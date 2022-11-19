The Moscow Police Department released updated information on the Moscow homicides including specific times and locations of each victim on November 12th and 13th. On the evening of November 12th, Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen were at a local bar called The Corner Club at 202 N. Main Street, in downtown Moscow, between 10 pm and 1:30 am on November 13th. At approximately 1:40 am, Kaylee and Madison were seen on video at a local food vendor called the “Grub Truck” at 318 S. Main Street and used Uber from downtown to arrive at their 1122 King Road residence at 1:45 a.m.

MOSCOW, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO