Hawaii State

Hawaii Sent At Least 10 Foster Children To An Abusive Home At The Center Of A Drug Ring

Child Welfare Services, part of the state Department of Human Services, placed at least 10 foster children in a home that turned out to be abusive. Cory Lum/Civil Beat/2019. At least a decade ago, Hawaii Child Welfare Services starting sending foster children to live in the Hilo home of Yvonne and Paul Caitano. The Caitanos eventually adopted five of them, which allowed them to take in five more foster children, according to one of the adopted kids.
Teens arrested in Rapid Valley drive-by shooting

RAPID VALLEY, S.D. (KELO) — Two teenage boys were arrested after a weekend crime spree. The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office says the incidents happened Saturday morning. A drive-by shooting took place in the 1500 block of Dorothy Drive in Rapid Valley around 2 a.m. No one was hurt...
HPD chief outlines efforts to approve conceal carry permits

New Clark City is just 5-year-old with disaster resilient government offices, housing for all income ranges, a river park and world-class sports venues. In Kenya, a camp for kids embraces its Hawaiian name ... along with plenty of aloha. Updated: 53 minutes ago. |. An organization in western Kenya opens...
Adopt a Family: Single mom overcomes domestic violence

The weekend after Thanksgiving one year ago, families living in and around Pearl Harbor started complaining of fuel smells. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 5 p.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Hawaii's LGBTQ+ community pauses to commemorate Transgender Day of Remembrance.
Man sentenced to life in prison without parole for fatal road rage shooting of teen

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 38-year-old man has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole on Wednesday for the 2021 road rage killing of a teenager. In May, a judge found Eddieson Reyes guilty of several charges, including second-degree murder, after the fatal shooting of 19-year-old Triston Billimon during a road rage incident.
Joseph Recca, iconic Waikiki entertainer and cultural historian, dies

Reporter's Notebook: A year on the Red Hill story with Mahealani Richardson. HNN's Mahealani Richardson says it was clear the Red Hill disaster was going to be a national story. Monday's Midday Newscast: 'This is Now'. Updated: 23 minutes ago. |. Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News...
Driver seriously injured in single-car crash on King Street

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A driver was seriously injured in a crash on King Street late Thursday, Emergency Medical Services said. It happened near the intersection of Piikoi Street around 10:45 p.m. The driver, a person in their 30s, was taken to the hospital in serious condition. Authorities did not provide...
