accesswdun.com

Cleveland man arrested for driving vehicle stolen in Hall County

A White County man faces charges in connection with a stolen vehicle from Hall County. Brannon Bowman, 47, of Cleveland was arrested over the weekend for theft by receiving stolen property, a felony, said Capt. Clay Hammond of White County Sheriff’s Office. Hammond said a deputy Saturday night saw...
HALL COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Dozens displaced after DeKalb County apartment fire

CLARKSTON, Ga. — DeKalb County Fire crews battled a large fire at an apartment complex in Clarkston Monday morning. It happened around 4:25 a.m. at the Ellis Apartments on Post Oak Drive. Clarkston Police told 11Alive 20 adults and five kids are now displaced. Thankfully, officers add that there...
CLARKSTON, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Fire destroys Cherokee County family's home

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - A Cherokee County family has lost everything after a fire destroyed their home over the weekend. Officials with Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services says crews responded around 10:40 p.m. Saturday to reports of a fire on Fletcher Drive near Conns Creek Road. At the scene,...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA
northgwinnettvoice.com

Flowery Branch teen charged in co-worker’s death

A 17-year-old female died of an overdose after taking fentanyl in July and now her co-worker is being charged in connection with her death, according to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office. Brandon Jared Soto, 18, of Flowery Branch, was arrested by deputies on Friday, Nov. 18, and is charged...
FLOWERY BRANCH, GA
WGAU

GDOT looks for input on plans for Highway 316

The Georgia Department of Transportation is looking for public input on plans to upgrade Georgia Highway 316 between State Route 20 in Gwinnett County and the Georgia Highway 10 Loop in Athens. The DOT says “the primary challenges to be addressed are high crash rates and congestion. The projects are proposed to reduce potential crash frequency and severity and improve operations and mobility along the corridor.”
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
