ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mosinee, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSAW

Financial experts highlight trending holiday shopping reports

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The holiday season is here, and the financial experts at WalletHub say that with Americans still dealing with high inflation, you need to know how to get the most value out of your holiday shopping experience. JCPenney, Belk, and Macy’s top the list for Best Places...
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

First Alert Weather: Good travel weather leading up to Thanksgiving

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Clear to partly cloudy Sunday night and rather chilly with lows in the low 10s north, mid to upper 10s central and south. Monday features more times of sun than clouds with highs rebounding into the low 30s. The moderating trend in temperatures continues on Tuesday...
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

Wausau Salvation Army serving free holiday meals

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Thanks to generous donors, The Salvation Army of Wausau will be serving free Thanksgiving meals with all the trimmings on Nov. 22 from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. There have been rumors from elves that an appearance by Santa and Mrs. Klaus may make an appearance. Everyone in...
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

Rotary Winter Wonderland to open Friday

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - For the last 17 years, families have visited Wildwood Zoo in Marshfield to a display containing more than 2 million lights. Volunteers have been hard at work since October. There are two different ways to experience the lights. People can drive their cars through one display...
MARSHFIELD, WI
WSAW

Prevail Bank makes donation to local teen homeless shelter

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Keep Area Teens Safe, a homeless shelter for teens in Marathon County, received a $2,400 donation from Prevail Bank. The funds will be utilized to purchase multiple Chromebooks so its youth residents are able to complete homework and apply for jobs. “We are proud to support...
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
WSAW

The Hannah Center helping women in crisis

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - For nearly three decades, an organization known as the Hannah Center in Marshfield has helped women in crisis, but now they have decided it is time to expand into Wisconsin Rapids. In June, they hit their goal of raising $1 million. The expansion is crucial according...
MARSHFIELD, WI
WSAW

Benefit account established for family of Marshfield woman killed by ex-husband

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A memorial fund has been established to help the family of a woman who was killed by her ex-husband on Nov. 15. Investigators said they found the body of Melissa Wright in her Marshfield home after a coworker became concerned that Wright did not show up for work. Marshfield Police said Wright’s ex-husband broke into the home and killed her, before fatally injuring himself.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Police seek new info in 2006 central Wisconsin cold case

The Wood County Sheriff’s Department is seeking information on the lone suspect’s alleged involvement in the death of Diedre Harm, whose remains were found five months after she vanished in 2006. “Recently Diedre would have celebrated her 38th birthday,” Wood County Sheriff Shawn Becker said, in a statement....
WOOD COUNTY, WI
WSAW

Hello, My Name Is: Amber Winter

MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - Amber Winter’s career in the pool ironically started nowhere near the water. “I was at a parade in Merrill and one of the moms threw a shirt at me,” said Amber. “I went to my mom and when I asked her, ‘Can I join swim?’ She was like, ‘Alright, we can give it a shot.”
MERRILL, WI
WSAW

Samoset Council Boy Scouts center to offer child care on Dec. 3

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - Parents with children ages 3 and up are invited to take part in Grown Ups Day Out. On Dec. 3, from 8 a.m.-4 p.m., parents can bring their children to Camp Phillips in Weston located at 3511 Camp Phillips Road. The event is for children ages...
WESTON, WI
95.5 FM WIFC

One Dead in Shawano County Incident

SHAWANO, WI (WSAU) — Police in Shawano shot and killed one person after they were called to a home for a domestic incident on Saturday. Officers were called to a home in the 900 block of Lafayette Street for a disturbance. Once they got to the home, they went to the basement to find one person with their hands in the air and another holding a shotgun.
SHAWANO COUNTY, WI
WSAW

1 facing charges in fatal Portage County crash

AMHERST JUNCTION, Wis. (WSAW) - The Portage County Sheriff’s Department has released the name of a 58-year-old man who died Friday as a result of a traffic crash. The victim has been identified as Miguel Angel Hernandez-Valdivia, of Appleton. The crash was reported around 7 a.m. on Highway 10...
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy