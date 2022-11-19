Read full article on original website
Cleveland man arrested for driving vehicle stolen in Hall County
A White County man faces charges in connection with a stolen vehicle from Hall County. Brannon Bowman, 47, of Cleveland was arrested over the weekend for theft by receiving stolen property, a felony, said Capt. Clay Hammond of White County Sheriff’s Office. Hammond said a deputy Saturday night saw...
Man’s home destroyed in Gwinnett County after using fireplace
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett family’s home was destroyed after a fire on Tuesday morning after they used the fireplace, fire officials said. Gwinnett County fire officials said crews were sent to a house fire on Jack Russell Run SW in Lilburn at 1:03 a.m. to find a two-story home on fire.
Fire destroys Gwinnett home with no working smoke alarms, officials say
LILBURN, Ga. — Gwinnett County firefighters spent the early morning on Tuesday putting out a large fire at a home in Lilburn. They say it started in the fireplace. Crews responded to the home along the 3200 block of Jack Russell Run SW just after 1 a.m. They said...
8 people arrested after human trafficking investigation in Gwinnett County
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A major Gwinnett County human trafficking investigation led to the arrest of eight people and the rescue of four women who had been trafficked in homes and motel rooms across the county, according to state and municipal investigators. The Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations...
Dozens displaced after DeKalb County apartment fire
CLARKSTON, Ga. — DeKalb County Fire crews battled a large fire at an apartment complex in Clarkston Monday morning. It happened around 4:25 a.m. at the Ellis Apartments on Post Oak Drive. Clarkston Police told 11Alive 20 adults and five kids are now displaced. Thankfully, officers add that there...
15-year-old boy arrested for shooting, killing woman in Polk County
POLK COUNTY, Ga. — A 15-year-old boy is facing charges after police said he shot a woman to death in Polk County last week. The GBI said they arrested Ashjuan Stocks, 15, on Nov. 19. Stocks is accused of killing 38-year-old Cieria Lashae Colvin. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app...
Georgia teenager gave co-worker lethal dose of fentanyl while on the job, deputies say
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. A Georgia teenager is facing charges after deputies say he gave fentanyl to a co-worker who later died. The Hall County Sheriff's Office arrested Brandon Jared Soto, 18, on Friday in connection to the July 13 death of Halaya Graciela Herrera.
GBI: Man with rifle spotted near homicide scene shot, killed by police; 1 officer injured
A homicide investigation ended with a man killed by DeKalb County officers after he fired shots at them, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said. The deadly shooting happened Monday night at the Shell gas station off Welborn Road and Covington Highway. Police blocked off the intersection for the investigation. According...
GBI: Man dies after pursuit, shootout with Paulding deputies
A traffic stop led to a shooting and subsequent pursuit that left the suspect dead in Paulding County on Sunday morning, according to authorities.
Sheriff: Men use sledgehammer during lottery theft at Douglas County gas station
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. - Investigators in Douglas County are searching for two men accused of a lottery theft at a local gas station. Officials with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office say the incident happened at around 1:15 a.m. on Nov. 18 at the Fairplay Chevron gas station on the 8300 block of Highway 166.
Rockmart teen arrested, accused in shooting death of 38-year-old woman, GBI says
ROCKMART, Ga. — A 15-year-old has been arrested in connection to the shooting death of 38-year-old Cieria Colvin, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. It all happened Saturday afternoon outside of the Housing Authority of Rockmart apartments on Forrest Avenue -- where the 15-year-old lived, according to the address on the warrants.
19-year-old driving stolen car shot, killed by Clayton County officer, GBI says
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County police shot and killed a 19-year-old after a traffic stop involving a stolen car, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. Channel 2′s Tom Regan reported from the scene off Commerce Road as the investigation unfolded on Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m.
Fire destroys Cherokee County family's home
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - A Cherokee County family has lost everything after a fire destroyed their home over the weekend. Officials with Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services says crews responded around 10:40 p.m. Saturday to reports of a fire on Fletcher Drive near Conns Creek Road. At the scene,...
After Mayor Dickens relocates last families, fire breaks out near Forest Cove Apartments
ATLANTA — Crews battled a large fire along Thomasville Boulevard near the recently vacated Forest Cove Apartments Tuesday evening. Crews responded to the area around 5:15 p.m. for the two-alarm fire, signaling more resources were needed to douse the flames. The 11Alive SkyTracker flew over the scene where a...
Intense early morning house fire in Haralson County kills two people
HARALSON COUNTY, Ga. - Two people are dead after a fire tore through a home in Haralson County early Monday morning, Sheriff Stacy Williams confirmed to FOX 5. Investigators are now trying to figure out how the blaze started. "It’s a tragedy, to say the least," Sheriff Williams said. "There...
Man burns down ex-girlfriend’s north Ga. home during SWAT standoff, deputies say
PICKENS COUNTY, Ga. — A man is now in custody after deputies say he set his ex-girlfriend’s Pickens County home on fire during a standoff over the weekend. Deputies say they were called to a home on Skidder Way in Jasper from a woman saying her ex-boyfriend, 54-year-old Scott Eric Shane Wallace, broke in and threatened to burn her house down.
Flowery Branch teen charged in co-worker’s death
A 17-year-old female died of an overdose after taking fentanyl in July and now her co-worker is being charged in connection with her death, according to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office. Brandon Jared Soto, 18, of Flowery Branch, was arrested by deputies on Friday, Nov. 18, and is charged...
Missing in Georgia: Deputies say teenage boy never returned home from school
MANSFIELD, Ga. — Above video: Your Tuesday headlines. Deputies in Georgia are asking the public for help to find a missing teenage boy. According to the Newton County Sheriff's Office, Mason Stokes, 17, never returned home from school on Thursday, November 17. Mason is described as 5 feet 10...
GDOT looks for input on plans for Highway 316
The Georgia Department of Transportation is looking for public input on plans to upgrade Georgia Highway 316 between State Route 20 in Gwinnett County and the Georgia Highway 10 Loop in Athens. The DOT says “the primary challenges to be addressed are high crash rates and congestion. The projects are proposed to reduce potential crash frequency and severity and improve operations and mobility along the corridor.”
Fire destroys Cherokee County home as crews struggle with distant fire hydrants
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Firefighters needed to shuttle in water using multiple trucks due to the location of the nearest hydrant to a home engulfed in flames late Saturday. Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services and Cherokee Sheriff's Office responded to the house on Fletcher Drive near Conns Creek Road on around 10:40 p.m.
