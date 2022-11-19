Read full article on original website
Jimmie Women Take Down CUNE, Improve to 4-0 in GPAC
SEWARD, NE. (NewsDakota.com) – The University of Jamestown women’s basketball team led for 38 of 40 minutes on Tuesday evening in Nebraska as the Jimmies beat Concordia 66-49 on the road. Jamestown took a 5-4 lead and never looked back as the Jimmies led wire-to-wire in the win...
No. 5 Jimmies Crush Concordia, End CUNE 23-Game Home Win Streak
SEWARD, NE. (NewsDakota.com) – The #5 ranked University of Jamestown men’s basketball flexed its muscle in the second half on the road in Nebraska as the Jimmies rolled to a 90-59 win over #23 Concordia. In a physical game on both sides of the ball, Jamestown took a...
Hi-Liner, Blue Jays Wrestling Picked Tops in EDC by Publication
VALLEY CITY, ND (NewsDakota.com) A popular high school wrestling publication has picked the Hi-Liners and Blue Jays tops in their respective conferences for 2022-23. Dakota Grappler predicts Valley City as the top team in the Eastern Dakota Conference (EDC) and Jamestown as the top team in the Western Dakota Association, as well as the top team statewide in individual wrestling.
#5 Jimmie Back in Win Column with 32-Point Win at Midland
FREMONT, Neb. (jimmiepride.com)– Reid Gastner (SO/Lake City, MN) and Mason Walters (SR/Jamestown, ND) both recorded double-doubles and the fifth-ranked University of Jamestown men’s basketball team shot 56 percent from the floor in a 104-72 win over Midland University Saturday evening. Jamestown improves to 4-1 overall and 1-1 in...
Newman, Hakanson Named All-State for Blue Jay Volleyball
BISMARCK, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – Seniors Bernadette Newman and Haylie Hakanson earned All-State recognition for the Jamestown High School volleyball team the North Dakota High School Coaches Association announced on Monday. Newman was selected to the first team after leading Jamestown in kills during the regular and postseason. Newman had...
Aspyn Peterson, Makenna Nold Named All-Tournament Team
BISMARCK, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – Senior Aspyn Peterson and junior Makenna Nold were named to the Class A All-Tournament Team at the conclusion of the 2022 state tournament. Peterson finished with the fourth most digs in Class A during the state tournament with 66 while also serving for seven aces. Nold’s 66 assists were most of the Blue Jay roster and her 34 kills were second to only Bernadette Newman.
NDSU GETS THREE SEED, UND ON THE ROAD FOR FCS PLAYOFFS
North Dakota State locked up the three seed in the NCAA FCS tournament bracket that was released on Sunday morning. They will face the winner of the first round matchup between Southeast Missouri State vs. Montana on Saturday, December 3 at the Fargodome. The University of North Dakota qualified for the playoffs and have a tough road game in the first round coming up Saturday, November 26 at Weber State; with the winner heading to Montana State. South Dakota State earned the top seed in the playoff bracket, and will face the winner of St. Frances vs. Delaware.
NDSU Loses Three Players to Transfer Portal Day After Regular Season Ends
It was a whirlwind weekend for North Dakota State. After the Bison ran through in-state rival North Dakota 42-21 on Saturday, they found out they would be receiving the #3 overall seed in this year’s FCS playoffs on Sunday morning. Just hours after that, they learned they would be losing three of their players to the transfer portal.
Jimmie Athletes Promote The Arts Center
JAMESTOWN,N.D. (NewsDakota.Com) – University of Jamestown basketball standouts, Mason Walters and Hannah DeMars, dropped in and experienced some of the activities at The Arts Center for themselves—including pottery. They could not believe that a town the size of Jamestown has a facility like The Arts Center and all...
Angeline Brock
Angeline Brock, age 95, formerly from Valley City, ND, passed away, Saturday, November 19, 2022 at CHI, Dickinson, ND. A funeral will be held at Oliver-Nathan Funeral Chapel, Valley City, ND on November 23rd at 10:30 am. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 22nd from 5pm – 7pm and one hour before the service all at the funeral home. Interment will be in the spring at Memory Gardens, Valley City, ND. An online guest book and live stream of her service will be available at www.olivernathanchapel.com.
Walter A. Fadness
Walter A. Fadness, 85, Valley City, ND passed away at the ND Veterans Home in Lisbon, ND on November 20, 2022. His funeral service will be 2:00 PM, Saturday, November 26, 2022, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Valley City. Burial will be in the spring at Memory Gardens Cemetery. The service will be live streamed, then archived, on a link provided along with his obituary on his tribute page at www.lerudmathias.com. An online guestbook is available there as well.
Two dead in Lisbon, North Dakota house fire
LISBON, N.D.–Two people have died in a house fire in Lisbon, North Dakota. Fire crews were called to a home on Oak Street late Friday night. They encountered heavy smoke and fire. The names of the victims have not been released. The house is a total loss. The cause...
Jamie Dickerman Named News/Ag Director for I3G Media
JAMESTOWN,N.D.(NewsDakota.Com) – I3G Media announces the promotion of Jamie Dickerman to News/Ag Director. Jamie will add to his impressive list of talents by providing local news updates for the Jamestown and Carrington broadcast areas as well as regional news, and Ag Central ag updates. He will also produce the popular “Let’s Talk about It” program. He will also continue to be the morning host on Big Dog Country 95.5 FM.
7 Fabulous Restaurants To Experience In Fargo, North Dakota
Way back in 1996, a little film called Fargo premiered at the Cannes Film Festival and then quickly went on to collect a bunch of awards and inspire a television series of the same name. It put the North Dakota city on the map, even if it sent the message that big fur hats, quirky speech patterns, and new uses for a woodchipper were all the rage.
Jamestown Contemplating Slight Increase In Utility Fees
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – If you are a Jamestown resident, you may notice a small increase in your utility fees in 2023. In a combined meeting of the Finance and Legal Committee, City Public Works Director Tyler Michel stated that a committee of 5 including Councilman Steele, City Engineer Travis Dillman, City Administrator Sarah Hellekson, and City Sanitation Foreman Shawn O’Neill recently met to discuss changes in rates for utilities in 2023.
2 killed in shooting 2 blocks from NDSU campus in Fargo
Two people were fatally shot two blocks from the North Dakota State University campus in Fargo early Saturday morning. Fargo police say the shots fired call came in at 3:17 a.m. Saturday. Officers arrived to the scene on the 1000 block of 15th St. N and found two people who were dead from gunshot wounds.
JRMC U – Care For Joint and Arthritis Pain
JAMESTOWN,N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – “Oh my aching…” you fill in the blank. We all know aches and pains are part of life. We all deal with some kind of ache or pain at some point in our lives. But, for some of us, that pain can get in the way of work, family, and other things that you love.
Messages From Valley City Mayor Dave Carlsrud
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Small Business Saturday is being celebrated this Saturday, November 26th. The forecast is for a 30 degree day so get out and enjoy some shopping, food and visiting. Our City Electrical Department has been hanging Christmas Lighting in Veterans’ Park and will be “flipping...
2 dead in north Fargo shooting
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — Fargo police are investigating a shooting near NDSU that left two people dead early Saturday morning. Officers were called to the 1000 block of 15th Street N. around 3:15 a.m. on a report of shots fired and found two bodies lying on the driveway. A...
Barnes County Veteran Service Office To Relocate
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Effective Friday, November 25th, the Barnes County Veteran Service Office will be relocating from the Barnes County Courthouse to 575 10th Street SW, Suite #7, in Valley City, ND. The new office will be located in the same building as the Barnes County Sheriff’s Department.
