Indiana man has been sentenced to 100 years in prison for beating his 4-year-old stepson to death. An Elkhart County judge sentenced Christian Maradiaga, 20, of Elkhart on Thursday in Romeo Pineda Duran’s June 2021 death. A jury had convicted Maradiaga in September of murder, neglect of a dependent […]
2 killed, 2 critically wounded in crash with semi in Huntington County
HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Indiana — Two people died and two others were critically injured in a crash with a semi-truck in Huntington County on Saturday morning. The crash happened just after 8 a.m. near the intersection of State Road 124 and County Road 300 West, which is about 10 miles south of Huntington, Indiana.
Indiana Dad spots silent triangle moving overhead
An Indiana witness at West Lafayette reported watching three large, white lights in a triangle formation at about 6 p.m. on February 14, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Judge wants Delphi murder suspect Richard Allen in court for Nov. 22 hearing
DELPHI, Ind. — The special judge overseeing the Delphi murder case wants Richard Allen to appear in person for a critical hearing next week. Allen County Judge Fran Gull made the request for the Nov. 22 hearing to determine if court records filed in the case should be unsealed. Charging documents related to Allen’s arrest […]
Student detained after being found with gun at Anderson High School
ANDERSON, Ind. – Police detained a 15-year-old male student who was found with a gun at Anderson High School Thursday. According to the school district, Anderson police took the student into custody. All students and staff were safe. The Anderson Police Department said Anderson High School has been secured and officers were assisting with dismissal, […]
15-year-old arrested with loaded handgun in Anderson High School
ANDERSON, Ind. — Anderson High School and the D26 Career Center will be closed Friday after a 15-year-old student was arrested for a having a loaded handgun in the building. ”It was a loaded weapon, we don’t know if it was chambered or not, but there were bullets in the gun,” said Dr. Joe Cronk, […]
cbs4indy.com
Indiana man dies after falling into manure lagoon on dairy farm
FAIR OAKS, Ind. — A man from northern Jasper County is dead after falling into a lagoon of manure at a dairy farm on Thursday, the Jasper County sheriff said. Robert Van Baren, 30, died as a result of blood loss, according to coroner Andrew Boersma. His death was ruled an accident.
