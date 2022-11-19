Read full article on original website
WSAW
Thanksgiving holiday travelers asked to plan ahead, eliminate distractions
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - If you’re traveling this week to celebrate Thanksgiving, you won’t be alone. This year, AAA predicts 54.6 million people will travel for Thanksgiving – it’s expected to be the third busiest for Thanksgiving travel since AAA started tracking in 2000. The Wisconsin...
WSAW
First Alert Weather: Minimal travel delays due to weather ahead for Thanksgiving
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Little to no travel delays expected leading up to Thanksgiving. Though, can’t rule out times for minor weather impacts. Additionally, highs quickly warming into the 40s through the weekend. Light snow and flurry acitivity falling across the Northwoods Tuesday morning. Any travel heading north could...
WSAW
Financial experts highlight trending holiday shopping reports
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The holiday season is here, and the financial experts at WalletHub say that with Americans still dealing with high inflation, you need to know how to get the most value out of your holiday shopping experience. JCPenney, Belk, and Macy’s top the list for Best Places...
WSAW
Meat processing store sees increased business during start of gun deer season
MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - The nine-day gun deer season is a third of the way complete, but business has been picking up for meat processing shops, one of their busiest times of the year. They do what they can to prepare and what they can control, but what they cannot...
WSAW
First Alert Weather: Good travel weather leading up to Thanksgiving
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Clear to partly cloudy Sunday night and rather chilly with lows in the low 10s north, mid to upper 10s central and south. Monday features more times of sun than clouds with highs rebounding into the low 30s. The moderating trend in temperatures continues on Tuesday...
WSAW
Wausau Salvation Army serving free holiday meals
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Thanks to generous donors, The Salvation Army of Wausau will be serving free Thanksgiving meals with all the trimmings on Nov. 22 from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. There have been rumors from elves that an appearance by Santa and Mrs. Klaus may make an appearance. Everyone in...
WSAW
Rotary Winter Wonderland to open Friday
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - For the last 17 years, families have visited Wildwood Zoo in Marshfield to a display containing more than 2 million lights. Volunteers have been hard at work since October. There are two different ways to experience the lights. People can drive their cars through one display...
WSAW
Experts reveal workplace factors that could be increasing staff turnover
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - There are many factors to consider when it comes to staff turnover, but while some may be inevitable such as retirement, a change in career, or even moving away, others can be controlled. Employee well-being experts Loopin have highlighted six of the major factors in the...
WSAW
Prevail Bank makes donation to local teen homeless shelter
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Keep Area Teens Safe, a homeless shelter for teens in Marathon County, received a $2,400 donation from Prevail Bank. The funds will be utilized to purchase multiple Chromebooks so its youth residents are able to complete homework and apply for jobs. “We are proud to support...
WSAW
The Hannah Center helping women in crisis
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - For nearly three decades, an organization known as the Hannah Center in Marshfield has helped women in crisis, but now they have decided it is time to expand into Wisconsin Rapids. In June, they hit their goal of raising $1 million. The expansion is crucial according...
WSAW
Benefit account established for family of Marshfield woman killed by ex-husband
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A memorial fund has been established to help the family of a woman who was killed by her ex-husband on Nov. 15. Investigators said they found the body of Melissa Wright in her Marshfield home after a coworker became concerned that Wright did not show up for work. Marshfield Police said Wright’s ex-husband broke into the home and killed her, before fatally injuring himself.
Police seek new info in 2006 central Wisconsin cold case
The Wood County Sheriff’s Department is seeking information on the lone suspect’s alleged involvement in the death of Diedre Harm, whose remains were found five months after she vanished in 2006. “Recently Diedre would have celebrated her 38th birthday,” Wood County Sheriff Shawn Becker said, in a statement....
WSAW
Hello, My Name Is: Amber Winter
MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - Amber Winter’s career in the pool ironically started nowhere near the water. “I was at a parade in Merrill and one of the moms threw a shirt at me,” said Amber. “I went to my mom and when I asked her, ‘Can I join swim?’ She was like, ‘Alright, we can give it a shot.”
WSAW
Samoset Council Boy Scouts center to offer child care on Dec. 3
WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - Parents with children ages 3 and up are invited to take part in Grown Ups Day Out. On Dec. 3, from 8 a.m.-4 p.m., parents can bring their children to Camp Phillips in Weston located at 3511 Camp Phillips Road. The event is for children ages...
This Huge Thrift Shop in Wisconsin is One of the Best Places To Shop in the State
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local thrift store can be a cool way to spend your day. There's almost always something there for everyone and for a great deal too!
WSAW
Rogalla’s Choose & Cut Christmas Trees uses family business to help other families find the perfect tree
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Being in business for nearly four decades, Rogalla’s has plenty of experience helping people find the right Christmas tree. Where the atmosphere has never changed. “You can just feel the happiness,” says Dan Rogalla, Owner, Rogalla’s Choose and Cut Christmas Trees. “People come out here,...
95.5 FM WIFC
One Dead in Shawano County Incident
SHAWANO, WI (WSAU) — Police in Shawano shot and killed one person after they were called to a home for a domestic incident on Saturday. Officers were called to a home in the 900 block of Lafayette Street for a disturbance. Once they got to the home, they went to the basement to find one person with their hands in the air and another holding a shotgun.
WSAW
1 facing charges in fatal Portage County crash
AMHERST JUNCTION, Wis. (WSAW) - The Portage County Sheriff’s Department has released the name of a 58-year-old man who died Friday as a result of a traffic crash. The victim has been identified as Miguel Angel Hernandez-Valdivia, of Appleton. The crash was reported around 7 a.m. on Highway 10...
onfocus.news
Wausau Police Officer Startled by Ride-Along Passenger in Hilarious Viral Video
WAUSAU, WI (OnFocus) – A Wausau Police Officer was startled when he moved into another officer’s squad and unexpectedly encountered a citizen doing a ride-along. The resulting occurrence is worth a laugh on this Friday!. They posted: “What happens when one officer needs to move another officer’s squad,...
Shawano Police: Suspect holding shotgun fatally shot by police
An officer fatally shot a person who was allegedly seen with a shotgun in a Shawano home, according to the Shawano Police Department. Police did not specify the gender of the person who was shot. An investigation is now underway by the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office with assistance from the...
